During the week of Feb. 15-21, the weekly episode of the Church News podcast featured recent invitations from Church President Dallin H. Oaks. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in a devotional about the power of faith and hope.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of the Republic of Ghana, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and others recalled their experiences from the Tabernacle Choir’s 1981 concerts in Brazil.
In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year, the Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months, except for major scheduled events.
Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy testified to Ensign College students at their weekly devotional that the Lord’s plan is a plan of happiness. Also, Israel and Sariah Garcia relied on faith in God’s miracles when Israel Garcia was sent into a coma after being crushed by 900 pounds of steel months before their wedding.
A three-part series on BYUtv called “People of Faith” highlights pioneering members of the Church from Brazil, Hawaii and the Philippines. In a Church News video, Michael Hicks, composer of the “FSY Medley,” describes seeing God’s hand as he created the musical piece.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. Podcast Episode 281: President Dallin H. Oaks and his recent invitations to ‘be optimistic’ and ‘stay on the covenant path’
The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features recorded excerpts from President Oaks’ interview prior to the Jan. 11 dedication of the Burley Idaho Temple and his Feb. 10 devotional at Brigham Young University.
Listen to the podcast here.
2. President Uchtdorf: ‘Be messengers and examples of faith and hope’
In a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, Feb. 17, President Uchtdorf underscored the importance of two key Christlike attributes — faith and hope — and the spiritual power that emanates from them.
His wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, also spoke, and their messages were shared with MTCs worldwide.
Read more about President Uchtdorf’s address here.
3. During ministry in West Africa, Elder Quentin L. Cook meets president of Ghana
Elder Cook met Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama while on a ministry assignment in the Church’s Africa West Area. The two spoke about shared values and priorities surrounding religious liberty, educational initiatives and humanitarian work.
Read more about Elder Cook’s meeting with the president here.
4. ‘We felt so blessed’: Looking back on Tabernacle Choir’s 1981 concert in Brazil
As The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square prepare to visit São Paulo, Brazil, as the sixth stop on their “Songs of Hope” tour, Elder Soares and others recalled the Tabernacle Choir’s visit to Brazil in 1981.
Learn more about this story here.
5. Conference Center to close from late March 2026 to March 2027, except for major scheduled events
The Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year. It will be open, however, for general conference and other major scheduled events.
Read more about this story here.
6. Elder Valenzuela offers insights into how to ‘live in the manner of happiness’ as taught in the Book of Mormon
Using the Book of Mormon, Elder Valenzuela taught Ensign College students in their weekly devotional a pattern for living happier lives.
“The Lord prepared everything for us to be happy,” he assured.
Read more about Elder Valenzuela’s devotional here.
7. Faith and umbrellas: A BYU–Idaho student’s journey from brain injury to temple marriage
Israel and Sariah Garcia had their faith tested and saw miracles after Israel Garcia was crushed by 900 pounds of steel and sent into a coma just four months before their wedding.
“Any opportunity we’re given, we testify that God is a god of miracles, 100%,” Sariah Garcia said.
Read more about the Garcias’ story here.
8. People of faith: Pioneers in Brazil, Hawaii, Philippines
A three-part series on BYUtv called “People of Faith” highlights international pioneers of the Church, including a Church member in Brazil born without hands or feet, the first Samoan to graduate from Harvard University and a renowned singer from the Philippines.
Read about people of faith in Brazil here.
Read about people of faith in Hawaii here.
Read about people of faith in the Philippines here.
9. Video: Seeing God’s hand in composing the ‘FSY Medley’
Michael Hicks shares in a Church News video how he saw God’s hand as he composed the “FSY Medley,” which is now sung worldwide.