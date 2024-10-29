Announcement of the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple

President Russell M. Nelson, 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple on Oct. 6, 2024, during the Sunday afternoon session of the October 2024 general conference.

Juchitán de Zaragoza lies on the southeast coast of Oaxaca, a state on the Pacific side of southern Mexico. The Juchitán de Zaragoza Temple will be the 26th house of the Lord in the country, and the second in Oaxaca, with the Oaxaca Mexico Temple 170 miles away by vehicle, a drive of about five hours.

At the time of the announcement, dedicated and operating temples in Mexico were located in Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa.

The Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple was announced by President Nelson on Oct. 6, 2024. Details about the temple’s groundbreaking have not yet been released.

Architecture and Design of the Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple

The Juchitán de Zaragoza Mexico Temple will be built in or near Juchitán de Zaragoza, Mexico. The site location and architectural rendering have not yet been released.