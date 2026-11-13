Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles walks the grounds at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained on Oct. 3, 2015, as one of three new members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles named during October 2015 general conference. He was born on Nov. 13, 1952, in Salt Lake City and raised in Finland, Sweden and Utah, later returning to Sweden as a young full-time missionary.

He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of one daughter. Prior to being called as an Apostle, Elder Renlund served as a General Authority Seventy, including assignments in the Africa Southeast Area presidency and as an Area Seventy.

Elder Renlund received bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Utah, with further training at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

In honor of his 74th birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Renlund in the past year.

1. ‘Heirs in the kingdom’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave goodbye to attendees after the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“In the temple is the continuation of a path that leads not just to other communities but a veritable ‘royal road’ that leads us to become heirs in the kingdom of our Heavenly Father.”

— San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple dedication, Nov. 1, 2026

2. ‘Mercy is not rationed’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Provided by the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University

“Mercy is not rationed. Grace is not depleted. ... Because of Jesus Christ, all that the Father has can be offered.”

— Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at BYU, Oct. 13, 2026

3. Spiritual peace through Jesus Christ

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Jesus overcame the world; we do not have to do so ourselves. When our faith is centered on Jesus Christ, He promises spiritual peace no matter our circumstances.”

— “How Long Will It Be Ere They Believe Me,” October 2026 general conference

4. Everyone can be a missionary

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Ellie Allder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Indeed, everyone who is willing will become a ‘fisher’ and a ‘hunter’ for others who are willing to let God prevail in their lives (see Jeremiah 16:16).”

— 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 20, 2026

5. Consequences of unfairness will be resolved

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets young adults following a devotional at the Jordan Institute of Religion in West Jordan, Utah, on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Ryan Jensen, Church News

“What I understood intellectually before, I understood now in my heart. Anything that is unfair in this life can and will be ‘made right through the Atonement of Jesus Christ.’ This means that the consequences of any unfairness to anyone will be resolved, mitigated or lifted.”

— Devotional at the Jordan Institute of Religion, April 19, 2026

6. Prioritize things of greatest value

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Not all matters are of equal value, and maintaining an eternal perspective helps us prioritize the things that are of greatest value.”

— “Because of Jesus Christ,” April 2026 general conference

7. Imperfect messengers

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, wave to missionaries as they depart the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, after a devotional on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“If you make a reasonable effort, the Lord’s grace will make it right for the meek that you teach. ... Those prepared for the perfect message will not take advantage of the imperfection of the Lord’s messengers.”

— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, June 2, 2026

8. ‘One of the choicest blessings’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands with his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, at the Davao Philippines Temple in Davao, Philippines, on Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“In these times when we have been at these temple dedications, it is one of the choicest blessings. And so to have this assignment to be here, in a place that President [Dallin H.] Oaks loves, and a place that we love, is extra special.”

— Dedication of the Davao Philippines Temple, May 3, 2026

9. ‘The Lord needs pioneers today’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses members of the South America South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord needs pioneers today. We can help others come unto Christ, nurture our faith, and deepen our roots in the gospel. We can serve in the temple, support the rising generation and strengthen our families.”

— Ministry in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 16, 2025