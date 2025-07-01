Episode 247: Messages from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders — Missionary purpose and personal conversion

In early 2025, new mission presidents and their wives were called to serve in 167 missions around the world.

In June, these new mission leadership couples gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center to receive counsel and instruction from each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as well as other members of the Missionary Executive Council, before they reported to their missions in July.

This episode of the Church News podcast features excerpts from these messages shared during the four-day seminar, which focused on inviting others to come unto Christ, the power that comes from studying the Book of Mormon and other sacred scriptures, and the need to develop deep and personal conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Listen to this episode of the Church News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube or wherever you get podcasts.

Transcript:

President Russell M. Nelson: I invite you to make the Book of Mormon the cornerstone of your teaching of your missionaries. Help them learn how to treasure the truths taught from the first page to the last page. Encourage your missionaries to study diligently. Help them see that inside this book are the answers to their questions. Please teach them that the truths of the Book of Mormon are filled with power — power to help them do the impossible, power to help them become increasingly pure, power to help them teach with authority from God. Please teach them that blessings will come to them as they study, teach from and testify of the Book of Mormon.

1:11

Jon Ryan Jensen: This is Jon Ryan Jensen, editor of the Church News. Welcome to the Church News podcast. Today, we are taking you on a journey of connection as we discuss news and events of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In early 2025, new mission presidents and their wives were called to serve in 167 missions around the world. In June, these new missionary leader couples gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center to receive counsel and instruction from each member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, as well as other members of the Missionary Executive Council, before they reported to their missions in July.

In this episode of the Church News podcast, we are honored to feature excerpts from these messages shared during the four-day seminar, which focused on inviting others to come unto Christ, the power that comes from studying the Book of Mormon and other sacred scriptures, and the need to develop deep and personal conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

2:07

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, opened the seminar promising new mission leaders that they are about to embark on a most thrilling adventure, and reminding them how missionary success comes through inviting others to come to Christ and continuing to follow the Savior’s teaching even after their service concludes.

President Jeffrey R. Holland: Now, first and foremost, we see missionaries succeed and mark theirs as a successful mission when the elder and sister understand and live their missionary purpose, that of bringing to pass the immortality and eternal life of a friend. Everything else is secondary; important, but secondary. It is when they have that vision of atoning love elevated before their eyes. It is when the fire of that sacrifice lights every step they take. It is when that distant darkness haunts them, when they even think of halting or hesitating.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When this view of the plan of mercy is their motivation, you will not need to give endless sermons on obedience or about companions being kind to one another. No, when they are focused on the mission of Jesus Christ, they will be investing heart, might, mind and strength in that quest. They will be, and I quote, inviting “others to come unto Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel through faith in Jesus Christ and His Atonement, repentance, baptism, receiving the gift of the Holy Ghost and enduring to the end,” close quote.

An emphasis on the word of God, the scriptures and the prophets applies here, because we want those missionaries committed to the gospel of Jesus Christ and His Church for the rest of their lives. This is not checking the mission box, thinking that after 18 or 24 months, “Got that done, can go back to real life.” Real life? This is real life. They can’t go back to being what they were before. They will go back to be less than they were or more than they were, but they can’t go back to be what they once were.

We want them to stay on the continuing, positive, upward trajectory you have put them on. We want the rest of their life filled with faith-promoting inspiration and willing, joyful service. Teach them that they have strength and inspiration and power lying within their own home, within their bedroom, on the seat of their car and in their backpack as they go to school. Their strength and anchor while away from you will be the standard works of this Church, to which they continue to hold fast at all costs, especially the Book of Mormon, the most important missionary tool ever given, especially in this dispensation.

5:53

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the Church’s Missionary Executive Council focused on the core topic of the missionary purpose, to invite others to Christ by helping them receive the restored gospel, including baptism. He offered three principles to most effectively fulfill this purpose.

