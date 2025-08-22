This week on social: An invite for President Nelson’s 101st birthday

In a social media post on Aug. 20, 2025, Church News asks followers to share ways President Russell M. Nelson helped them feel the Savior's love.

This week on social media, Church News asked followers to share teachings or examples from President Russell M. Nelson that have brought them closer to the Savior as the President of the Church nears his 101st birthday.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, discussed the difficulties that accompany mortal experiences and shared Jesus Christ knows one’s exact pain.

“The Lord has promised that in the eternities no blessing will be denied His sons and daughters who keep the commandments, are true to their covenants and desire what is right,” he said in an Aug. 17 post.

Echoing the words of President Nelson’s October 2024 general conference talk, titled “The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again,” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that with the continuous growth of the Church, it remains integral to rely on the “still small voice” to fulfill the Lord’s work.

“The Lord is hastening His work. Jesus Christ guides His Church in these latter days,” Elder Cook wrote in the Aug. 17 social media post.

Elder Cook then recounted meeting with President Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, in a post from Aug. 20.

On Aug. 22, Elder Cook shared his feelings about the Tabernacle Choir’s concert celebrating the 100th anniversary of the gospel in South America in a reel on social media.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared in a video that “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to ensuring the world’s most vulnerable women and children can survive and thrive.”

The Church’s collaboration with UNICEF — an organization dedicated to protecting children’s rights — works to fulfill the Church’s commitment by supporting the Learning for Life program, which helps children access education and better opportunities for their future, President Johnson said in a reel from Aug. 19 on the Relief Society Worldwide account.

“In the house of the Lord, we prepare ourselves for the coming of our Savior Jesus Christ. Today, the Farmington New Mexico Temple was dedicated for this purpose,” Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in an Aug. 17 social media post.

He explained that the Lord’s kingdom will strengthen as individuals continue their steadfast faith in Jesus Christ. Elder Andersen then promised that as believers have faith and try, the Savior will lift their burdens, difficulties and weaknesses.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared three spiritual applications that were discussed during BYU Education Week and summarized them in a social media post.

This touched on what wisdom and understanding really mean, how to use AI and what the listeners can do to understand that Jesus Christ can heal and bless everyone. In a reel from Aug. 20, Elder Gong said, “Every blessing of the gospel is meant personally for each of us.”

In a post from Aug. 21, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared an experience she had with her son when he texted her he had no one to sit with at lunch.

She invited followers to include others like the Lord did, whether it be smiling at someone or eating lunch with someone.

“It’s what Jesus Christ did. It’s what He does. He notices, He sees, and He includes.”

“I testify to you that the heart of the Savior is full of love and mercy for us,” Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in a reel earlier this week. The Apostle testified of Jesus Christ’s understanding of the trials, troubles and pains that humanity goes through.

Quoting Psalms 55:22, Elder Soares reminded viewers on Aug. 17 that “He will sustain us in any of our needs.”

On the Young Men Worldwide account, Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, was introduced with some facts and a picture of him and his wife, Sister M’Shelle Dixon.

The post from Aug. 19 mentioned Brother Dixon’s mission in the Canada Toronto Mission, his and Sister Dixon’s mission leader experience in the California Redlands Mission and the fact that he has worked in Seminaries and Institutes of Religion for the past 30 years.