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General Conference

October 2026 general conference live updates: Sunday Afternoon Session

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Audience members take their seats during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Lukas Katilius, Deseret News
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Check back at 2:00 pm MST for live updates of the October 2026 General Conference Afternoon session.

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