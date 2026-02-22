Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

In case you missed it: Church News podcast features President Oaks; President Uchtdorf speaks at Provo MTC

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of Feb. 15-21

Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, speak to missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026; Lin de Paula, left, Wany Santos Thrikill, right, are choir members from Brazil. Jerold D. Ottley, director, presents them to audience during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 1981.
Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency, poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, speak to missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026; Jerold D. Ottley, Tabernacle Choir director, presents Lin de Paula, left, Wany Santos Thrikill, right — both Tabernacle Choir members from Brazil — to the audience during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 1981. Clockwise from top left: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; John Hart, Church News archives
Jackie Asher
By Jackie Asher

During the week of Feb. 15-21, the weekly episode of the Church News podcast featured recent invitations from Church President Dallin H. Oaks. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in a devotional about the power of faith and hope.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of the Republic of Ghana, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and others recalled their experiences from the Tabernacle Choir’s 1981 concerts in Brazil.

In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year, the Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months, except for major scheduled events.

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy testified to Ensign College students at their weekly devotional that the Lord’s plan is a plan of happiness. Also, Israel and Sariah Garcia relied on faith in God’s miracles when Israel Garcia was sent into a coma after being crushed by 900 pounds of steel months before their wedding.

A three-part series on BYUtv called “People of Faith” highlights pioneering members of the Church from Brazil, Hawaii and the Philippines. In a Church News video, Michael Hicks, composer of the “FSY Medley,” describes seeing God’s hand as he created the musical piece.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. Podcast Episode 281: President Dallin H. Oaks and his recent invitations to ‘be optimistic’ and ‘stay on the covenant path’

President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features recorded excerpts from President Oaks’ interview prior to the Jan. 11 dedication of the Burley Idaho Temple and his Feb. 10 devotional at Brigham Young University.

Listen to the podcast here.
Related Stories
President Oaks says he feels the responsibility of the prophetic mantle, which is ‘very holy’
President Oaks offers the way to overcome any doubt: Draw closer to the Savior

2. President Uchtdorf: ‘Be messengers and examples of faith and hope’

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, speak to missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, speak to missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, Feb. 17, President Uchtdorf underscored the importance of two key Christlike attributes — faith and hope — and the spiritual power that emanates from them.

His wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, also spoke, and their messages were shared with MTCs worldwide.

Read more about President Uchtdorf’s address here.
Related Stories
President Dieter F. Uchtdorf named as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
Make effort to obtain ‘infusions of light every day,’ Sister Dennis tells missionaries

3. During ministry in West Africa, Elder Quentin L. Cook meets president of Ghana

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook met Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama while on a ministry assignment in the Church’s Africa West Area. The two spoke about shared values and priorities surrounding religious liberty, educational initiatives and humanitarian work.

Read more about Elder Cook’s meeting with the president here.
Related Stories
Church donations in Ghana part of global initiative for women and children
New documentary follows young adults during Latter-day Saint and NAACP fellowship to Ghana

4. ‘We felt so blessed’: Looking back on Tabernacle Choir’s 1981 concert in Brazil

Lin de Paula, left, Wany Santos Thrikill, right, are choir members from Brazil. Jerold D. Ottley, director, presents them to audience during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 1981.
Jerold D. Ottley, Tabernacle Choir director, presents Lin de Paula, left, Wany Santos Thrikill, right — both Tabernacle Choir members from Brazil — to the audience during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 1981. | John Hart, Church News archives

As The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square prepare to visit São Paulo, Brazil, as the sixth stop on their “Songs of Hope” tour, Elder Soares and others recalled the Tabernacle Choir’s visit to Brazil in 1981.

Learn more about this story here.
Related Stories
Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra to perform at Hollywood Bowl in June 2026
Ground broken for João Pessoa Brazil Temple

5. Conference Center to close from late March 2026 to March 2027, except for major scheduled events

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City will close from March 2026 to March 2027, besides for general conference and other major scheduled events.
The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City will close from March 2026 to March 2027, except for general conference and other major scheduled events. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year. It will be open, however, for general conference and other major scheduled events.

Read more about this story here.
Related Stories
Salt Lake Temple scaffolding is being removed
25 years in the Conference Center

6. Elder Valenzuela offers insights into how to ‘live in the manner of happiness’ as taught in the Book of Mormon

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during an Ensign College devotional held in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.
Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Ensign College

Using the Book of Mormon, Elder Valenzuela taught Ensign College students in their weekly devotional a pattern for living happier lives.

“The Lord prepared everything for us to be happy,” he assured.

Read more about Elder Valenzuela’s devotional here.
Related Stories
Stay on the path to a better future, Elder Valenzuela tells BYU–Pathway students
President and Sister Kusch testify to Ensign College students of the Prophet’s teachings regarding dating, marriage

7. Faith and umbrellas: A BYU–Idaho student’s journey from brain injury to temple marriage

Israel and Sariah Garcia walk out of the Provo City Center Temple atrium after being sealed in the temple on Aug. 8, 2025.
Israel and Sariah Garcia exit the Provo City Center Temple atrium after being sealed in the temple on Aug. 8, 2025. | Scarlet Peterson

Israel and Sariah Garcia had their faith tested and saw miracles after Israel Garcia was crushed by 900 pounds of steel and sent into a coma just four months before their wedding.

“Any opportunity we’re given, we testify that God is a god of miracles, 100%,” Sariah Garcia said.

Read more about the Garcias’ story here.
Related Stories
Mary Richards: Seeing a miracle in how God works one by one
Brother J. Scott Nixon: Look for the miracles, even under difficult circumstances

8. People of faith: Pioneers in Brazil, Hawaii, Philippines

Celeste Ha'o, right, of Hilo, Hawaii, steers a Hawaiian canoe called a wa’a next to her son Ephraim in a "People of Faith" episode of the Church News' 2025 "Living Record" documentary series available on BYUtv. | Ethan Vincent

A three-part series on BYUtv called “People of Faith” highlights international pioneers of the Church, including a Church member in Brazil born without hands or feet, the first Samoan to graduate from Harvard University and a renowned singer from the Philippines.

Read about people of faith in Brazil here.
Read about people of faith in Hawaii here.
Read about people of faith in the Philippines here.
Related Stories
‘Harvest of Faith’ Part 1: A look at the Church’s welfare farms
Podcast Episode 181: BYU–Hawaii and the Polynesian Cultural Center: Teaching and sharing the ‘aloha spirit’ and love of Christ

9. Video: Seeing God’s hand in composing the ‘FSY Medley’

The audience and performers sing together during the taping of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Michael Hicks shares in a Church News video how he saw God’s hand as he composed the “FSY Medley,” which is now sung worldwide.

Watch the video here.
Related Stories
Build skills and make a difference by working at FSY this summer
‘Festival: A Youth Concert’ helps youth joyfully worship, connect with Jesus Christ
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed