Clockwise from top left: Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency; Former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen; Church sustainability manager Jenica Sedgwick; and Church historian Matt Grow were all guests on the weekly Church News podcast in 2025.

Each Tuesday, the Church News publishes a podcast in various channels for listeners to learn about events, news, announcements and personal stories of Church members and friends of the Church. The podcast’s weekly introduction refers to this as a “journey of connection.”

Episodes can be found on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube and more.

In 2025, topics included the death of President Russell M. Nelson and the calling of President Dallin H. Oaks. A special memorial podcast episode featured the words of the late President Jeffrey R. Holland.

Church leaders on the podcast included Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the new Presiding Bishopric, the Relief Society general presidency, Primary general presidency, Young Men and Young Women general presidents, Sunday School general presidency and new General Authority Seventies.

Other episodes featured young single adults and Strive to Be artists, and athletes such as Travis Hansen, Callie Jo Smith, Noelle Pikus Pace, Porter Ellett and Tom Holmoe.

Matt Grow, a Church historian; Jenica Sedgwick, Church sustainability manager; Steve Schank, the Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair; and Becky Scott with Seminaries and Institutes of Religion joined the podcast this past year.

Other topics included “The Family Proclamation” with multiple episodes, sacred music, ministering, peacemaking, religious freedom, Kirtland, Jerusalem, the Hill Cumorah, BYU’s 150 anniversary, the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, 2025 International Art Competition and RootsTech 2025.

Below is a list of episodes that were among the most listened to Church News podcasts in 2025.

Church leaders

Episode 265: President Dallin H. Oaks: Man of faith, family and law

Family members, general Church leaders and the counselors in the First Presidency share lessons from their experiences and observations of the Prophet of the restored Church.

Episode 268: Sister Kristen M. Oaks testifies of President Oaks’ calling and service, with guest host Sheri Dew

Sister Oaks gives some of her insights into President Oaks; the mantle of prophet; his role as a husband, father and friend; and her testimony of the temple and of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Sister Kristen M. Oaks, the wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, left, talks with Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corp., during a Church News podcast recording in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Episode 241: Becoming Christlike by ministering in the Savior’s way

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, discuss Christlike ministering.

Episode 222: The life-changing impact of FSY

Young Men and Young Women general presidency counselors share how youth develop habits of prayer and study, increase faith in Jesus Christ, and feel joy and belonging.

A sign welcomes youth to the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Episode 249: Departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sister Kalleen Lund

Departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sister Kalleen Lund speak about patterns of sacrifice and service.

Episode 255: Former BYU President on embracing service opportunities from the Lord

Kevin and Peggy Worthen share their unique perspective of BYU and the power of embracing the opportunities of service, one step at a time.

Living faith

Episode 236: Jerusalem and the miracle of Christ’s Resurrection at Easter

Richard Neitzel Holzapfel discusses the historical context surrounding Easter, Holy Week, Gethsemane and more.

Richard Neitzel Holzapfel pauses for a photo at a first century tomb in Jerusalem. | Provided by Richard Neitzel Holzapfel

Episode 264: Porter and Carlie Ellett discuss faith and football

Despite never playing football in high school or college, Porter Ellett is now an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Episode 244: Former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen on faith and ‘being in the right place’

Former BYU and professional basketball player Travis Hansen shares how his faith and effort to “be in the right place” blessed his life.

Episode 234: Retiring BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe on prayerfully moving forward

The award-winning sports legend and former Cougar defensive back talks about faith, football and moving forward with prayer.

Brigham Young University Athletic Director Tom Holmoe hugs his grandchildren after a press conference announcing his retirement at the end of the school year held in the BYU Broadcast Building on the university’s campus in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Church news and events

Episode 258: BYU’s Jenet Erickson on the divine design of the family and ‘The Family Proclamation’

Hear a discussion of the divine design of the family, mothers’ well-being and how the proclamation’s principles promote family stability and happiness.

Episode 245: Strive to Be artists on strengthening testimonies through music and on ‘Festival 2025: A Youth Concert’

Singers Pearce Morris, Ashley Hess and Sister Ellie Barry discuss how Strive to Be music helps inspire and uplift youth and young adults.

Strive to Be artist Pearce Morris performs during a Strive to Be concert at the Mesa Amphitheatre in Mesa, Arizona, on Friday, March 28, 2025. | Nate Curtis

Episode 243: The Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, on new hymns and joyful singing

Hear a discussion on how the new hymns are selected, the power of sacred music in worship, and an update on the size, scope and timing of the new hymnbook.

Episode 239: International Art Competition 2025 — ‘Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down’

Hear artists and others responsible for the exhibition, as the exhibit and online gallery showcase works by artists from more than two dozen countries.

Episode 231: Church disability specialist manager on how all shall be taught of the Lord

The Church’s disability specialist manager, Katie Edna Steed, discusses how the Church encourages Christlike inclusion.

Katie Steed, disability specialist manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube