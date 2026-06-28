In case you missed it: President Eyring promises: ‘Your mission will build faith,’ plus 8 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Tess Crowley, Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Provo, Utah; guest artists, from left, Donny Osmond, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Debra Bonner, Harry Bonner and Daniel Emmet speak about performing with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour during a news conference at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 25, 2026; the refurbished, original east doors of the Salt Lake Temple are reinstalled on Tuesday, June 23, 2026; example testimonies are displayed on hanging tags as testimony submissions are now being collected for possible display on Temple Square in Salt Lake City during Christmastime 2026.

During the week of June 21-27, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, promised new mission leaders their “mission will build faith” at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and restored Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and other guests joined a news conference with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” benefit concert in California’s Hollywood Bowl.

The refurbished doors of the Salt Lake Temple were hung again on the east side of Temple Square

The Church announced that this Christmas season, testimonies of Jesus Christ will illuminate Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.

Two temple groundbreakings have been announced — one for Victoria, British Columbia, and the other for Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured three of the hosts commemorating the 300th episode by reflecting on past episodes.

In celebration of America250, volunteers across the country have been invited to “be part of the largest volunteer effort in United States history.” The Church News reported on some of the efforts performed by Church members in various parts of the country.

After a series of large earthquakes struck in Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, the Caribbean Area presidency released a statement expressing support, solidarity and prayers for all those affected.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Eyring promises: ‘Your mission will build faith’

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Provo, Utah. | Hunter Winterton, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In the final message to new mission leaders about to begin their service around the world, President Eyring spoke of principles of building faith by individuals, married couples, families and missionaries.

Related Stories Read summaries, see photos from the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

2. Elder Gong dedicates the Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with 11-year-old Talmage Squires at dedication of the Nauvoo Temple Visitors' Center in Nauvoo, Illinois, on June 27, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center and restored Brigham and Mary Ann Young Home was dedicated by Elder Gong on Saturday, June 27, the same date as the dedication of the reconstructed Nauvoo Illinois Temple, on June 27, 2002, and the martyrdom of the Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum Smith at Carthage Jail in 1844.

Related Stories Church schedules dedication of new Nauvoo Temple Visitors’ Center on historic date in June

3. What guest artists, Church leaders are saying about the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s concerts in the Hollywood Bowl

Guest artists, from left, Donny Osmond, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Debra Bonner, Harry Bonner and Daniel Emmet speak about performing with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in the Hollywood Bowl as part of the "Songs of Hope" tour during a news conference at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchesta’s “Songs of Hope” concerts took place June 24 and 25 in California’s Hollywood Bowl. The Choir and Orchestra participated in a news conference with Elder Caussé and President Johnson and other special guests and leaders to discuss the role of the concert.

4. Restored Salt Lake Temple doors rehung as exterior nears completion

The historic original first set of east doors of the Salt Lake Temple were reinstalled on Tuesday June 23, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On June 23, the restored doors of the Salt Lake Temple were rehung. The Salt Lake Temple closed for renovations in 2019 and is being prepared to reopen for the public in 2027.

5. Your testimony of Christ may be displayed on Temple Square this Christmas season

Example testimonies are displayed on hanging tags. Testimony submissions are now being collected for possible display on Temple Square in Salt Lake City during Christmastime 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This Christmas season, testimonies of Jesus Christ will illuminate Temple Square — and written submissions are being collected by the Church to display across the grounds. Submissions will be open until June 30 on the Church’s website.

6. Temple groundbreakings set for Canada and Oklahoma

Architectural renderings of the Victoria British Columbia Temple, left, and Tulsa Oklahoma Temple, right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church announced groundbreaking dates for two temples. Ground will be broken for the Victoria British Columbia Temple and Tulsa Oklahoma Temple on the same day — Saturday, Aug. 22.

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of temples

7. Church News podcast Episode 300: 3 podcast hosts reflect on the journey to 300 episodes

Sarah Jane Weaver, former editor of the Church News and current editor of the Deseret News, left, speaks with Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen, right, and Church News reporter Mary Richards during the filming of the 300th episode of the Church News podcast, released Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

In commemoration of the 300th episode of the Church News podcast, three of the podcast’s hosts reflected on this milestone. The hosts discuss the journey of the podcast from its beginning in 2020 to where it is now.

Related Story Listen to more episodes of the Church News podcast

8. How volunteers are answering the call to serve for America250

A truck carrying food donations from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is loaded with goods outside the Bishops' Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church News reported on how volunteers across the country are participating in service projects to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776.

Members were invited to “be part of the largest volunteer effort in United States history.”

9. Area Church leaders offer statement of sympathy after Venezuela earthquakes

A woman embraces a child after an earthquake in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. | Pedro Mattey, Associated Press

After a series of large earthquakes struck in Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency released a statement expressing “sincere support, solidarity and prayers for all those affected.”