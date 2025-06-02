Map shows The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' temples — dedicated or planned — in South Atlantic states as of May 2025.

Three new temples have been announced during the past four general conferences for South Atlantic states in the U.S.

Church President President Russell M. Nelson announced in April 2025 general conference plans to build a house of the Lord in Norfolk, Virginia, and in Greenville, South Carolina; during October 2023 general conference he listed Roanoke, Virginia, as a location for a future temple.

Map shows locations of the temples announced during April 2025 general conference. | Church News graphic

Map shows locations of 20 new-temple sites announced during October 2023 general conference. | Church News graphic

Specific sites and groundbreaking dates have not been announced for any of the three temples.

The U.S. Census Bureau defines the eight South Atlantic states as Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Maryland.

There are eight dedicated temples in those states, although the Orlando Florida Temple closed in July 2024 for renovations.

The Roanoke and Norfolk temples are the third and fourth houses of the Lord planned for Virginia. The Richmond Virginia Temple was dedicated in 2023; plans to build a temple in Winchester were announced in April 2023. Much of northern Virginia is in the temple district of the Washington D.C. Temple, which is in suburban Maryland.

The city: Situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke had a population of 100,011 at the 2020 census. It is the largest city in Virginia west of Richmond. The Roanoke metro area has more than 300,000 residents.

The Church in the area: Five stakes in southwest Virginia; the first, in Roanoke, was created in 1970.

Current temple district: Roanoke is in the temple district of the Richmond Virginia Temple, about 180 miles to the east.

The city: Norfolk is in the center of the Hampton Roads region, which has about 1.8 million residents and includes four of Virginia’s five most-populous cities — Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Newport News. It includes one of the largest naval bases in the world, Naval Station Norfolk.

The Church in the area: Three stakes in the metropolitan area; the first, in Newport News, was created in 1977.

Current temple district: Norfolk is in the temple district of the Richmond Virginia Temple, about 110 miles to the northwest.

• Second temple in South Carolina: The first house of the Lord in the state is the Columbia South Carolina Temple, dedicated in 1999.

• The city: The sixth-largest in the state, with 70,720 residents counted in the 2020 census. The Greenville metropolitan area is the most populous in the state, with almost 1 million residents.

• The Church in the area: Two stakes in upstate South Carolina and one in western North Carolina. The first Greenville stake was created in 1972.

• Current temple district: Greenville is in the temple district of the Columbia South Carolina Temple, about 120 miles to the southeast.