A brief look at Utah’s 31 total temples — with 100+ photos

Four of Utah's 31 total temples — clockwise from upper left: the Deseret Peak Utah Temple at sunset, the completed Syracuse Utah Temple awaiting its open house and dedication; the under-construction Lindon Utah Temple and the under-reconstruction Provo Utah Rock Canyon Utah Temple.

Because of its history in and around the Salt Lake Valley and its global headquarters in Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a strong Utah presence in terms of not only its membership but also its temples.

And the Church has a wide range — geographically and chronologically — of the sacred edifices it calls “houses of the Lord” throughout the state.

Worldwide, the Church of Jesus Christ counts more than 17.2 million members in almost 31,500 congregations and has 367 temples operating, under construction or renovation or in planning. To date, 202 of those temples have been dedicated.

In Utah, the Church has nearly 2.2 million members, more than 5,400 congregations and 31 total temples — 21 in operation, two under renovation or reconstruction, five under construction and three announced and in planning.

Following is a brief look at each of the 31 temples, including some recent photos of Utah temples under construction, reconstruction and renovation as well as images of dedicated temples from the Deseret News and Church News archives.

For more information and for photos, maps and renderings on any Latter-day Saint temple, go to thechurchnews.com/almanac/temples/ — the Church News’ online almanac.

President Brigham Young announced the temple on Jan. 31, 1871, and then presided over its Nov. 9, 1871, groundbreaking. President Daniel H. Wells, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the house of the Lord on April 6, 1877, with the temple rededicated after renovations twice — on Nov. 11, 1975, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball, and on Dec. 10, 2023, by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Church’s oldest operating temple, the St. George temple was also the first house of the Lord where Latter-day Saints could perform all temple ordinances for the dead.

Visitors to the St. George Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk to the temple grounds on the last day of public tours Saturday, November 11, 2023, in St. George, Utah. | Nick Adams, para o Deseret News

The renovated St. George Utah Temple in December 2023. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

The renovated St. George Utah Temple in December 2023. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

The spire of the new Red Cliffs Utah Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seen near the center of this photograph, flanked by the scenic landscape of Southern Utah and with the St. George Utah Temple in the foreground, Monday, January 29, 2024, in St. George, Utah. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

President Young announced a house of the Lord for Logan on Oct. 6, 1876, with the groundbreaking presided over by his son President John W. Young, first counselor in the First Presidency. Church President John Taylor dedicated the Logan temple on May 17, 1884, with President Kimball rededicating it on March 13, 1979. In April 2019, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to renovate several pioneer-era temples, noting plans for the Logan temple would come later.

The Logan Utah Temple is pictured in Logan, Utah, on Monday, June 7, 2021. | Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Logan Temple in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The Logan Utah Temple, photographed on Sept. 18, 2002. | Deseret News archives

The Logan Temple in Logan, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

President Brigham Young announced a house of the Lord for Sanpete County on Dec. 4, 1874, during a conference in Ephraim and then identified Manti specifically on June 25, 1875, in another Ephraim conference. He also presided over the April 26, 1877, groundbreaking. Church President Wilford Woodruff, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, privately dedicated the Manti temple on May 17, 1888, with Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Twelve reading the prayer in the May 21, 1888, public dedication. The Manti temple has been rededicated twice — June 14, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, and April 21, 2024, by President Nelson.

The sun sets after the Manti Utah Temple was dedicated in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees line up to attend the dedication of the Manti Utah Temple in Manti on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Abigail Bailey, Kayson Barton, Samara Barton and Mckinzie Bailey walk around the temple prior to the rededication of the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Four days after Latter-day Saint settlers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley, President Young announced both a temple and its exact location, driving his cane into the hard ground on July 28, 1847, and saying, “Here we will build a temple to our God.” He presided over the Feb. 14, 1853, groundbreaking; 40 years later, President Woodruff — then the Church President — dedicated the Salt Lake Temple on April 6, 1893. It has been under renovation since its Dec. 19, 2019, closure. President Nelson recently announced the temple’s public open house as planned for April 2027 through October 2027.

