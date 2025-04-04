A brief look at Utah’s 31 total temples — with 100+ photos

Because of its history in and around the Salt Lake Valley and its global headquarters in Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a strong Utah presence in terms of not only its membership but also its temples.
And the Church has a wide range — geographically and chronologically — of the sacred edifices it calls “houses of the Lord” throughout the state.
Worldwide, the Church of Jesus Christ counts more than 17.2 million members in almost 31,500 congregations and has 367 temples operating, under construction or renovation or in planning. To date, 202 of those temples have been dedicated.
In Utah, the Church has nearly 2.2 million members, more than 5,400 congregations and 31 total temples — 21 in operation, two under renovation or reconstruction, five under construction and three announced and in planning.
Following is a brief look at each of the 31 temples, including some recent photos of Utah temples under construction, reconstruction and renovation as well as images of dedicated temples from the Deseret News and Church News archives.
President Brigham Young announced the temple on Jan. 31, 1871, and then presided over its Nov. 9, 1871, groundbreaking. President Daniel H. Wells, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the house of the Lord on April 6, 1877, with the temple rededicated after renovations twice — on Nov. 11, 1975, by Church President Spencer W. Kimball, and on Dec. 10, 2023, by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Church’s oldest operating temple, the St. George temple was also the first house of the Lord where Latter-day Saints could perform all temple ordinances for the dead.
President Young announced a house of the Lord for Logan on Oct. 6, 1876, with the groundbreaking presided over by his son President John W. Young, first counselor in the First Presidency. Church President John Taylor dedicated the Logan temple on May 17, 1884, with President Kimball rededicating it on March 13, 1979. In April 2019, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to renovate several pioneer-era temples, noting plans for the Logan temple would come later.
President Brigham Young announced a house of the Lord for Sanpete County on Dec. 4, 1874, during a conference in Ephraim and then identified Manti specifically on June 25, 1875, in another Ephraim conference. He also presided over the April 26, 1877, groundbreaking. Church President Wilford Woodruff, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, privately dedicated the Manti temple on May 17, 1888, with Elder Lorenzo Snow of the Twelve reading the prayer in the May 21, 1888, public dedication. The Manti temple has been rededicated twice — June 14, 1985, by President Gordon B. Hinckley, second counselor in the First Presidency, and April 21, 2024, by President Nelson.
Four days after Latter-day Saint settlers arrived in the Great Salt Lake Valley, President Young announced both a temple and its exact location, driving his cane into the hard ground on July 28, 1847, and saying, “Here we will build a temple to our God.” He presided over the Feb. 14, 1853, groundbreaking; 40 years later, President Woodruff — then the Church President — dedicated the Salt Lake Temple on April 6, 1893.It has been under renovation since its Dec. 19, 2019, closure. President Nelson recently announced the temple’s public open house as planned for April 2027 through October 2027.
On the same day they announced the Ogden temple, Presidents Brown and Tanner announced a house of the Lord for Provo in a meeting there with local stake presidencies. President Brown presided over the Sept. 15, 1969, groundbreaking, and President Smith presided over the Feb. 9, 1972, dedication of the Provo Utah Temple, with President Harold B. Lee, first counselor in the First Presidency, reading his dedicatory prayer. On Feb. 20, 2024 — four days before it closed for reconstruction — the house of the Lord was renamed the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple, helping differentiate from the Provo City Center Temple just 2.4 miles away.
President Kimball announced the house of the Lord for South Jordan in a Feb. 3, 1978, news conference and then helped break ground with a front-end loader at the June 9, 1979, groundbreaking. On Nov. 16, 1981, President Marion G. Romney, second counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the temple by reading the prayer written by President Kimball. President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, rededicated the temple on May 20, 2018.
The First Presidency — led by President Ezra Taft Benson — announced a house of the Lord for Bountiful in a Feb. 2, 1990, letter to regional and local leaders. President Benson presided over the May 2, 1992, groundbreaking, and Church President Howard W. Hunter dedicated the temple on Jan. 8, 1995.During the 28 dedicatory sessions held over seven days, 49 general authorities spoke in at least one dedicatory session, including all members of the First Presidency, the Twelve and the Presiding Bishopric.
President Hinckley announced, broke ground for and then dedicated the house of the Lord on a bluff overlooking American Fork. As the first counselor in the First Presidency, he announced the temple on Oct. 3, 1992, in general conference, then presided at the Oct. 9, 1993, groundbreaking. And as Church President, he dedicated the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple on Oct. 13, 1996.
When President Joseph F. Smith — the Church’s sixth President — dedicated the Uintah Tabernacle in August 1907, he said he “would not be surprised if a temple were built here someday.” Almost 100 years later, the tabernacle was converted into a house of the Lord. Led by President Benson, the First Presidency announced the Vernal temple on Feb. 13, 1994, with President Hinckley presiding at the May 13, 1995, groundbreaking. President Hinckley, then Church President, dedicated the temple on Nov. 2, 1997.