Elder Quentin L. Cook: The teachings and example of Jesus Christ were centered on the doctrine of Christ, including His personal example of being baptized. Amazingly, each area of the world is finding these converts in ways that are tailored to the unique needs and circumstances of their specific region of the world. As we observe this remarkable progress, I would like to share three principles we have learned recently that have helped mission leaders and missionaries be most effective in fulfilling their sacred purpose.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

First, focus everything you do on the missionary purpose and the doctrine of Christ. As we have discussed, when mission leaders continuously emphasize the missionary purpose and help missionaries connect their purpose — “the why” — with “the what” and “the how” of their work, missionaries increase their capacity to find, teach, baptize and help all of God’s children qualify for the celestial kingdom.

Second, with the purpose on your focus, invite and help people to worship with us and attend sacrament meeting. “Preach My Gospel” teaches that “one of the most valuable experiences you can help people have is attending a Church service.” When people attend sacrament meeting the week they are found, they are about 10 times more likely to be baptized and confirmed. Helping people attend sacrament meeting the week they are found and each week thereafter prepares them to be empowered with the power of godliness in their lives.

This leads me to my third principle, effectively find people to teach. We have learned that there is not a silver bullet or a one-size-fits-all approach to finding. Finding efforts are going to be unique based on the circumstances of your area of the world, as well as the individual circumstances of the people missionaries meet. We are blessed to live and serve in a precious time, when the gathering of Israel is accelerating across the earth.

8:17

Jon Ryan Jensen: Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, added to the missionary purpose, advising to love, share and invite, beginning with exaltation in mind. Sister Wright noted that heavenly strength comes from honoring sacred covenants made in holy temples as individuals offer their whole self to Christ.

Sister Amy A. Wright: We have a covenantal responsibility to prepare and help others prepare for the Savior’s return. Our dear missionaries invite and teach with this eternal perspective, which includes joyful anticipation of the Savior’s return and an inspired understanding of the divine potential of all God’s children. They will begin with exaltation in mind. This means, as President Nelson has taught, they will make the celestial kingdom their eternal goal, for themselves and for those they find and teach.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency and member of the Missionary Executive Council, speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The gospel of Jesus Christ provides both “the what” and “the why” of missionary service, consisting of all the doctrine, principles, laws, commandments, ordinances and covenants necessary for salvation and exaltation. “Preach My Gospel” teaches that the gospel of Jesus Christ is for all of God’s children, for “all are alike unto God.” He invites “all to come unto him and partake of his goodness; and he denieth none that come unto him” (2 Nephi 26:33).

A foundational truth of a missionary’s message is that families can be united for eternity. Latter-day Saints have taught Heavenly Father’s divine plan of happiness enables family relationships to be perpetuated beyond the grave. Sacred ordinances and covenants available in holy temples make it possible for individuals to return to the presence of God and for families to be united eternally.

As missionaries begin with exaltation in mind by inviting others to make and keep sacred covenants at baptism and in the house of the Lord, they will fulfill their missionary purpose. The temple is the house of the Lord and therefore a sacred and holy place. It is in the temple where we can make covenants with God as we receive His sacred ordinances. “Preach My Gospel” teaches that “as we keep these covenants, we will have the power of godliness manifest in our lives.” It is this power, God’s priesthood power, that will help us navigate the challenges of our day and prepare for the Second Coming of the Lord.

10:59

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles advised newly called mission leaders how putting on the armor of God can help protect missionaries, both physically and spiritually, and listed four pieces of armor that provide protection.

Elder Dale G. Renlund: Putting on the armor of God is a metaphor that the apostle Paul used to describe seeking the Lord’s protection to withstand cunning strategies Satan uses to lead people astray (see Ephesians 6:10-18). in broader, more modern terms, the metaphor means equipping ourselves to meet challenges, whether they are Satan’s buffetings or the trials of mortality.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries are taught in “Preach My Gospel”: “Your ability to resist temptation will increase as you study and apply the scriptures, the words of the living prophets [and] ‘Preach My Gospel,’” along with “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ.” I will add another one to those excellent pieces of armor: following direction received from you, the mission leaders.

Missionaries are then promised: “You will be fortified against worldly influences that could otherwise lead you to become adrift, isolated and even alienated.” When missionaries use these pieces of armor, they stay within a zone of safety. When they leave no gaps in the armor, they can resist temptation and keep themselves safe.

The Book of Mormon is part of this armor that missionaries need. The teachings found in the Book of Mormon can spiritually fortify and protect. President Nelson said: “I promise that as you prayerfully study the Book of Mormon every day, you will make better decisions — every day. I promise that ... the windows of heaven will open, and you will receive answers to your own questions and direction for your own life. I promise that ... you can be immunized against the evils of the day, even the gripping plague of pornography and other mind-numbing addictions.”

Many Church leaders have promised additional protective blessings when we immerse ourselves in the Book of Mormon. These promises include help with weakness, discouragement and fear; decreased concerns and anxieties; greater ability to overcome doubt and fear; power to resist temptation; strength to overcome bad habits; greater ability to stay on the straight and narrow path; lighter burdens; and decreased susceptibility to deception.

13:46

Jon Ryan Jensen: Member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles Elder D. Todd Christofferson closed the first day of the seminar with a call to teach like the Savior would, emphasizing three elements of teaching in the Savior’s way.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson: Consider how the Savior engaged people and invited them to exercise their own moral agency to learn and apply gospel truth. Jesus did not just tell His hearers what they should do, nor did He do everything for them. He taught in ways that required them to think, to participate, to discuss and to apply His teachings. Because of this, when the Savior was no longer with His disciples in person, they were more prepared to receive and be led by the Holy Ghost in acting for themselves.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And so it is with those we teach today as His representatives. Our intense desire is to help friends become converted disciples of Jesus Christ who can enter into a covenant relationship with Him and take the Holy Ghost as their guide through life to the end. “Preach My Gospel” summarizes the Lord’s approach in these words: “He loved the Father and those He taught. He was prayerful. He taught from the scriptures. He prepared spiritually. He asked inspired questions. He invited people to act in faith. He likened [the] gospel principles to everyday life.”

In conclusion, I pray that we will ever bear in mind that we teach to build faith in Jesus Christ. We are about the work of helping develop lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, including our missionaries themselves. It is only through Him that the Father’s plan of happiness can be realized in the life of any person.

We all rely on access to the Savior’s atoning grace to forgive our sins and purify our souls, that is to justify and sanctify us. We rely on Him for resurrection and immortality. We teach what He has commanded us to do. But we also teach that beyond anything and everything we can do, we necessarily rely on the mercy and merits of Jesus to become holy and enter into the presence of the Father and enjoy eternal life.

16:21

Jon Ryan Jensen: President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, told new missionary leaders that the Lord has prepared them for their role, and that finding, teaching and bringing others to the gospel of Jesus Christ is a sacred work worthy of sacred guidance by the Holy Ghost.

President Henry B. Eyring: We are in the Lord’s service, called by Him to help take His gospel and His love to Heavenly Father’s children. Sharing the gospel and the love of the Lord is a call you received when you were baptized. You promised then, by covenant, to be the Savior’s witness in every place you would be in, and you promised that you would always remember Him.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

My purpose today is to assure you that opposition, which you will surely face, is another evidence that you are on the Lord’s errand and in His hands. You will have trials to face. We know that the Lord allows us to experience trials so that we may be polished and perfected and be with Him forever. The Lord taught the Prophet Joseph Smith at Liberty Jail that the reward for enduring his trials well would help qualify him for eternal life. “My son,” He said, “peace be unto thy soul. ... Thou shalt triumph over all thy foes” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:7-8).

I can testify to you that you will succeed against any opposition in fulfilling the great trust you have accepted with such faith and enthusiasm. You can take courage from the fact that the Lord called you personally. He knows you, and He knows your capabilities. He knows your heart and your capacity to grow. He knows what you will face in your service. He wants you to succeed in the task He has prepared for you. He loves you.