The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Spring blooming plants appear on the grounds of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

People walk around the reflecting pool decorated for Christmas next to the Salt Lake Temple at Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Angel Moroni is back in place atop the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

First Presidency counselors President Hugh B. Brown and President N. Eldon Tanner announced the temple in an Aug. 14, 1967, meeting in Ogden with local stake presidencies. Church President Joseph Fielding Smith presided at the Sept. 8, 1969, groundbreaking, and he dedicated the house of the Lord on Jan. 18, 1972 — the first Utah temple to be dedicated in nearly 79 years since the Salt Lake Temple. Church President Thomas S. Monson rededicated the reconstructed Ogden temple on Sept. 21, 2014.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Ogden Utah Temple in Ogden is pictured on Tuesday September 29, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Ogden Utah Temple is photographed prior to its Sept. 21, 2014, rededication. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Ogden Utah Temple is photographed prior to its Sept. 21, 2014, rededication. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The original-design Ogden Utah Temple is photographed on Feb. 26, 2008. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Ogden Utah Temple in 1976. | Deseret News archives

On the same day they announced the Ogden temple, Presidents Brown and Tanner announced a house of the Lord for Provo in a meeting there with local stake presidencies. President Brown presided over the Sept. 15, 1969, groundbreaking, and President Smith presided over the Feb. 9, 1972, dedication of the Provo Utah Temple, with President Harold B. Lee, first counselor in the First Presidency, reading his dedicatory prayer. On Feb. 20, 2024 — four days before it closed for reconstruction — the house of the Lord was renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, helping differentiate from the Provo City Center Temple just 2.4 miles away.

Construction continues on the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Exterior rendering of the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Construction continues on the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Provo Utah Temple — with its original design and name — is pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. | Deseret News archives

President Kimball announced the house of the Lord for South Jordan in a Feb. 3, 1978, news conference and then helped break ground with a front-end loader at the June 9, 1979, groundbreaking. On Nov. 16, 1981, President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple by reading the prayer written by President Kimball. President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the temple on May 20, 2018.

The Jordan River Utah Temple, photographed on on March 12, 2018. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Attendees arrive for the Jordan River Utah Temple rededication in South Jordan on Sunday, May 20, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple and the Jordan River Utah Temple are pictured on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that all temples worldwide will close due to COVID-19. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Attendees arrive for the Jordan River Utah Temple as it is rededicated in South Jordan on Sunday, May 20, 2018. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Jordan River Utah Temple, photographed on on March 12, 2018. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The First Presidency — led by President Ezra Taft Benson — announced a house of the Lord for Bountiful in a Feb. 2, 1990, letter to regional and local leaders. President Benson presided over the May 2, 1992, groundbreaking, and Church President Howard W. Hunter dedicated the temple on Jan. 8, 1995. During the 28 dedicatory sessions held over seven days, 49 general authorities spoke in at least one dedicatory session, including all members of the First Presidency, the Twelve and the Presiding Bishopric.

A rainbow shows with the Bountiful, Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Photo taken from Woods Cross, Utah, on Tuesday, May 19, 2009. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

The Angel Moroni statue gets replaced on the Bountiful Utah Temple in Bountiful on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. Lightning struck the statue on May 22. | Deseret News archives

The lightning-damaged Angel Moroni statue atop the Bountiful Utah Temple is replaced in Bountiful on Wednesday, June 1, 2016. Lightning struck the statue on May 22, 2016. | Deseret News archives

The Bountiful Temple pokes through the fog as it envelopes the valley's along the Wasatch Front. | Deseret News archives

President Hinckley announced, broke ground for and then dedicated the house of the Lord on a bluff overlooking American Fork. As the first counselor in the First Presidency, he announced the temple on Oct. 3, 1992, in general conference, then presided at the Oct. 9, 1993, groundbreaking. And as Church President, he dedicated the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple on Oct. 13, 1996.