President Hinckley announced a house of the Lord for Monticello on Oct. 4, 1997, part of a general conference announcement that the Church would build some smaller temples in remote areas of the Church. Elder Ben B. Banks, a General Authority Seventy, presided over the Nov. 17, 1997, groundbreaking, and President Hinckley both dedicated the Monticello temple on July 26, 1998, and rededicated it on Nov. 17, 2002, after expansion.
President Hinckley announced a third temple for the Salt Lake Valley on Oct. 2, 2004, in general conference, with Draper identified in a Nov. 21, 2004, First Presidency letter. President Hinckley presided at the Aug. 5, 2006, groundbreaking, with the temple dedicated on March 20, 2009, by President Monson, then Church President.
President Hinckley announced the house of the Lord on Oct. 1, 2005, during general conference, then he presided at its Dec. 16, 2006, groundbreaking. President Monson dedicated it on Aug. 21, 2009, as the Oquirrh Mountain temple joined the Jordan River temple to make South Jordan the first city to be home to more than one house of the Lord.
President Monson announced this house of the Lord on Oct. 3, 2009, during general conference, but it was President Boyd K. Packer, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Brigham City native son, who presided at the July 31, 2010, groundbreaking and then dedicated the temple on Sept. 23, 2012.
The President Monson-led First Presidency announced a temple for Payson in a Jan. 25, 2010, news release, and then-Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the Oct. 8, 2011, groundbreaking. The temple’s June 7, 2015, dedication included the dedicatory prayer from President Eyring, then the first counselor in the First Presidency.
On Oct. 1, 2011, President Monson announced in general conference that a temple would be built from the remnants of the Provo Tabernacle, the interior of which was destroyed by a fire on Dec. 17, 2010. Two former Brigham Young University presidents who had resided in Provo fulfilled key assignments — then-Elder Holland presiding at the May 12, 2012, groundbreaking and then-Elder Oaks dedicating the Provo City Center Temple on March 20, 2016.
President Monson announced the house of the Lord on April 6, 2013, in general conference, and Elder L. Whitney Clayton of the Presidency of the Seventy presided over the April 8, 2015, groundbreaking. President Eyring dedicated the temple on Dec. 10, 2017, ending after 140 years the need for local Saints to travel to the St. George temple.
President Monson announced the temple on April 2, 2017, in general conference, with Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy, presiding at the Oct. 19, 2019, groundbreaking. Now second counselor in the First Presidency, President Eyring dedicated the house of the Lord on Aug. 13, 2023.
President Nelson announced the temple on Oct. 5, 2019, in general conference, with Elder Christensen presiding at the Sept. 5, 2020, groundbreaking. On Jan. 21, 2024, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple.
President Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Washington County on Oct. 7, 2018, in general conference, with then-Elder Holland, a native of St. George, presiding over the Nov. 7, 2020, groundbreaking. President Eyring dedicated the Red Cliffs temple on March 24, 2024, making St. George home to the Church’s oldest and newest operating temples for a brief five weeks.
President Nelson announced the house of the Lord on Oct. 5, 2019, in general conference, with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding at the Oct. 31, 2020, groundbreaking and then dedicating the temple on June 2, 2024. It was one of five temples dedicated within five weekends, with Elder Gong dedicating two of the five.
President Nelson announced the temple on April 1, 2018, in general conference, the first of the 13 new houses of the Lord in Utah he has identified so far. Elder Christensen presided at the May 23, 2020, groundbreaking, with Elder Randy D. Funk, a General Authority Seventy, dedicating the site and construction process. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the temple on June 16, 2024.
President Nelson announced the temple — first named Tooele Valley — on April 7, 2019, in general conference, and Elder Brook P. Hales, a General Authority Seventy, presided at the May 15, 2021, groundbreaking. Just two months after his 100th birthday, President Nelson dedicated the Deseret Peak temple — the Church’s 200th — on Nov. 10, 2024.
Announced on April 5, 2020, by President Nelson in general conference, the temple had its June 12, 2021, groundbreaking presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy who grew up nearby. The Syracuse temple is scheduled for a June 7, 2025, dedication.
This house of the Lord is under construction, following its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking, presided over by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy. President Nelson announced the temple on Oct. 4, 2020, in general conference.
President Nelson announced the temple on April 4, 2021, during general conference, with Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding at the June 18, 2022, groundbreaking. It remains under construction.
President Nelson announced Ephraim’s house of the Lord at a May 1, 2021, news conference about the Manti temple renovation, and he presided over the Oct. 8, 2022, groundbreaking. It is under construction.