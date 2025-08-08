This week on social: Getting to know the new Young Men general president

This week on social media, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a video, “To become as a little child is to let the complexity go and see the world perhaps as our Savior sees it — full of beauty and hope.”

On the Young Men Worldwide account, incoming Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes was introduced, with some facts and a picture of him and his wife, Sister Linsey A. Farnes. The post from Aug. 6 mentions President Farnes’ mission in Brazil and how he later returned as a mission president from 2014 to 2017.

Related Story See what other leadership changes happened Aug. 1

They were two of several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who posted on social media this week.

“When we inevitably face challenges and setbacks, we can find comfort in knowing we do not need to face life’s adversities alone,” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said on social media this week.

Elder Cook quoted the Prophet Joseph Smith Jr. and 2 Corinthians 1:3-4 in explaining “one of the most foundational truths God has given … is that He is our Heavenly Father.” In his post from Aug. 3, Elder Cook taught that Heavenly Father looks at His children with “fatherly care,” “paternal regard” and mercy.

God comforts and strengthens His children in times of trouble so that they, in turn, can offer the same comfort to others.

On Aug. 5, Elder Cook also went on the Sunday School’s Gospel Learning and Teaching social media account to talk about how the Lord is “hastening His work.”

Related Story Watch a new video about Elder Cook's thoughts about the Syracuse temple dedication

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took a trip recently with family to Greece and Rome. At the end of their trip, the family got to participate in temple ordinances at the Rome Italy Temple, whose dedication Elder Rasband attended in 2019.

In an Aug. 3 post, Elder Rasband testified that “one of the greatest gifts our Heavenly Father blesses us with are our families.” In the temple, families are bound together and to God forever through Heavenly Father’s plan.

Related Story Watch the new video about Elder Rasband's experience in the Ivory Coast

Alma 26:37 reads, “We see that God is mindful of every people, whatsoever land they may be in; yea, he numbereth his people, and his bowels of mercy are over all the earth.” Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles quoted this scripture when talking about the Latter-day Saints in the southernmost tip of South America.

While ministering in South America for its 100-year anniversary, Elder Stevenson found a lighthouse that has served the sailors for 100 years. In his Aug. 6 post, Elder Stevenson found the Church members in the area are a light to the region just like the other 4 million members in South America.

Elder Stevenson talks more about this lighthouse in a video on his account.

Related Story Read 9 of Elder Stevenson's quotes from the past year

While attending the Religions for Peace World Council, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited important religious and historical sites with Islamic scholars Dr. Samy Ayoub and Professor Recep Şentürk.

This experience stressed the truthfulness of Articles of Faith 1:11 to Elder Gong, who stated in a post from Aug. 3 that all children of God are brothers and sisters. “We are each better when we love, mutually respect and learn from each other.”

Related Story See which Apostle and members of the Relief Society and Young Men general presidencies will speak at Education Week this year

“What is a steward?” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson asked this question on her social media Aug. 3. She brought up important questions and points from her recent devotional in May 2025 about stewardship and being a disciple of Jesus Christ.

A steward is someone who manages assets of a large estate, and stewardship is “carefully and responsibly managing those things entrusted to our care.” President Johnson said that Heavenly Father’s children are His stewards and that it is “a sacred trust for the earth, its resources, His children, our gifts, talents and blessings.”

Related Story Read more past social posts from Church leaders here

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about celebrating with Latter-day Saints in Portugal. In a post on Aug. 4, Elder Soares talked about how 25 years ago he and his wife were mission leaders in the country and now it is commemorating 50 years of the establishment of the Church.

“When we take part in a commemorative event like this, something divine is brought down from heaven.” Elder Soares stated that remembering the pioneers and sacrifices from before make ”our hearts soar.”

The amount of service, ministering, temple worship and church attendance the Church members in Portugal have given cannot be counted, Elder Soares said. “This is the true gospel of Jesus Christ in action.”

Related Story Where to find the Church News on social media

While ministering in the Philippines, Elder Kearon learned an important lesson from the children: what it looks like to follow the Savior’s command of becoming like a child.

In a video on the Church’s social media account, Elder Kearon stated: “To become as a little child is to let the complexity go and see the world perhaps as our Savior sees it — full of beauty and hope.”

Elder Kearon felt it is a good idea to practice looking at the world the way children do, “with hopefulness for the future.”