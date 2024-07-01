One temple closes for renovations, another set to reopen after renovations

As one temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North America closes for extensive renovations, another temple has been announced to reopen later this year after its renovation project.
The Orlando Florida Temple is now closed for operations, 30 years after its 1994 dedication. The First Presidency announced in February 2024 that the house of the Lord in Orlando would close this month, with dates for its completion, open house and rededication to be announced at a future date.
Latter-day Saints in the Orlando temple district are encouraged to attend other temples during the closure. The Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple, dedicated in 2014, is the state’s only operating temple over the next five months, with the Tallahassee Florida Temple to be dedicated in December. That temple’s dedication and open house dates were announced Monday, July 1, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
An update also published Monday on ChurchofJesusChrist.org noted that the Toronto Ontario Temple is scheduled to reopen in December 2024. In May 2023, the First Presidency announced that the Toronto temple would close in October of that year for renovations.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has nine dedicated temples closed for extensive renovations.
Besides the Orlando and Toronto temples, the other seven houses of the Lord closed for renovations are:
- Salt Lake Temple — Closed since the end of 2019 for seismic upgrades and extensive renovations, the temple had its projected completion date amended to 2026.
- Stockholm Sweden Temple — Closed since late March 2023, the renovation and expansion project is expected to take at least three years.
- San Diego California Temple — Closed in late July 2023 for extensive renovations, with an estimated completion in 2025.
- Kona Hawaii Temple — Closed in October 2023 for renovations and expansion, projected to be completed by late 2025.
- Anchorage Alaska Temple — The reconstruction project will enlarge and relocate Anchorage’s house of the Lord, all while the current temple remains open.
- Provo Utah Temple — Closed in late February 2024 and under demolition as part of its redesign and reconstruction project. The First Presidency also announced its renaming as the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple.
- Manhattan New York Temple — Closed in early March 2024, with renovations projected to take approximately three years.
Just as with the construction of new temples, every effort is made to renovate temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may require adjustments to a project’s completion and rededication.
One renovated temple has been rededicated in 2024 — the Manti Utah Temple, on April 21 by President Russell M. Nelson.