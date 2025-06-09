Rendering released for 2nd temple in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an exterior rendering of the Buenos Aires City Center Argentina Temple. This will be the second house of the Lord in the Buenos Aires area and the sixth in Argentina.

As announced last December, the temple will stand on a 1.56-acre site on the southwest corner of Avenida Córdoba and Calle Reconquista, in the San Nicolás district of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

The exterior rendering was first published in a June 9 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Location map of the Buenos Aires Argentina City Center Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson announced a second house of the Lord for Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 2, 2022. It was one of 18 locations for new temples he identified during October 2022 general conference.

This will be the sixth of seven total temples dedicated, under construction or in planning stages in the southern South America country.

Argentina’s first temple — the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — was dedicated in 1986 and rededicated in 2012. It stands about 12 miles southwest of central Buenos Aires and the site of the Buenos Aires City Center Temple.

Argentina is also home to operating temples in Córdoba (dedicated in May 2015), Salta (June 2024) and Mendoza (September 2024).

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple is under construction and scheduled to be dedicated later this year, on Nov. 23, by Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In addition to the Buenos Aires City Center temple, the country has another temple in planning stages, in Rosario, announced in April 2024.

Two German immigrants, Wilhelm Friedrichs and Emil Hoppe, began preaching the gospel in Argentina in 1923. Friedrichs even began publishing gospel messages in local newspapers, and in 1924 he asked the First Presidency to send missionaries to work among the Germans of Argentina.

Six months shy of 100 years ago, while in Buenos Aires, Elder Melvin J. Ballard dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel in December 1925.

Today, more than 491,000 Latter-day Saints reside in over 730 congregations in Argentina.