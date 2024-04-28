Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024; Prior to dedicating the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, President Dallin H. Oaks joins the Church News podcast to recall his experiences while living and serving in the Philippines; Graduates pose for a photo outside the Marriott Center, in Provo, Utah, following BYU commencement held on Thursday, April 25, 2024; President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

During the week of April 21 to 27, Church President Russell M. Nelson presided at the rededication of the Manti Utah Temple; President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, spoke about his leadership in the Philippines in a Church News podcast; President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke to local leaders about service, love and peace in Orem, Utah; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to graduates at BYU.

Meanwhile, an updated general authorities and general officers chart was released; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke to Primary children in Mexico; open house tours began for the Cobán Guatemala Temple; sites for three announced temples were released; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, encouraged youth to continue to meet in councils.

1. President Nelson, in a surprise appearance, rededicates the historic Manti Utah Temple

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated the Manti Utah Temple in Manti, Utah, on Sunday, April 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Nelson rededicated the historic pioneer-era temple on Sunday, April 21, in a valley that all eight of his great-grandparents called home. He invited members there to make temple worship a regular part of their lives, promising it will help them meet everyday challenges.

2. Episode 185: President and Sister Oaks on the blessing of returning to the Philippines and the Urdaneta temple dedication

Prior to dedicating the Urdaneta Philippines Temple, President Dallin H. Oaks joins the Church News podcast to recall his experiences while living and serving in the Philippines. | Screenshot from YouTube

President Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, were featured in a Church News podcast and video where they talked about his two-year assignment as president of the Philippines Area between 2002 and 2004. The appearances come in anticipation of the dedication of the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on April 28, presided over by President Oaks.

3. ‘Be peaceful; be happy,’ President Holland says in Orem, Utah

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak at a multistake meeting in Orem, Utah, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. | Jon Ryan Jensen

President Holland taught leaders from stakes in Orem that a willingness to be love, be loved, serve and be served will help them find peace and happiness.

4. Elder Gong invites nearly 7,000 graduates to become ‘your best BYU self’

Graduates pose for a photo outside the Marriott Center, in Provo, Utah, following BYU commencement held on Thursday, April 25, 2024. | BYU photo

Reflecting on three experiences he had during his own freshman year at BYU, Elder Gong invited graduates to become their “truest, happiest, freest, most authentic gospel self — in other words, your best BYU self” and distill with love and gratitude their own best BYU experiences.

5. Download this updated April 2024 chart of general authorities and general officers

Members sustain the leadership of the church as thousands gather at the Conference Center for the Saturday morning session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

During the April 2024 general conference, President Oaks presented the names of 11 new General Authority Seventies for a sustaining vote as well as changes to the Presidency of the Seventy, and a new Sunday School general presidency. The new general authorities are featured in the updated chart.

6. Heavenly Father needs children to ‘prepare the world’ for the Savior’s Second Coming, Sister Wright says in Mexico

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, greets a child during a children's devotional in Mexico City, Mexico, on March 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a special devotional for Primary children in Mexico, Sister Wright taught about Heavenly Father’s love for all His children.

“I want you to know that Heavenly Father loves you. He trusts you. And He needs you to help prepare the world for Jesus Christ’s Second Coming,” she said to the Primary children listening all over Mexico.

7. Cobán Guatemala Temple opens for media, guest and public open-house events

The main entry and recommend desk of the Cobán Guatemala Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Cobán Guatemala Temple will be open for public tours until Saturday, May 11. The nation’s third operating temple will be dedicated by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 9.

8. See the sites for the Lehi Utah, West Jordan Utah and Tampa Florida temples

Selections from the site location maps for the Lehi Utah, West Jordan Utah and Tampa Florida temples. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church released the sites and location maps for three temples, the two in Utah having just been announced during the April 2024 general conference.

9. The continued importance of counseling together in youth classes and quorums

Young women interact during a class in the Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Spannaus said in a social media post that youth should continue to counsel together before lessons and shared how they can facilitate discussions in their councils. She added that examples for discussion questions can be found in Appendix D in the 2024 “Come, Follow Me” manual, though the youth are free to discuss other questions.