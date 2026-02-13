This week on social: President Oaks’ devotional at BYU, Elder Gilbert’s first post directed to young adults

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, left, who was recently called as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sits with his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, right, expressing love for the young adults of the Church in a social media video posted on Feb. 12, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Church President Dallin H. Oaks and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, the newly ordained member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke of the importance of patience with the process of discipleship and gathering people of faith in the Church, other communities and in the family.

President Oaks, referring back to the devotional address he gave at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, posted this video on Feb. 12, saying that “Overcoming doubt — resolving conflicts between the evolving understanding of science and the sometimes-incomplete teachings of religion can be a lengthy process.”

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, newly ordained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Feb. 12, posted this video to young adults the same day, in which he testified of Jesus Christ and of His support through anxieties, concerns and fears.

“There’s a hastening happening all across the Church. We know you feel it,” he said, adding, “We promise you that if you will anchor your lives in the Savior Jesus Christ, you will find joy and comfort and peace in your lives.”

Elder Gilbert, like the other members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, has Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube accounts.

In this Feb. 12 post, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke of the experience he had while attending a university conference in Rome, Italy, last September, where Catholic scholars and theologians, among others, gathered to discuss human dignity, moral agency and religious pluralism.

“We do have a great deal in common with many, many religions, and it’s a wonderful thing to gather with fellow disciples and to share what we have in common and to strengthen one another,” he said.

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shared his perspective on imperfect leaders in this Feb. 12 post, saying that even the “visionary and inspired” Prophet Joseph Smith “sometimes struggled with spelling or grammar.” To President Uchtdorf, this illustrated one important principle: that the Lord’s “servants need not speak with perfect grammar to speak God’s truth.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of false narratives about the growth of the Church online in this Feb. 8 video, pulled from a devotional he gave at the Provo Missionary Training Center in January.

Elder Rasband “debunked” these narratives and spoke of the increase in membership, saying “Buckle up, hold on tight, because I firmly believe that the best is yet to come.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson counseled on how to increase sensitivity to the Spirit in a Feb. 8 post: “If it is a prompting to do something good for someone, act on it.”

She shared an experience acting on a unique impression, still wondering why she had it, but deciding that it was still good. “I hope that when I act on those kinds of promptings, I’ll get more. Ultimately, these moments draw me closer to the Savior,” she wrote in the post.

In a Feb. 12 post, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared an image of a man facing a crossroads, mirroring an experience he had speaking with a young man after a devotional.

When the young man expressed concerns about “going to heaven,” Elder Gong counseled him to “trust God and repent” and promised he could “still go to heaven.” Elder Gong testified in the post that “repentance and forgiveness through Jesus Christ’s Atonement can be real for each of us.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, referencing remarks from his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, in a recent devotional, posted this video segment on Feb. 12 of Sister Kearon in a panel discussion counseling a young adult on helping friends with different values.

“It always boils down to love and time,” she said in the video. Elder Kearon wrote that Sister Kearon’s “steady kindness and care for others reflect a life centered on Jesus Christ,”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted a video clip on Feb. 10 from her October 2025 general conference address, testifying of the importance of prophetic callings.“To listen to and obey the voice of the prophet is crucial to holding on to every good thing until the Second Coming of our Savior.”

Following up on her conference invitation to kneel and pray for a testimony of the Prophet’s divine office, she asked in her native Spanish, “Have you knelt yet?”

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on Feb. 8 on the beauty and responsibility of parenting.

He emphasized that there is “no stewardship more sacred, more fulfilling — and yes, more demanding — than that of becoming cocreators with our Heavenly Father, and partnering with Him in guiding children and youth toward their eternal potential.”

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, in a Feb. 13 reel on Young Men Worldwide welcomed the new deacons who joined the quorum at the beginning of the year.

Brother Dixon also noted the youth theme this year is “Walk with me.” He added, “And really, that’s what an Aaronic Priesthood quorum is all about. It’s about teaching how to connect with Jesus Christ and with your peers, and together walk forward as lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.”