The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple, photographed on Nov. 2, 2011. | Deseret News archives

An aerial view of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple with Wasatch Mountains in the background during the open house in American Fork, Utah, in the fall of 1996. | Deseret News archives

An aerial view of the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple with Utah Lake in the distance during the temple's open house in American Fork, Utah, in the fall of 1996. | Deseret News archives

The Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple in American Fork, Utah, is photographed on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

When President Joseph F. Smith — the Church’s sixth President — dedicated the Uintah Tabernacle in August 1907, he said he “would not be surprised if a temple were built here someday.” Almost 100 years later, the tabernacle was converted into a house of the Lord. Led by President Benson, the First Presidency announced the Vernal temple on Feb. 13, 1994, with President Hinckley presiding at the May 13, 1995, groundbreaking. President Hinckley, then Church President, dedicated the temple on Nov. 2, 1997.

The Vernal Utah Temple, photographed July 2020. | Scott Taylor, Church News

The Vernal Utah Temple on the day of its dedication Nov. 2, 1997. | Deseret News archives

The Vernal Utah Temple. | Deseret News archives

President Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Monticello on Oct. 4, 1997, part of a general conference announcement that the Church would build some smaller temples in remote areas of the Church. Elder Ben B. Banks, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the Nov. 17, 1997, groundbreaking, and President Hinckley both dedicated the Monticello temple on July 26, 1998, and rededicated it on Nov. 17, 2002, after expansion.

Attendees gather before the dedication of the Monticello Utah Temple on July 26, 1998. | Deseret News archives

Nice light on the Monticello Utah Temple early before the temple's dedication on July 26, 1998. | Deseret News archives

A white angel Moroni statue is atop the Monticello Utah Temple on the day of the its dedication, July 26, 1998. It was later replaced with a similar gold statue. | Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

President Hinckley announced a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley on Oct. 2, 2004, in general conference, with Draper identified in a Nov. 21, 2004, First Presidency letter. President Hinckley presided at the Aug. 5, 2006, groundbreaking, with the temple dedicated on March 20, 2009, by President Monson, then Church President.

The Draper Utah Temple, photographed on its media day, Jan. 9, 2009. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

The Draper Utah Temple, photographed on its media day, Jan. 9, 2009. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

Detail of the exterior during the cornerstone ceremony for the Draper Temple Friday, March 20, 2009. | Jason Olson, Deseret News

The Draper Utah Temple in Draper, Utah, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2010. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Draper Utah Temple in Draper, Utah, on Thursday, June 18, 2009. | Deseret News archives

The Draper Utah Temple, photographed Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2011. | Deseret News archives

President Hinckley announced the house of the Lord on Oct. 1, 2005, during general conference, then he presided at its Dec. 16, 2006, groundbreaking. President Monson dedicated it on Aug. 21, 2009, as the Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River temple to make South Jordan the first city to be home to more than one house of the Lord.

Lightning provided a backdrop to the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, photographed July 24, 2009. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, photographed on May 3, 2009. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Exterior of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple Wednesday, May 20, 2009, in South Jordan, Utah. | Tom Smart, Deseret News

A crew extracts the lighting-damaged angel Moroni statue from atop the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple on Aug. 11, 2009. | Brendan Sullivan, Deseret News

The Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple reflected in rain puddle in April 2009. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

Two temples in one photo — the Draper Utah Temple, background, and the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple, foreground and still under construction, photographed Jan. 13, 2009. | Scott G. Winterton, Deseret News

President Monson announced this house of the Lord on Oct. 3, 2009, during general conference, but it was President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Brigham City native son, who presided at the July 31, 2010, groundbreaking and then dedicated the temple on Sept. 23, 2012.

The morning sun lights up the new Brigham City Utah Temple on Aug. 14, 2012. | Deseret News archives

Aerial photo of the new Brigham City Utah Temple on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012, with the Brigham City Tabernacle across the street. | Deseret News archives

A detail shot of the Brigham City Utah Temple, on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012. | Deseret News archives

The Graff family from Layton Utah sit on benches across the street from the Brigham City Temple after the cornerstone ceremony and during the first dedicatory session Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Brigham City Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2012. | Deseret News archives

The President Monson-led First Presidency announced a temple for Payson in a Jan. 25, 2010, news release, and then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the Oct. 8, 2011, groundbreaking. The temple’s June 7, 2015, dedication included the dedicatory prayer from President Eyring, then the first counselor in the First Presidency.

