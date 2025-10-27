Piura Peru Temple rendering, site released

An exterior rendering has been released for the Piura Peru Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The location of this house of the Lord has also been announced. Planned as a single-story building of approximately 18,850 square feet, the Piura temple will be built on the northwest corner of Ave. Tallanes and Ave. Prolongacion in Piura, Peru.

An accompanying ancillary building will also be built on the 2.6-acre site. Piura lies in northwestern Peru, about 50 miles south of Ecuador and 35 miles east of the Pacific Ocean.

The Piura temple site map and rendering were first published in an Oct. 27 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Three days before the site and rendering were released, the Church announced two more missions to be created in Peru — the Perú Lima Northwest and Perú Tacna missions. These were two of the 55 missions announced on Friday, Oct. 24, to become effective July 1, 2026.

A site map for the Piura Peru Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About this temple and the Church in Peru

The late Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Piura, Peru, on Oct. 1, 2023. It was one of 20 temples announced in October 2023 general conference, including a temple for Huancayo, Peru.

The Piura temple is one of 10 in the country in various stages, the highest number of temples in a Spanish-speaking South American country.

Four houses of the Lord are currently operating in Peru: the Lima Peru Temple (dedicated 1986), Trujillo Peru Temple (2015), Arequipa Peru Temple (2019) and Lima Peru Los Olivos Temple (2024).

Another five temples, in addition to the Piura temple, are in planning and design stages: in Cusco (announced 2022), Chiclayo (2022), Iquitos (2023), Huancayo (2023) and Chorrillos (2025).

On Jan. 1, 1956, Frederick S. Williams — a former mission president in Argentina and Uruguay — moved to Peru with his family. He contacted Church headquarters for permission to organize a branch and begin missionary work.

A branch in Lima was subsequently organized on July 8, 1956, and four missionaries arrived on Aug. 7, 1956.

The Andes Mission, headquartered in Lima, was established on Nov. 1, 1959. There were 300 Church members and five branches at the time.

Today, nearly 650,000 Latter-day Saints reside in around 800 congregations in Peru.