God has called you and your missionaries. He will strengthen you where you are weak. We will remember you in our prayers, in our homes and in the temples of God. We shall remember you wherever you serve, as will the Lord. I give you my promise that the Lord will reward your faith and bless your ministry and your families.

19:06

Jon Ryan Jensen: Unity among Church leaders, missionaries and members is vital to fulfilling the Lord’s missionary purpose, taught Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder David A. Bednar: This morning, I want to review with you four principles that can help us have “hearts knit together in unity and ... love” (Mosiah 18:21). First, be one. Second, unity as a means and not an end. Third, missionaries need to earn the trust of Church members. And fourth, priesthood keys need to be aligned. The Lord prayed for unity among His disciples: “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us” (John 17:21). And the Savior also declared, “If ye are not one ye are not mine” (Doctrine and Covenants 38:27).

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Unity is becoming one in desire, commitment and purpose — first with our Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ, and then with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Unity is not an end in and of itself. Unity is much more than the absence of contention or a pleasant emotional state. Rather, unity as a singleness of perspective, purpose and commitment is a means whereby many great things are brought to pass in accomplishing God’s work.

Unity among members, Church leaders and missionaries is essential in fulfilling the Lord’s purpose for revelatory reasons. Counseling in council with and under the influence of the Holy Ghost can and should be a revelatory experience. It is an invitation for the spiritual gift of revelation to operate in the work of proclaiming the gospel. It is an occasion for faithful servants of the Lord to unite their hearts and minds in seeking inspiration to bless the lives of individuals and families.

Unity is strengthened as we emulate Jesus Christ. In Church councils, presidencies and committees, we listen to understand, assume best intent and display mutual respect for all involved. No one should seek unity by imposing his or her own preference and will. All participants bring their best thinking, share their feelings and opinions, and avoid being stubborn or defensive when others disagree. We strive to be one and become faithful servants so the Lord can inspire and work through us to accomplish His holy work according to His will and timing.

21:58

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about expecting miracles in the Lord’s work, reminding his listeners that faith and miracles are at the center of bringing souls to Christ.

Elder Neil L. Andersen: The power of miracles was exactly the same. It is the way the Lord works. Faith in Jesus Christ stirs the power of heaven to intercede and bless the work of our missionaries. Faith and miracles are at the center of bringing souls to Christ.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Friday, June 20, 2025 | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Consider these scriptures: “If there be no faith among the children of men God can do no miracle among them” (Ether 12:12). “If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ... nothing shall be impossible unto you” (Matthew 17:20). And then to the blind man, “According to your faith be it unto you” (Matthew 9:29). And in the New World, speaking to those of Jerusalem, “I could not show unto them so great miracles, because of their unbelief” (3 Nephi 19:35). And then returning to Moroni, “It is by faith that miracles are wrought” (Moroni 7:37). “All they who wrought miracles wrought them by faith, even those who were before Christ and also those who were after” (Ether 12:16).

The world, in this regard, has not changed since Moroni. These words are as true today as they were when Moroni wrote them. “Preach My Gospel” teaches, “Have faith that the Lord is preparing people to receive the restored gospel. Have patient confidence that He will lead you to them, or them to you.” When the flame of faith in Jesus Christ is strong, it moves a missionary to be unceasing in searching out the elect. It gives a missionary confidence that through prayer, faith, obedience and diligence, the powers of heaven will be at their side. Miracles await you.”

23:52

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that the sacred gospel pattern of repentance, commitment and conversion isn’t merely instructional; it is profoundly transformational.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong: We invite others to come unto Christ through a sacred gospel pattern of repentance, commitment and conversion. This pattern will bless every person you find, teach and baptize. Repentance, commitment and conversion are central to the doctrine of Christ. We become faithful, lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ as we embrace and live doctrinal truths regarding faith, change, atonement, becoming and spiritual rebirth in Jesus Christ.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Preach My Gospel,” Chapter 11, “Help People Make and Keep [Covenants and] Commitments” powerfully teaches, “People are saved on condition of repentance (see Helaman 5:11). Repentance is a full and sincere turning to Jesus Christ. Commitment is an essential part of repentance. ... Consistently acting on truths of the gospel leads to conversion. Conversion is a change in a person’s beliefs, heart and life to accept and follow God’s will. It is a conscious decision to become a disciple of Christ.”

