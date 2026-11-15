Screenshot from President Dallin H. Oaks' Twitter/X account; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Social media post Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, by President Dallin H. Oaks; Christalle Zepeda performs on stage in front of the choir during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de Las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City; Elder Gary E. Stevenson listens to a fellow speaker during a plenary session of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan; Elder Ulisses Soares arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV at the Palacio San Martín.

During the week of Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, President Dallin H. Oaks posted a message on social media, reminding viewers that “Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.” President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, spoke during Friday’s performance of “Luz de las Naciones,”thanking in Spanish the more than 1,000 volunteers.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan, during a 10-day ministry that included stops in France, Uzbekistan and Austria. Elder Ulisses Soares, also of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, went to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for an interfaith forum that included an address from Pope Leo XIV.

During a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy, urged young missionaries to drop metaphorical nets of media, pornography, casualness, pride and unrepented sin. Elder Joni L. Koch, a General Authority Seventy, encouraged students to develop their spiritual intelligence during a devotional at Brigham Young University. Professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette invited BYU–Hawaii students to make the Savior their “Plan A” in another devotional.

The 2026 Church Music Festival, “Love Without End,” featured new hymns digitally published in the Church’s new hymnbook. Episodes 1-5 of the Church’s new “Dedicate” video series follow seven young adults’ experience at the soon-to-reopen Salt Lake Temple. The Wilford Woodruff Papers project is finding a permanent home with the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Episode 322 of the Church News Podcast features retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel, Jason S.D. Perry.

1. President Oaks reminds social media followers ‘Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace’

A social media post on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, by President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Screenshot from President Dallin H. Oaks' Twitter/X account

In social media posts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X on Sunday, Nov. 8, President Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, reminded that “Jesus Christ is the way to joy and peace.”

2. ‘Follow the Light’: President Christofferson speaks at ‘Luz de las Naciones’ celebration

Christalle Zepeda performs on stage in front of the choir during a dress rehearsal of "Luz de las Naciones" at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Christofferson underscored following Jesus Christ’s light and sharing it with others as the second counselor in the First Presidency spoke during Friday night’s performance of “Luz de las Naciones.”

3. Elder Stevenson participates in World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles listens to a fellow speaker during a plenary session of the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Azerbaijan, in October 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson recently concluded a 10-day ministry in the Church’s Europe Central Area. A highlight of the Oct. 22-31 ministry was Elder Stevenson participating in the 7th World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

4. Elder Soares attends interfaith gathering in Argentina with Pope Leo XIV

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, arrives in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV at the Palacio San Martín. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Soares joined a variety of religious leaders in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Monday, Nov. 9, to hear an address from Pope Leo XIV focused on friendship, human dignity and peace.

5. Devotionals cover missionary purpose, developing spiritual intelligence and prioritizing the Savior

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Missionary Department, shakes hands with missionaries after a devotional in the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Provo, Utah. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Devotionals at the Provo MTC, BYU and BYU–Hawaii featured General Authority Seventies Elder Schmitt, Elder Koch and professional basketball player Jimmer Fredette.

6. 2026 Church Music Festival ‘Love Without End’ fills Tabernacle with new hymns

The Kings Music Foundation Children’s Choir sings "Little Baby in a Manger" during the Church Music Festival in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Mollie Shutt, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The 2026 Church Music Festival, “Love Without End,” was a celebration of music of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a variety of ways, including featuring several new hymns.

7. A look at the ‘Dedicate’ series and its impact around the world

Young adults featured in the new video series “Dedicate” visit Temple Square in Salt Lake City in mid-2025 as they learn about the purpose and significance of temples. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In mid-2025, seven young adults arrived in Salt Lake City, all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and participating in a six-part video series produced by the Church called “Dedicate.”

8. Wilford Woodruff Papers project finds permanent home with the Church

Wilford Woodruff was President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1889 to 1898. | Church History Library

The recently completed Wilford Woodruff Papers project, which brought together thousands of historical documents through the efforts of nearly 1,500 contributors, is finding a permanent home with the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

9. Episode 322: Retired Marine Col. Jason Perry speaks about military service, faith and resilience on Veterans Day

Col. Jason Perry speaks to U.S. Marines at Camp Fuji in Japan on June 12, 2019. | Provided by Jason Perry

On this episode of the Church News podcast, Jason S.D. Perry, a retired U.S. Marine Corps colonel who is currently the director of wargaming at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California, joins Church News reporter Mary Richards to talk about his 30-year military career and military service as a Latter-day Saint.