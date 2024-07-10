How to attend the Casper Wyoming Temple open house

The Casper Wyoming Temple is a one-story house of the Lord with a single, central spire. The grounds and the mountains behind it are dusted with snow.

The Casper Wyoming Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 14, excluding Sundays. The free tours are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Mountain Time, according to the open house information on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. No reservations are required to tour the open house.

The free tour includes a brief video overview followed by a short walking tour through the temple. Comfortable shoes and modest dress are recommended. The temple is wheelchair accessible. The video and walking tour last approximately one hour.

The temple is at 3011 Independence Court, Casper, WY 82604.

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in two sessions scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 local time. The sessions will be broadcast to all units within the Casper temple district.

About the Casper Wyoming Temple

Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Casper, Wyoming, during the April 2021 general conference, one of the 20 new temple locations he identified.

The temple site was released in June 2021, with plans calling for a single-story edifice of approximately 10,000 square feet on a 9.5-acre parcel at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive in Casper. An exterior rendering of the temple was released on Sept. 9, 2021, along with the announcement of the groundbreaking date.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy who was then president of the Church’s North America Central Area, presided at the Oct. 9, 2021, groundbreaking.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, second from right, his wife, Sister Wendy Nielsen, third from right, along with Church leaders and invited guests, turn ceremonial shovelfuls of soil during the groundbreaking of the Casper Wyoming Temple on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Casper Wyoming Temple will be the second dedicated house of the Lord in the state. The Star Valley Wyoming Temple, located in Afton, was dedicated in 2016; the Cody Wyoming Temple was announced in October 2021 and has had its site and an exterior rendering released.

More than 65,000 Church members reside in Wyoming and comprise some 170 congregations. Latter-day Saint pioneers crossed present-day Wyoming in the westward migration to the Salt Lake Valley, primarily from the 1840s through 1860s, with Church members later settling in the Star Valley area in 1887.

Upcoming temple open houses

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple public open house will be Friday, Aug. 16, to Saturday, Aug. 31, excluding Sundays. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Mendoza Argentina Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord, located within the foothills and high plains of the eastern side of the Andes, on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The Salvador Brazil Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 22, through Saturday, Sept. 7, excluding Sundays. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the 11th operating house of the Lord in Brazil on Sunday. Oct. 20.

The San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 28, excluding Sundays. Elder Dale G. Renlund will dedicate the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — the second house of the Lord in the Central American nation — on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Deseret Peak Utah Temple public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Oct. 19, excluding Sundays and Saturday, Oct. 5, for general conference. The Deseret Peak temple, one of 30 in Utah, will be dedicated on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The Tallahassee Florida Temple public open house will be Monday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 23, excluding Sundays. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the third house of the Lord in the state on Sunday, Dec. 8.

Information about tour reservations will be available later on reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.