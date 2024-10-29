Menu
Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple

Announced
6 October 2024
A map of Mexico, with a pin in Juchitán de Zaragoza, in the southeast of the country.
The location of Juchitán de Zaragoza in relation to the country of Mexico.Screenshot from Google Maps

Announcement of the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Juchitán de Zaragoza lies on the southeast coast of Oaxaca, a state on the Pacific side of southern Mexico. The Juchitán de Zaragoza Temple will be the 26th house of the Lord in the country, and the second in Oaxaca, with the Oaxaca Mexico Temple 170 miles away by vehicle, a drive of about five hours.

At the time of the announcement, dedicated and operating temples in Mexico were located in Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa.

Timeline of the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple

October
06
2024
Announced
Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico, on Oct. 6, 2024, during the October 2024 general conference. It was one of 17 temples announced at the conference.

The Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple

The Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple will be built in or near Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.

Additional Facts

Fact #1
This will be the 26th Latter-day Saint temple in Mexico.
Fact #2
When this house of the Lord was announced, Mexico had approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints among nearly 1,900 congregations.
Fact #3
The closest temple to Juchitán de Zaragoza at the time of its announcement was the Oaxaca Mexico Temple, a distance of approximately 120 miles away.

Quick Facts

Location
Appointments
