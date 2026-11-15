During the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, President Dallin H. Oaks posted a message on social media, reminding viewers that “Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.” President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during Friday’s performance of “Luz de las Naciones,”thanking in Spanish the more than 1,000 volunteers.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan, during a 10-day ministry that included stops in France, Uzbekistan and Austria. Elder Ulisses Soares, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for an interfaith forum that included an address from Pope Leo XIV.
During a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy, urged young missionaries to drop metaphorical nets of media, pornography, casualness, pride and unrepented sin. Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, encouraged students to develop their spiritual intelligence during a devotional at Brigham Young University. Professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette invited BYU–Hawaii students to make the Savior their “Plan A” in another devotional.
The 2026 Church Music Festival, “Love Without End,” featured new hymns digitally published in the Church’s new hymnbook. Episodes 1-5 of the Church’s new “Dedicate” video series follow seven young adults’ experience at the soon-to-reopen Salt Lake Temple. The Wilford Woodruff Papers project is finding a permanent home with the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Episode 322 of the Church News Podcast features retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, Jason S.D. Perry.
1. President Oaks reminds social media followers ‘Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace’
In social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X on Sunday, Nov. 8, President Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reminded that “Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.”
Check out the Prophet’s latest social media post.
2. ‘Follow the Light’: President Christofferson speaks at ‘Luz de las Naciones’ celebration
President Christofferson underscored following Jesus Christ’s light and sharing it with others as the second counselor in the First Presidency spoke during Friday night’s performance of “Luz de las Naciones.”
Read about President Christofferson at “Luz de las Naciones.”
Check out this year’s “Luz de las Naciones.”
3. Elder Stevenson participates in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
Elder Stevenson recently concluded a 10-day ministry in the Church’s Europe Central Area. A highlight of the Oct. 22-31 ministry was Elder Stevenson participating in the 7th World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.
Learn more about Elder Stevenson’s ministry here.
4. Elder Soares attends interfaith gathering in Argentina with Pope Leo XIV
Elder Soares joined a variety of religious leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Nov. 9, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV focused on friendship, human dignity and peace.
Read more on Pope Leo XIV’s message.
5. Devotionals cover missionary purpose, developing spiritual intelligence and prioritizing the Savior
Devotionals at the Provo MTC, BYU and BYU–Hawaii featured General Authority Seventies Elder Schmitt, Elder Koch and professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette.
Check out Elder Schmitt’s devotional at the MTC.
Read more on Elder Koch’s devotional at BYU.
Learn about Jimmer Fredette’s message at BYU–Hawaii.
6. 2026 Church Music Festival ‘Love Without End’ fills Tabernacle with new hymns
The 2026 Church Music Festival, “Love Without End,” was a celebration of music of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a variety of ways, including featuring several new hymns.
Read about “Love Without End” here.
7. A look at the ‘Dedicate’ series and its impact around the world
In mid-2025, seven young adults arrived in Salt Lake City, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and participating in a six-part video series produced by the Church called “Dedicate.”
Take a look at “Dedicate” here.
8. Wilford Woodruff Papers project finds permanent home with the Church
The recently completed Wilford Woodruff Papers project, which brought together thousands of historical documents through the efforts of nearly 1,500 contributors, is finding a permanent home with the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Check out the latest news on the Wilford Woodruff Papers project.
Learn more about the conference here.
9. Episode 322: Retired Marine Col. Jason Perry speaks about military service, faith and resilience on Veterans Day
On this episode of the Church News podcast, Jason S.D. Perry, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who is currently the director of wargaming at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, joins Church News reporter Mary Richards to talk about his 30-year military career and military service as a Latter-day Saint.