Map shows locations of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as of March 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 202 dedicated temples. Adding in houses of the Lord under construction or announced and in planning stages brings the number to 367.

In the six months since October 2024 general conference:

5 new temples have been dedicated.

1 temple has been rededicated after renovations.

5 additional dedications have been scheduled for new temples.

6 groundbreaking ceremonies held, signaling start of construction.

5 groundbreakings scheduled.

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States and Canada as of March 2025. | Church News graphic

Temples dedicated

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean as of March 2025. | Church News graphic

Temple rededicated

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Asia and the Pacific as of March 2025. | Church News graphic

Dedications scheduled

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Africa as of March 2025. | Church News graphic

Ground broken, construction started

Map shows locations and statuses of temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Europe as of March 2025. | Church News graphic

Groundbreakings scheduled