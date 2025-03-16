Clockwise from top left: President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, is joined by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during the final day of RootsTech 2025 on Saturday, March 8, 2025; people attend RootsTech in Salt Lake City, Utha, on Friday, March 7, 2025; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives a replica of the Christus statue to Julius Maada Wonie Bio, president of Sierra Leone, on Feb. 20, 2025; and Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, share lessons they've learned from 50 years of marriage during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Church News articles from the week of March 9-15 include: President Jeffrey R. Holland , acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, expressing gratitude for gospel ordinances and covenants; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaching lessons he learned on the farm and testifying of Jesus Christ; and a wrap-up highlighting RootsTech 2025, the FamilySearch worldwide genealogy conference.

Also, in articles involving two additional members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar spoke in a BYU-Idaho devotional about their 50 years of marriage; and Elder D. Todd Christofferson met Sierra Leone’s president to discuss religious freedom.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke about hope during an International Women’s Day even in California; and scholarly history honored the Young Women organization.

Read what Brigham Young University football coach Kalani Sitake said in a BYU devotional about God’s plan. Listen to the Church’s disability specialist manager, Katie Edna Steed, discuss how the Church encourages Christlike inclusion.

Find out why one senior couple has served multiple missions, and learn about the Church’s efforts to save millions of gallons of water in 2025.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Holland expresses gratitude for covenants and priesthood power; Elder Andersen teaches gospel lessons learned on the farm and testifies of Jesus Christ at RootsTech Family Discovery Day

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles center, speaks during the final day of RootsTech 2025 held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. He was joined by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and Elder Andersen’s wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, right. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

President Jeffrey R. Holland joined Elder Neil L. Andersen and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, in a devotional during Rootstech Family Discovery Day. President Holland reflected on the difference that Jesus Christ and His gospel have made in his life and emphasized the hastening of God’s work. He also paid tribute to all women and left his blessing on everyone in attendance, but “especially the women.”

Elder Andersen shared lessons he learned during his childhood on a dairy farm that taught him to believe in God and follow Jesus Christ, saying life’s experiences can lead people to Christ. Sister Andersen talked about how her life and testimony of Jesus Christ were influenced by the sacrifices her family members made to be sealed in the temple.

2. Building humanity’s family tree: A look back at highlights of RootsTech 2025

People attend RootsTech in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 7, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Millions of participants worldwide were encouraged to make meaningful family discoveries at this year’s three-day event hosted by FamilySearch International. Online attendance at the conference was “up significantly” over the 5 million who participated remotely last year, according to Elder Kevin S. Hamilton , a General Authority Seventy who serves as executive director of the Church’s Family History Department.

“They come from every country on earth, which underscores a fundamental common denominator here, which is families want to connect,” Elder Hamilton said.

3. In honor of their 50th wedding anniversary, Elder and Sister Bednar share lessons learned from marriage

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, share lessons they've learned from 50 years of marriage. They spoke during a BYU–Idaho devotional on Sunday, March 9, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

Elder David A. Bednar and Sister Susan Bednar recently sat side by side for an off-script conversation with each other and the students at BYU-Idaho to talk about their marriage and family over the past five decades. Students who attended the devotional said the less-formal setting was like they were “just in their living room” receiving advice “as if we were their grandchildren.”

“You do not find the marriage you want to have. You create it,” said Elder Bednar, urging students to be proactive and respectful in their relationships. Sister Bednar spoke about the importance of remembering temple covenants, and told students to find joy in simple activities and moments.

4. Elder Christofferson meets Sierra Leone’s president and first lady

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, gives a replica of the Christus statue to Julius Maada Wonie Bio, president of Sierra Leone, in Freetown, Sierra Leone on Feb. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Todd Christofferson and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, met with Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio and First Lady Fatima Maada Bio in Freetown, Sierra Leone, Africa. During the meeting, the leaders discussed religious freedom, humanitarian aid, educational efforts and strengthening families.

Elder Christofferson presented the president with a Christus statue and a copy of the Book of Mormon. He also thanked the first lady, an advocate for women’s empowerment and child protection, for her support of the upcoming 2025 Strengthening Families Conference .

5. President Johnson shares her hope for women at International Women’s Day celebration

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, far right, leads a panel discussion during the 9th Annual Women-In-Diplomacy Day held at the Los Angeles California Temple Visitors' Center in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

President Camille N. Johnson addressed the importance of mental well-being for women around the world during the annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day Luncheon held in Los Angeles, California, on Monday, March 10, 2025.

President Johnson shared some of the work the Church has done to aid women and children around the world to improve health and well-being. She also called on women to remember, while they lift and serve others, to care for those in their immediate circle.

6. Church honors Young Women organization with new scholarly history, ‘Carry On’

Copies of the new history book of the young women entitled “Carry On” are displayed at a press conference with Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and authors James Goldberg, Amber Taylor and Lisa Olsen Tait at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday March 11, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a new book, “Carry On: The Latter-day Saint Young Women Organization, 1870-2024.” The authors hope the publication will provide a new perspective on Church history and inspire young women today.

The book highlights the contributions of women leaders and the experiences of young women, all throughout the organization’s history. It also explores the organization’s development and response to cultural changes over the years.

7. Overcome adversity by seeking and trusting God, Kalani Sitake teaches

BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake gives a devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“God has a plan for you. It’s important to realize that there is a divine design for us,” said BYU head football coach Kalani Sitake during a BYU devotional on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The Marriott Center was packed to hear Sitake speak.

Drawing on a 1976 devotional message given by LaVell Edwards to have a game plan for life , Sitake testified about what to do when that game plan doesn’t go the way someone hopes.

8. Episode 231: Church disability specialist manager on how all shall be taught of the Lord

Katie Steed, disability specialist manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In episode 231 of the Church News podcast, Katie Edna Steed, the Church’s disability specialist manager, discusses how the Church encourages Christlike inclusion through ministering, accessible Church buildings, specialized programs and new resources.

She said one in five people have a disability; and she addressed misunderstandings about disabilities, emphasizing that they are part of the human experience and that a sense of belonging should be created for everyone.

9. How one senior couple has responded to the call to serve — and serve again

Charlene and David Ottley are pictured at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Jan. 29, 2024. | Provided by Charlene Ottley

David and Charlene Ottley have served three full-time missions and two service missions in the last 13 years, reflecting the October 2023 general conference message given by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles inviting seniors to serve — “and perhaps even serve again.”

The senior couple recently finished their fifth mission serving at Church headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their prior missions include serving as member and leader support missionaries in England; as records preservation missionaries in Denmark; and first as mission housing coordinators, then as member and leader support missionaries, during consecutive missions in Kennewick, Washington.

10. How the Church is working to reduce water usage by millions of gallons in 2025

In a March 2025 Church Newsroom report, Andrew Stringfellow, Intermountain Facilities Services landscape manager, says smart irrigation controllers reduce water usage by adjusting to weather conditions. | Screenshot from YouTube

As part of its sustainability efforts, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working to complete a water conservation project in 2025. Within a year of full integration, the project is estimated to save 500 million gallons of water in properties across the western United States.