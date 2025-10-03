Watch the October 2025 edition of the World Report

Attendees wave to President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as he leaves the Syracuse Utah Temple dedication in Syracuse, Utah, on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

What has happened in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since April 2025 general conference?

The latest edition of the World Report — a biannual video compilation of news from the Church — was published in English on Friday, Oct. 3, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on YouTube ahead of October 2025 general conference.

The 52-minute report will be published in Cantonese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025.

The October 2025 edition begins with the death of President Russell M. Nelson, a look at his life and portions of the tribute broadcast this past week.

The video then covers the deadly attack in Michigan last weekend and how Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles went to Michigan to minister to those affected.

As in previous editions, the video includes ministries and travels of Church leaders and officers in the past six months and temple dedications.

The celebrations surrounding the 100th anniversary of the Church in South America are highlighted, as well as many of the Church’s humanitarian efforts over the past six months.

Find additional Church News coverage on several topics at the links below.