Isn’t it remarkable? As you and your missionaries bring others to Christ, you draw closer to Him. As you help others repent, commit and become converted, your sins are forgiven, harvested sheaves are laden upon our backs, and our families — your families — are blessed.

25:45

Jon Ryan Jensen: Closing Day 2 of the four-day seminar, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles pointed to increased yearly totals of missionary serving, baptisms performed and temple growth as proof of the hastening of the Lord’s work on earth, and invited leaders to continue helping those new converts along the covenant path.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband: The Lord is hastening His work. Now, hastening is a word that matters. It suggests moving quickly, accelerating and even urgency. In the growth of the Church and the plan of Christ, a hastening is occurring. And you are all a part of it. You will help missionaries increase their faith in the Savior, Jesus Christ, so they too will see right before their very eyes the majesty of the moment. And with you, we’ll shout, “Hurrah for Israel.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, June 20, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Savior Himself clearly taught His apostles in John 15:16 that, “Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain.” Our desire is to do much more than help God’s children begin to walk the straight and narrow path. Rather, we desire for all to remain as they continue progressing along the covenant path. New members need to be numbered, named, nourished by the good word of God and kept in the right way.

“Preach My Gospel” teaches that “missionaries, local leaders and other Church members should gladly accept the opportunity to nourish and strengthen new ... members.” We begin by helping them attend sacrament meeting each week. How many times have we heard that already? This sacred opportunity to worship together with Saints and partake of the holy emblems of the sacrament is vital nourishment to our new members. We also nourish new members as missionaries and member join together to reteach the lessons in Chapter 3 of “Preach My Gospel” and help new members have the experience outlined in the covenant path.

These critical experiences include sharing the gospel with family and friends, receiving the Aaronic Priesthood for age-eligible males, and for age-eligible new members receiving a temple recommend to perform proxy baptisms and confirmation for their deceased ancestors and attend the temple shortly after their baptism. There is much missionaries can do to help these new precious members be safely gathered in the garners of the Lord’s holy house.

28:43

Jon Ryan Jensen: President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, reinforced the necessity of understanding that Joseph Smith was a divinely guided Prophet of the Restoration, bearing his own testimony that “the restoration of the fullness of Christian doctrine is a sunburst of light and truth.”

President Dallin H. Oaks: Most persons outside of our faith do not know of Joseph Smith’s great contributions to religious thought. In a notable nationwide study, our brother Gary Lawrence reported that when he asked, “To the best of your understanding, what is the main claim of Mormonism?” only 1 in 7 could describe anything close to the idea of Restoration or reestablishment of the original Christian faith. We must not let the teachings of our missionaries assume that those they are teaching have much knowledge about our faith.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The restoration of the fullness of Christian doctrine is a sunburst of light and truth. As one of his associates wrote just after his martyrdom, quote, “Joseph Smith, the Prophet and Seer of the Lord, has done more, save Jesus only, for the salvation of men in this world, than any other man that ever lived in it” (Doctrine and Covenants 135:3), end of quote.

The Joseph Smith I met in my personal research, mostly in Illinois, was a man of the frontier — young, emotional, dynamic, and so loved and approachable by his people that they often called him “Brother Joseph.” His comparative youth overarched his prophetic ministry. He was 14 at the time of the First Vision, 21 when he received the golden plates and just 23 when he finished translating the Book of Mormon in 65 to 75 working days.

Over half of the revelations in our Doctrine and Covenants were given through this Prophet when he was 25 or younger. He was only 38 and a half when he was murdered. In a sermon preached a little over a month before he was murdered, he declared, “I never told you I was perfect; but there is no error in the revelations which I have taught.”

