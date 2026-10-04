General ConferenceOctober 2026 general conference live updates: Sunday Afternoon SessionFollow live coverage of general conference4 Oct 2026, 12:47 p.m. MDTShareSee More Church News Stories In SearchAudience members take their seats during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. Lukas Katilius, Deseret News By Church NewsYour browser does not support the audio element.Play audioListen to this ArticleListen to this ArticleAudio quality:|Skip back 15 secondsPlay audioSkip forward 15 seconds00:0000:00Decrease playback rate1.0xIncrease playback rate00:00/00:00Skip back 15 secondsPlay audioSkip forward 15 seconds-0.5x0.6x0.7x0.8x0.9x1.0x1.1x1.2x1.3x1.4x1.5x1.6x1.7x1.8x1.9x2.0x2.1x2.2x2.3x2.4x2.5x2.6x2.7x2.8x2.9x3.0x+Check back at 2:00 pm MST for live updates of the October 2026 General Conference Afternoon session. NewslettersSubscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inboxChurch News TodayThe three things you need to know everydayThis Week in Church NewsHighlights from the last week to keep you informedEmail addressSubmit