The Payson Utah Temple in Payson, Utah, on Sunday, June 7, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Payson Utah Temple in Payson, Utah, on Sunday, June 7, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Morning light shines on the Payson Utah Temple, Tuesday, April 21, 2015. | Deseret News archives

Jason and Madison Binks walk the temple grounds after the Payson Utah Temple cornerstone ceremony and dedication in Payson, Utah, on Sunday, June 7, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees enter the Payson Utah Temple for the dedication in Payson Sunday, June 7, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On Oct. 1, 2011, President Monson announced in general conference that a temple would be built from the remnants of the Provo Tabernacle, the interior of which was destroyed by a fire on Dec. 17, 2010. Two former Brigham Young University presidents who had resided in Provo fulfilled key assignments — then-Elder Holland presiding at the May 12, 2012, groundbreaking and then-Elder Oaks dedicating the Provo City Center Temple on March 20, 2016.

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple Sunday, March 20, 2016. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Crowds emerge following the first session of the dedication for the Provo City Center Temple Sunday, March 20, 2016. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Provo City Center Temple as seen in early morning hours on its dedication day, Sunday, March 20, 2016. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Provo City Center Temple as seen in early morning hours on its dedication day, Sunday, March 20, 2016. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The sign outside the Provo City Center Temple, photographed Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Provo City Center Temple on Oct. 29, 2015. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Monson announced the house of the Lord on April 6, 2013, in general conference, and Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the April 8, 2015, groundbreaking. President Eyring dedicated the temple on Dec. 10, 2017, ending after 140 years the need for local Saints to travel to the St. George temple.

The Cedar City Utah Temple, two evenings before its Dec. 10, 2017, dedication. | Sarah Jane Weaver, Church News

The Cedar City Utah Temple on the day of its dedication, Dec. 10, 2017. | Rachel Sterzer, Church News

The Cedar City Utah Temple is pictured in Cedar City, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. | Deseret News archives

The Cedar City Utah Temple, photographed on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. | Rachel Sterzer, Church News

The Cedar City Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Cedar City on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. | Ravell Call, Deseret News

President Monson announced the temple on April 2, 2017, in general conference, with Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy, presiding at the Oct. 19, 2019, groundbreaking. Now second counselor in the First Presidency, President Eyring dedicated the house of the Lord on Aug. 13, 2023.

Tthe Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on Aug. 12, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple on the day of its dedication in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People walk after the first session of the dedication of the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple in Saratoga Springs, Utah, on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Nelson announced the temple on Oct. 5, 2019, in general conference, with Elder Christensen presiding at the Sept. 5, 2020, groundbreaking. On Jan. 21, 2024, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple.

The Orem Utah Temple in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. | Deseret News archives

The Orem Utah Temple in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. | Deseret News archives

The Orem Utah Temple in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. | Deseret News archives

Taylor Nelson and Nik Kizerian have their photo taken before the morning dedicatory session of the Orem Utah Temple in Orem, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People leave the morning session of the Orem Utah Temple dedication in Orem, Utah, on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Washington County on Oct. 7, 2018, in general conference, with then-Elder Holland, a native of St. George, presiding over the Nov. 7, 2020, groundbreaking. President Eyring dedicated the Red Cliffs temple on March 24, 2024, making St. George home to the Church’s oldest and newest operating temples for a brief five weeks.

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple, is shown Friday, March 24, 2023 in St. George, Utah. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple at sunset in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Visitors walk around the Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George, Utah, on Sunday, March 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A hot air balloon floats in the vicinity of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, March 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Visitors walk outside the Red Cliffs Utah Temple prior to the first dedication session in St. George, Utah, on Sunday, March 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Nelson announced the house of the Lord on Oct. 5, 2019, in general conference, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding at the Oct. 31, 2020, groundbreaking and then dedicating the temple on June 2, 2024. It was one of five temples dedicated within five weekends, with Elder Gong dedicating two of the five.

