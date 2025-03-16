Church News articles from the week of March 9-15 include: President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, expressing gratitude for gospel ordinances and covenants; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaching lessons he learned on the farm and testifying of Jesus Christ; and a wrap-up highlighting RootsTech 2025, the FamilySearch worldwide genealogy conference.
Also, in articles involving two additional members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar spoke in a BYU-Idaho devotional about their 50 years of marriage; and Elder D. Todd Christofferson met Sierra Leone’s president to discuss religious freedom.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke about hope during an International Women’s Day even in California; and scholarly history honored the Young Women organization.
Read what Brigham Young University football coach Kalani Sitake said in a BYU devotional about God’s plan. Listen to the Church’s disability specialist manager, Katie Edna Steed, discuss how the Church encourages Christlike inclusion.
Find out why one senior couple has served multiple missions, and learn about the Church’s efforts to save millions of gallons of water in 2025.
1. President Holland expresses gratitude for covenants and priesthood power; Elder Andersen teaches gospel lessons learned on the farm and testifies of Jesus Christ at RootsTech Family Discovery Day
President Jeffrey R. Holland joined Elder Neil L. Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, in a devotional during Rootstech Family Discovery Day. President Holland reflected on the difference that Jesus Christ and His gospel have made in his life and emphasized the hastening of God’s work. He also paid tribute to all women and left his blessing on everyone in attendance, but “especially the women.”
Elder Andersen shared lessons he learned during his childhood on a dairy farm that taught him to believe in God and follow Jesus Christ, saying life’s experiences can lead people to Christ. Sister Andersen talked about how her life and testimony of Jesus Christ were influenced by the sacrifices her family members made to be sealed in the temple.
Read more about what President Holland said here.
Read more about what Elder Andersen said here.
2. Building humanity’s family tree: A look back at highlights of RootsTech 2025
Millions of participants worldwide were encouraged to make meaningful family discoveries at this year’s three-day event hosted by FamilySearch International. Online attendance at the conference was “up significantly” over the 5 million who participated remotely last year, according to Elder Kevin S. Hamilton, a General Authority Seventy who serves as executive director of the Church’s Family History Department.
“They come from every country on earth, which underscores a fundamental common denominator here, which is families want to connect,” Elder Hamilton said.
Read the RootsTech 2025 wrap-up here.
3. In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, Elder and Sister Bednar share lessons learned from marriage
Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar recently sat side by side for an off-script conversation with each other and the students at BYU-Idaho to talk about their marriage and family over the past five decades. Students who attended the devotional said the less-formal setting was like they were “just in their living room” receiving advice “as if we were their grandchildren.”
“You do not find the marriage you want to have. You create it,” said Elder Bednar, urging students to be proactive and respectful in their relationships. Sister Bednar spoke about the importance of remembering temple covenants, and told students to find joy in simple activities and moments.
Read more about the story here.
4. Elder Christofferson meets Sierra Leone’s president and first lady
Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, met with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Africa. During the meeting, the leaders discussed religious freedom, humanitarian aid, educational efforts and strengthening families.
Elder Christofferson presented the president with a Christus statue and a copy of the Book of Mormon. He also thanked the first lady, an advocate for women’s empowerment and child protection, for her support of the upcoming 2025 Strengthening Families Conference.
Read more about the story here.
5. President Johnson shares her hope for women at International Women’s Day celebration
President Camille N. Johnson addressed the importance of mental well-being for women around the world during the annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day Luncheon held in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025.
President Johnson shared some of the work the Church has done to aid women and children around the world to improve health and well-being. She also called on women to remember, while they lift and serve others, to care for those in their immediate circle.
Read more about the story here.
6. Church honors Young Women organization with new scholarly history, ‘Carry On’
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a new book, “Carry On: The Latter-day Saint Young Women Organization, 1870-2024.” The authors hope the publication will provide a new perspective on Church history and inspire young women today.
The book highlights the contributions of women leaders and the experiences of young women, all throughout the organization’s history. It also explores the organization’s development and response to cultural changes over the years.
Read more about the story here.
7. Overcome adversity by seeking and trusting God, Kalani Sitake teaches
“God has a plan for you. It’s important to realize that there is a divine design for us,” said BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake during a BYU devotional on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Marriott Center was packed to hear Sitake speak.
Drawing on a 1976 devotional message given by LaVell Edwards to have a game plan for life, Sitake testified about what to do when that game plan doesn’t go the way someone hopes.
Read more about the story here.
8. Episode 231: Church disability specialist manager on how all shall be taught of the Lord
In episode 231 of the Church News podcast, Katie Edna Steed, the Church’s disability specialist manager, discusses how the Church encourages Christlike inclusion through ministering, accessible Church buildings, specialized programs and new resources.
She said one in five people have a disability; and she addressed misunderstandings about disabilities, emphasizing that they are part of the human experience and that a sense of belonging should be created for everyone.
Listen to this week’s podcast episode here.
9. How one senior couple has responded to the call to serve — and serve again
David and Charlene Ottley have served three full-time missions and two service missions in the last 13 years, reflecting the October 2023 general conference message given by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles inviting seniors to serve — “and perhaps even serve again.”
The senior couple recently finished their fifth mission serving at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their prior missions include serving as member and leader support missionaries in England; as records preservation missionaries in Denmark; and first as mission housing coordinators, then as member and leader support missionaries, during consecutive missions in Kennewick, Washington.
Read more about the story here.
10. How the Church is working to reduce water usage by millions of gallons in 2025
As part of its sustainability efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to complete a water conservation project in 2025. Within a year of full integration, the project is estimated to save 500 million gallons of water in properties across the western United States.