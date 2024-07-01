One temple closes for renovations, another set to reopen after renovations

Photographed in June 8, 2019, the Orlando Florida Temple is now closed for renovations.

As one temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North America closes for extensive renovations, another temple has been announced to reopen later this year after its renovation project.

The Orlando Florida Temple is now closed for operations, 30 years after its 1994 dedication. The First Presidency announced in February 2024 that the house of the Lord in Orlando would close this month, with dates for its completion, open house and rededication to be announced at a future date.

Latter-day Saints in the Orlando temple district are encouraged to attend other temples during the closure. The Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple, dedicated in 2014, is the state’s only operating temple over the next five months, with the Tallahassee Florida Temple to be dedicated in December. That temple’s dedication and open house dates were announced Monday, July 1, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

An update also published Monday on ChurchofJesusChrist.org noted that the Toronto Ontario Temple is scheduled to reopen in December 2024. In May 2023, the First Presidency announced that the Toronto temple would close in October of that year for renovations.

The Toronto Ontario Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints currently has nine dedicated temples closed for extensive renovations.

Besides the Orlando and Toronto temples, the other seven houses of the Lord closed for renovations are:

Just as with the construction of new temples, every effort is made to renovate temples in an expeditious manner. At times, various reasons may require adjustments to a project’s completion and rededication.

One renovated temple has been rededicated in 2024 — the Manti Utah Temple, on April 21 by President Russell M. Nelson.