The Taylorsville Utah Temple in Taylorsville, Utah, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Taylorsville Utah Temple in Taylorsville, Utah, on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Taylorsville Utah Temple on the morning of the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Taylorsville Utah Temple on the morning of the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

People make their way into the Taylorsville Utah Temple for the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Flowers bloom on the Taylorsville Utah Temple grounds prior to the dedication on Sunday, June 2, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Nelson announced the temple on April 1, 2018, in general conference, the first of the 13 new houses of the Lord in Utah he has identified so far. Elder Christensen presided at the May 23, 2020, groundbreaking, with Elder Randy D. Funk, a General Authority Seventy, dedicating the site and construction process. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple on June 16, 2024.

Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Layton Utah Temple on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Those attending the dedication make their way into the temple prior to Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicating the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of the Church exit after the first dedicatory session after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicates the Layton Utah Temple on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Nelson announced the temple — first named Tooele Valley — on April 7, 2019, in general conference, and Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy, presided at the May 15, 2021, groundbreaking. Just two months after his 100th birthday, President Nelson dedicated the Deseret Peak temple — the Church’s 200th — on Nov. 10, 2024.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees walk into the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees walk into the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The new Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele is pictured on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Announced on April 5, 2020, by President Nelson in general conference, the temple had its June 12, 2021, groundbreaking presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy who grew up nearby. The Syracuse temple is scheduled for a June 7, 2025, dedication.

The Syracuse Utah Temple on Monday March 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Syracuse Utah Temple on Monday March 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Syracuse Utah Temple on Monday March 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Syracuse Utah Temple, shown on Monday, March 17, will be dedicated on June 8. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Syracuse Utah Temple on Monday March 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

This house of the Lord is under construction, following its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy. President Nelson announced the temple on Oct. 4, 2020, in general conference.

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Lindon Utah Temple in Lindon on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President Nelson announced the temple on April 4, 2021, during general conference, with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding at the June 18, 2022, groundbreaking. It remains under construction.

The Smithfield Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Smithfield, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Smithfield Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Smithfield, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Smithfield Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Smithfield, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Smithfield Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Smithfield, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Smithfield Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Smithfield, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Smithfield Utah Temple, photographed on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in Smithfield, Utah. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Nelson announced Ephraim’s house of the Lord at a May 1, 2021, news conference about the Manti temple renovation, and he presided over the Oct. 8, 2022, groundbreaking. It is under construction.

Construction workers work on the Ephraim Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Ephraim Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Construction continues on the Ephraim Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Construction workers work on the Ephraim Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Construction workers work on the Ephraim Temple in Ephraim, Utah, on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

President Nelson announced the temple Oct. 3, 2021, during general conference and presided at the Oct. 8, 2022, groundbreaking, with the temple in its construction phase.

An aerial view of the groundbreaking site for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

An artist’s rendering of the Heber Valley temple on display at the Heber Valley temple groundbreaking in Heber City, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson speaks prior to giving the dedicatory prayer at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson and Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, are joined by residents in turning over the soil at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Heber Valley Utah Temple on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Announced by President Nelson on April 7, 2024, in general conference, the temple is in planning, with a site location and exterior rendering released.

The future site of the Lehi Utah Temple is pictured in Lehi on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The future site of the Lehi Utah Temple is pictured in Lehi on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The future site of the Lehi Utah Temple is pictured in Lehi, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A rendering of the Lehi Utah Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced simultaneously with the Lehi temple, this house of the Lord has a site and is in planning. No exterior rendering has been released.

The site of the future West Jordan Utah Temple is pictured in West Jordan, Utah, on Thursday, March 20, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The general area where a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in West Jordan, Utah, will be built is seen on Monday, April 22, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In planning, the temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024, in general conference. No site location or exterior rendering has been released.