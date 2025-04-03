The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has 202 dedicated temples. Adding in houses of the Lord under construction or announced and in planning stages brings the number to 367.
In the six months since October 2024 general conference:
- 5 new temples have been dedicated.
- 1 temple has been rededicated after renovations.
- 5 additional dedications have been scheduled for new temples.
- 6 groundbreaking ceremonies held, signaling start of construction.
- 5 groundbreakings scheduled.
Temples dedicated
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple, by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.
- Salvador Brazil Temple, by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple, by President Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. The house of the Lord in Tooele, Utah, became the Church’s 200th dedicated temple.
- Casper Wyoming Temple, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.
Temple rededicated
- Toronto Ontario Temple, by President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on Sunday, March 23, 2025. The temple, originally dedicated in 1990, was closed in 2023 for renovations.
Dedications scheduled
- Auckland New Zealand Temple for Sunday, April 13. The open house was Feb. 27 to March 22.
- Nairobi Kenya Temple for Sunday, May. 18. A public open house will run Thursday, April 17, through Saturday, May 3, excluding Sundays.
- Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple, for Sunday, May 25. A public open house will be Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 17, 2025, excluding Sundays.
- Syracuse Utah Temple for Sunday, June 8. A public open house will run Saturday, May 10, through Saturday, May 31, excluding Sundays.
- Farmington New Mexico Temple for Sunday, Aug. 17. A public open house will run Thursday, July 17, through Saturday, August 2, excluding Sundays.
Ground broken, construction started
- Tarawa Kiribati Temple on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2024.
- Grand Rapids Michigan Temple on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
- Tacloban City Philippines Temple on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
- Cali Colombia Temple on Saturday, March 1.
- Antananarivo Madagascar Temple on Saturday, March 15.
- Birmingham England Temple on Saturday, March 22.
Groundbreakings scheduled
- Lethbridge Alberta Temple, Saturday, April 26.
- Lagos Nigeria Temple, Saturday, May 10.
- Natal Brazil Temple, Saturday, May 17.
- Benin City Nigeria Temple, Saturday, May 24.
- Budapest Hungary Temple, Saturday, June 21.