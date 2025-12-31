Each Tuesday, the Church News publishes a podcast in various channels for listeners to learn about events, news, announcements and personal stories of Church members and friends of the Church. The podcast’s weekly introduction refers to this as a “journey of connection.”
Episodes can be found on Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Spotify, bookshelf PLUS, YouTube and more.
In 2025, topics included the death of President Russell M. Nelson and the calling of President Dallin H. Oaks. A special memorial podcast episode featured the words of the late President Jeffrey R. Holland.
Church leaders on the podcast included Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the new Presiding Bishopric, the Relief Society general presidency, Primary general presidency, Young Men and Young Women general presidents, Sunday School general presidency and new General Authority Seventies.
Other episodes featured young single adults and Strive to Be artists, and athletes such as Travis Hansen, Callie Jo Smith, Noelle Pikus Pace, Porter Ellett and Tom Holmoe.
Matt Grow, a Church historian; Jenica Sedgwick, Church sustainability manager; Steve Schank, the Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair; and Becky Scott with Seminaries and Institutes of Religion joined the podcast this past year.
Other topics included “The Family Proclamation” with multiple episodes, sacred music, ministering, peacemaking, religious freedom, Kirtland, Jerusalem, the Hill Cumorah, BYU’s 150 anniversary, the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, 2025 International Art Competition and RootsTech 2025.
Below is a list of episodes that were among the most listened to Church News podcasts in 2025.
Church leaders
Episode 265: President Dallin H. Oaks: Man of faith, family and law
Family members, general Church leaders and the counselors in the First Presidency share lessons from their experiences and observations of the Prophet of the restored Church.
Episode 268: Sister Kristen M. Oaks testifies of President Oaks’ calling and service, with guest host Sheri Dew
Sister Oaks gives some of her insights into President Oaks; the mantle of prophet; his role as a husband, father and friend; and her testimony of the temple and of the Savior, Jesus Christ.
Episode 241: Becoming Christlike by ministering in the Savior’s way
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy, discuss Christlike ministering.
Episode 222: The life-changing impact of FSY
Young Men and Young Women general presidency counselors share how youth develop habits of prayer and study, increase faith in Jesus Christ, and feel joy and belonging.
Episode 249: Departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sister Kalleen Lund
Departing Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Sister Kalleen Lund speak about patterns of sacrifice and service.
Episode 255: Former BYU President on embracing service opportunities from the Lord
Kevin and Peggy Worthen share their unique perspective of BYU and the power of embracing the opportunities of service, one step at a time.
Living faith
Episode 236: Jerusalem and the miracle of Christ’s Resurrection at Easter
Richard Neitzel Holzapfel discusses the historical context surrounding Easter, Holy Week, Gethsemane and more.
Episode 264: Porter and Carlie Ellett discuss faith and football
Despite never playing football in high school or college, Porter Ellett is now an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Episode 244: Former BYU basketball player Travis Hansen on faith and ‘being in the right place’
Former BYU and professional basketball player Travis Hansen shares how his faith and effort to “be in the right place” blessed his life.
Episode 234: Retiring BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe on prayerfully moving forward
The award-winning sports legend and former Cougar defensive back talks about faith, football and moving forward with prayer.
Church news and events
Episode 258: BYU’s Jenet Erickson on the divine design of the family and ‘The Family Proclamation’
Hear a discussion of the divine design of the family, mothers’ well-being and how the proclamation’s principles promote family stability and happiness.
Episode 245: Strive to Be artists on strengthening testimonies through music and on ‘Festival 2025: A Youth Concert’
Singers Pearce Morris, Ashley Hess and Sister Ellie Barry discuss how Strive to Be music helps inspire and uplift youth and young adults.
Episode 243: The Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, on new hymns and joyful singing
Hear a discussion on how the new hymns are selected, the power of sacred music in worship, and an update on the size, scope and timing of the new hymnbook.
Episode 239: International Art Competition 2025 — ‘Lift Up the Hands Which Hang Down’
Hear artists and others responsible for the exhibition, as the exhibit and online gallery showcase works by artists from more than two dozen countries.
Episode 231: Church disability specialist manager on how all shall be taught of the Lord
The Church’s disability specialist manager, Katie Edna Steed, discusses how the Church encourages Christlike inclusion.