The Joseph Smith Papers help us understand Joseph Smith’s life and work as never before. The First Presidency commissioned a biography of the Prophet that will build on the foundation laid by the papers project. Richard E. Turley Jr., the biographer selected to lead this effort, has observed, quote, “We stand in awe of ancient prophets we read about in the scriptures, men of great spiritual stature whose visions, writings and interaction with God and angels still inspire us today. As the Prophet of the Restoration, Joseph Smith is like Enoch, Abraham and Moses all wrapped into one.” In this life, Joseph Smith accomplished more than any mortal man could have accomplished in such a short time. The only possible explanation is heavenly help.

Brothers and sisters, I testify of Jesus Christ, our Savior, who appeared with the Father to the boy Prophet and of whom the Father said, “This is My Beloved Son. Hear Him!” (Joseph Smith — History 1:17). And we have heard our Lord Jesus Christ in revelation since that time. This is the Church of Jesus Christ. We are holders of the authority of His holy priesthood. We go forward in His cause. I testify of the calling of the Prophet Joseph Smith and of the calling of the prophets who have succeeded him in this great work in which you are engaged.

32:43

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about the power of moral agency to learn, invite and choose to draw closer to Christ and His Church in both word and deed.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: The selfless exercise of moral agency lends a holiness to the work and to the people. Moral agency is not the freedom to decide what is right or what is wrong. Moral agency is the freedom to choose between right or wrong, to show by their choices, by their actions, which one they prefer. Help them to learn that commandments are a blessing because they help them use their moral agency wisely and bring the supernal happiness we all so intently seek.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lehi taught that in order for God’s children to fully exercise agency, they must be “instructed sufficiently that they know good from evil” (2 Nephi 2:5). You and your missionaries will show friends where to find it. You will invite them to “come and see” and “come and help” and “come and belong.” We simply bring the truth out of obscurity and out of darkness. We hold up the light, the Savior’s light, and let it shine brightly. We help people see how the Savior’s gospel and His Church could bless their lives, their families, now and eternally, and we do it because we love God and His children.

34:31

Jon Ryan Jensen: The newest member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Patrick Kearon, drew upon his own personal conversion story to teach the principle of faithful diligence to showcase how no effort is wasted when inviting others to come unto Christ.

Elder Patrick Kearon: Diligence is consistent effort. In missionary work, diligence is an expression of your love for the Lord. When you are diligent, you find joy and satisfaction in the Lord’s work. Well, diligence and hard work are an expression of our love for the Lord, but they don’t always bring the success we are looking for as quickly as we would like.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Which takes us to when people choose not to learn more about the restored gospel, your efforts are not wasted. Your service and expressions of genuine love will bless both you and them. I am here to remind you that no loving, Spirit-led effort is wasted. But for some of us who are converts, we were not very quick to respond. No effort is wasted. No effort is wasted. And your missionaries must develop under your loving care and under your righteous expectations glorious, loving, faithful resilience and determination.

Faith is a power, and it can cause things to happen that need to happen. It can cause a soul who is good but dormant to awaken to God. That power is real. Every single one of those efforts, and every single one of the efforts, of your efforts and those of your missionaries, will be a blessing to those you are seeking to bring to Christ.

36:36

Jon Ryan Jensen: Young Women general president and member of the Missionary Executive Council President Emily Belle Freeman encouraged developing Christlike attributes. By accepting and acting on invitations to follow Jesus Christ, we become greater disciples of Christ, allowing our hearts to grow and change and become more like our Savior.

President Emily Belle Freeman: Our experience all those years ago reminds me of a short conversation captured in the book of Luke when the apostles said to the Lord, “Increase our faith” (Luke 17:5). And maybe that describes the place where you are. And you’ve probably discovered that faith is not gifted overnight. Consider the experience of those very apostles who asked for that gift. For three years, Jesus taught them through invitation and experience. Their discipleship was forged through personal encounters with Jesus Christ. As they came to know Him better and follow His example, they became more like Him. The same will be true for you.

Young Women General President and member of the Missionary Executive Council Emily Belle Freeman speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In “Preach My Gospel,” Chapter 3, we discover invitations that will help us to become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. On Page 76, we read, “Specific invitations ... [can help us] live the gospel one step at a time.” In Chapter 3, we are invited to pray often, study the scriptures, keep the commandments, follow the prophet and serve others, among other invitations. These invitations are not checklist items. They are daily experiences meant to help us draw closer to Christ. The Prophet Moroni said, “I would commend you to seek this Jesus of whom the prophets and apostles have written” (Ether 12:41).

In “Preach My Gospel,” we read, “One important way to seek Jesus is to make a diligent effort to learn about Him and become more like Him. Your mission is an ideal time to focus on this. As you strive to become more like Christ, you will better accomplish your purpose as a missionary.” And then we read these wise words: “Becoming more like the Savior is a gradual, lifelong process.” Be patient with yourself. God knows that change and growth take time. As you center your hope in Christ, you have the assurance that all things will work together for your good. Hope gives you confidence that God will magnify your diligent, righteous efforts.

In Peter’s story, accepting the invitation to “launch out into the deep” (Luke 5:4) led to boats sinking with blessings and nets breaking with goodness. Today, the Lord extends the same invitation to you: Launch out into the deep. This is how we become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ; we accept His invitations, and we acquire His attributes one by one. We stretch, and He reaches our reaching. Through the process, we become His.

39:43

Jon Ryan Jensen: Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught new mission leaders how to build a strong foundation, beginning with the cornerstone of Jesus Christ, through prayerfully setting goals and plans aligned with the missionary purpose. This leads to a true and lasting conversion to Jesus Christ and sets both converts and missionaries on the blessed covenant path.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson: We revere Jesus Christ as the Chief Cornerstone of the Church. He is the essential foundation for salvation, immortality and eternal life. He is the reference point which aligns, orients and positions the work. His work. This is missionary purpose, found in Chapter 1 of “Preach My Gospel.” Now in Chapter 8, “Goals and Plans,” we read, “Let your missionary purpose guide your goals and plans.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A uniform and central element of goals and plans which infuse accountability into the work are key indicators for conversion. These are new people being taught, lessons with a member participating, people being taught who attend sacrament meeting, people with a baptismal date, people who are baptized and confirmed, new members attending sacrament meeting. Missionaries can prayerfully and thoughtfully embody their goals and plans into the standardized key indicators for conversion.

As missionaries embrace the accountability involved in the use of key indicators for conversion, you will need to continually teach that key indicators are a means to an end, not the end goal. They represent the person’s spiritual progress and introduce those they are teaching to the covenant path, the covenant path for people we teach, which begins with the ordinances of baptism and confirmation, even to remember that baptism and confirmation are not the final destination. Rather, these ordinances are the gateway by which God’s children enter the covenant path. This path leads to the ordinances, covenants and joyous blessings of the temple and ultimately lifelong conversion.

42:06

Jon Ryan Jensen: In a devotional to both new leaders and missionaries in training, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught that missionaries cannot live and fulfill their purpose or succeed without the constant influence of the Holy Ghost, both in missionary service and throughout their lives. He gave the following analogy on the power and connection between heaven and earth through the power of the Holy Ghost.

Elder Ulisses Soares: As a conduit of the Lord’s power, the Holy Ghost plays a crucial role in blessing and guiding us as we strive to fulfill our missionary purpose. When we are connected to Him, He can reveal what we need to do to help others to come unto Christ and stay on the covenant path.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to new mission leaders and missionaries at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, June 21, 2025. The devotional was broadcast to training centers worldwide. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

To help illustrate the importance of the Holy Ghost in our missionary service, I would like to begin with a simple analogy. We live in an incredible era of technology, don’t we? As missionaries, one of the most helpful tools you use in your mission is your smartphone. It allows you to study, learn, communicate, teach and so much more. But as powerful as it is, a smartphone cannot really function at its full capacity unless it is connected to a network.

