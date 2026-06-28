In case you missed it: President Eyring promises: ‘Your mission will build faith,’ plus 8 more stories

During the week of June 21-27, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, promised new mission leaders their “mission will build faith” at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and restored Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home.
Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and other guests joined a news conference with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” benefit concert in California’s Hollywood Bowl.
The refurbished doors of the Salt Lake Temple were hung again on the east side of Temple Square
The Church announced that this Christmas season, testimonies of Jesus Christ will illuminate Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.
Two temple groundbreakings have been announced — one for Victoria, British Columbia, and the other for Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured three of the hosts commemorating the 300th episode by reflecting on past episodes.
In celebration of America250, volunteers across the country have been invited to “be part of the largest volunteer effort in United States history.” The Church News reported on some of the efforts performed by Church members in various parts of the country.
After a series of large earthquakes struck in Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, the Caribbean Area presidency released a statement expressing support, solidarity and prayers for all those affected.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Eyring promises: ‘Your mission will build faith’
In the final message to new mission leaders about to begin their service around the world, President Eyring spoke of principles of building faith by individuals, married couples, families and missionaries.
Read more about President Eyring’s address here.
2. Elder Gong dedicates the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center
The new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and restored Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home was dedicated by Elder Gong on Saturday, June 27, the same date as the dedication of the reconstructed Nauvoo Illinois Temple, on June 27, 2002, and the martyrdom of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum Smith at Carthage Jail in 1844.
Read more about the dedication of the new Nauvoo Temple Visitor’s Center here.
Read more about what Elder Gong said to honor Joseph and Hyrum Smith on 182nd anniversary of martyrdom.
3. What guest artists, Church leaders are saying about the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s concerts in the Hollywood Bowl
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchesta’s “Songs of Hope” concerts took place June 24 and 25 in California’s Hollywood Bowl. The Choir and Orchestra participated in a news conference with Elder Caussé and President Johnson and other special guests and leaders to discuss the role of the concert.
Read more about this news conference here.
Read more about the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s performance in the Hollywood Bowl here.
4. Restored Salt Lake Temple doors rehung as exterior nears completion
On June 23, the restored doors of the Salt Lake Temple were rehung. The Salt Lake Temple closed for renovations in 2019 and is being prepared to reopen for the public in 2027.
Learn more about the restored Salt Lake Temple doors.
5. Your testimony of Christ may be displayed on Temple Square this Christmas season
This Christmas season, testimonies of Jesus Christ will illuminate Temple Square — and written submissions are being collected by the Church to display across the grounds. Submissions will be open until June 30 on the Church’s website.
Read more about how to display your testimony on Temple Square here.
6. Temple groundbreakings set for Canada and Oklahoma
The Church announced groundbreaking dates for two temples. Ground will be broken for the Victoria British Columbia Temple and Tulsa Oklahoma Temple on the same day — Saturday, Aug. 22.
Read about the temple groundbreakings here.
7. Church News podcast Episode 300: 3 podcast hosts reflect on the journey to 300 episodes
In commemoration of the 300th episode of the Church News podcast, three of the podcast’s hosts reflected on this milestone. The hosts discuss the journey of the podcast from its beginning in 2020 to where it is now.
Listen to the podcast episode here.
8. How volunteers are answering the call to serve for America250
The Church News reported on how volunteers across the country are participating in service projects to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
Members were invited to “be part of the largest volunteer effort in United States history.”
Read more about the volunteer efforts for America250 here.
9. Area Church leaders offer statement of sympathy after Venezuela earthquakes
After a series of large earthquakes struck in Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency released a statement expressing “sincere support, solidarity and prayers for all those affected.”