Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency, poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023; President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, speak to missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026; Jerold D. Ottley, Tabernacle Choir director, presents Lin de Paula, left, Wany Santos Thrikill, right — both Tabernacle Choir members from Brazil — to the audience during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 1981.

During the week of Feb. 15-21, the weekly episode of the Church News podcast featured recent invitations from Church President Dallin H. Oaks. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, taught missionaries at the Provo Missionary Training Center in a devotional about the power of faith and hope.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the president of the Republic of Ghana, and Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and others recalled their experiences from the Tabernacle Choir’s 1981 concerts in Brazil.

In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year, the Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months, except for major scheduled events.

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy testified to Ensign College students at their weekly devotional that the Lord’s plan is a plan of happiness. Also, Israel and Sariah Garcia relied on faith in God’s miracles when Israel Garcia was sent into a coma after being crushed by 900 pounds of steel months before their wedding.

A three-part series on BYUtv called “People of Faith” highlights pioneering members of the Church from Brazil, Hawaii and the Philippines. In a Church News video, Michael Hicks, composer of the “FSY Medley,” describes seeing God’s hand as he created the musical piece.

1. Podcast Episode 281: President Dallin H. Oaks and his recent invitations to ‘be optimistic’ and ‘stay on the covenant path’

President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, poses for a photo in his office in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The week’s episode of the Church News podcast features recorded excerpts from President Oaks’ interview prior to the Jan. 11 dedication of the Burley Idaho Temple and his Feb. 10 devotional at Brigham Young University.

2. President Uchtdorf: ‘Be messengers and examples of faith and hope’

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, speak to missionaries after a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

In a devotional at the Provo MTC on Tuesday, Feb. 17, President Uchtdorf underscored the importance of two key Christlike attributes — faith and hope — and the spiritual power that emanates from them.

His wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, also spoke, and their messages were shared with MTCs worldwide.

3. During ministry in West Africa, Elder Quentin L. Cook meets president of Ghana

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the president of Ghana, John Mahama, at the beginning of their meeting in Accra, Ghana, Feb. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook met Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama while on a ministry assignment in the Church’s Africa West Area. The two spoke about shared values and priorities surrounding religious liberty, educational initiatives and humanitarian work.

4. ‘We felt so blessed’: Looking back on Tabernacle Choir’s 1981 concert in Brazil

Jerold D. Ottley, Tabernacle Choir director, presents Lin de Paula, left, Wany Santos Thrikill, right — both Tabernacle Choir members from Brazil — to the audience during The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square's concerts in São Paulo, Brazil, in May 1981. | John Hart, Church News archives

As The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square prepare to visit São Paulo, Brazil, as the sixth stop on their “Songs of Hope” tour, Elder Soares and others recalled the Tabernacle Choir’s visit to Brazil in 1981.

5. Conference Center to close from late March 2026 to March 2027, except for major scheduled events

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City will close from March 2026 to March 2027, except for general conference and other major scheduled events. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year. It will be open, however, for general conference and other major scheduled events.

6. Elder Valenzuela offers insights into how to ‘live in the manner of happiness’ as taught in the Book of Mormon

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during an Ensign College devotional in the Conference Center Theater in downtown Salt Lake City, on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. | Ensign College

Using the Book of Mormon, Elder Valenzuela taught Ensign College students in their weekly devotional a pattern for living happier lives.

“The Lord prepared everything for us to be happy,” he assured.

7. Faith and umbrellas: A BYU–Idaho student’s journey from brain injury to temple marriage

Israel and Sariah Garcia exit the Provo City Center Temple atrium after being sealed in the temple on Aug. 8, 2025. | Scarlet Peterson

Israel and Sariah Garcia had their faith tested and saw miracles after Israel Garcia was crushed by 900 pounds of steel and sent into a coma just four months before their wedding.

“Any opportunity we’re given, we testify that God is a god of miracles, 100%,” Sariah Garcia said.

8. People of faith: Pioneers in Brazil, Hawaii, Philippines

Celeste Ha'o, right, of Hilo, Hawaii, steers a Hawaiian canoe called a wa’a next to her son Ephraim in a "People of Faith" episode of the Church News' 2025 "Living Record" documentary series available on BYUtv. | Ethan Vincent

A three-part series on BYUtv called “People of Faith” highlights international pioneers of the Church, including a Church member in Brazil born without hands or feet, the first Samoan to graduate from Harvard University and a renowned singer from the Philippines.

9. Video: Seeing God’s hand in composing the ‘FSY Medley’

The audience and performers sing together during the taping of "Festival: A Concert for Youth" at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Michael Hicks shares in a Church News video how he saw God’s hand as he composed the “FSY Medley,” which is now sung worldwide.