In the same manner, just as a smartphone cannot function at its full capacity without a network connection, we as missionaries cannot truly live our missionary purpose or succeed without the constant influence of the Holy Ghost, both in our missionary service and throughout our lives. To reach our full potential as missionaries, we have to strive to connect our minds and hearts to our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ through the Holy Ghost. Perhaps this is one of the most important lessons we can learn during our missions, one that will bless us as we walk on the covenant path toward eternal life.

My dear missionaries, we show our dependence on God by striving to exercise our agency in righteousness. Our righteous choices influence how clearly the Savior can guide us in opening ourselves to inspiration and revelation in our missionary service and throughout our life. Never forget that when we receive help from our Father in Heaven, it is in response to our faith, obedience and righteous use of agency.

I invite you to study the principles and scriptures found in “Preach My Gospel,” Chapter 4, “Seek and Rely on the Spirit.” I promise you that as you strive to live your missionary purpose and seek to have the Holy Ghost as your guide, the Lord will magnify your efforts, and you will receive the divine guidance you need.

45:16

Jon Ryan Jensen: And we close today’s Church News podcast, which has featured clips from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, with the final message given by Church President Russell M. Nelson in a prerecorded video. He shares his testimony of the Book of Mormon and what he knows now about the power and blessings that come from true conversion to the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.

President Russell M. Nelson: There are few assignments in the Church that are as rewarding, and there are very few that are as demanding. Perhaps at no other time in your life will you see so many lives change. These will, of course, include the lives of those who find and join the Church in your mission. At least as important, however, is the conversion of your missionaries. In particular, the young men and women under your care can have — and we hope will have — a deep, personal conversion of their own. True conversion to the gospel of Jesus Christ is what will give them the strength to remain faithful to their covenants throughout their lives.

President Russell M. Nelson speaks via a pre-recorded video at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, during the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

I am grateful for the exceptional response to “Preach My Gospel” second edition. One of the greatest tools of conversion that you and your missionaries have at your disposal is the Book of Mormon. Very simply, the Book of Mormon is filled with godly power because it is the word of God. It teaches the doctrine of Christ and explains more about the Savior’s Atonement than does any other book. It recovers some of the plain and precious things, including covenants lost during various translations of the Bible through the centuries.

Because the Book of Mormon contains the complete gospel of Jesus Christ, it exposes the tactics of the adversary. It contains the answers to life’s most vexing questions, the Spirit will dwell with all who undertake a serious study of this cherished book. I repeat a promise I have made before: If you prayerfully study the Book of Mormon every day, you will make better decisions every day.

My dear brothers and sisters, as you embark on your full-time mission for the Lord, similar experiences can happen to you. I invite you to make the Book of Mormon the cornerstone of your teaching of your missionaries. Help them learn how to treasure the truths taught from the first page to the last page.

Encourage your missionaries to study diligently. Help them see that inside this book are the answers to their questions. Please teach them that the truths of the Book of Mormon are filled with power — power to help them do the impossible on their mission, power to help them become increasingly pure, power to help them teach with authority from God. Please teach them that blessings will come to them as they study, teach from and testify of the Book of Mormon.

My beloved associates in this great work, I bless you that if you, as mission leaders, will study and teach from the Book of Mormon, your mission will unfold as the Lord directs. And you will be guided to know how to motivate and teach your missionaries. Your families will be strengthened and protected. Your personal testimonies will grow as never before. And you will experience for yourself the converting power of the Book of Mormon.

I love you, my dear friends, and I pronounce this blessing upon you in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.

51:00

Jon Ryan Jensen: Thank you for listening to the Church News podcast. I’m your host, Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen. I hope you learned something today about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had your faith in the Savior increase by looking through the Church News window as a living record of the Restoration. Please subscribe, rate and review this podcast so it can be accessible to more people. And if you enjoyed the messages we shared today, please share the podcast with others. Thanks to our guests; to my producer, KellieAnn Halvorsen; and to others who make this podcast possible. Join us every week for a new episode. Find us on your favorite podcasting channels or with other news and updates about the Church on TheChurchNews.com or on the Church News app.