Burley Idaho Temple opens for public tours

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The exterior of the Burley Idaho Temple.

The Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened its doors for public tours, prior to its dedication on Jan. 11, 2026.

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 22 — excluding Sundays — the public is invited to tour what will become Idaho’s seventh house of the Lord. The tours begin Nov. 3 with a media day, and invited guests will also tour the building Nov. 4-5.

Three General Authority Seventies are leading the Nov. 3 media day tours: Elder Steven R. Bangerter, executive director of the Temple Department; Elder K. Brett Nattress, also of the Temple Department; and Elder Karl D. Hirst, second counselor in the United States Central Area presidency.

The celestial room inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In conjunction with Monday’s media day, the Church released interior and exterior photographs of the Burley Idaho Temple on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

After its dedication next January, this will become the 212th operating temple of the Church. It’s also planned to be the first temple dedicated in 2026.

Design and features

The Burley temple is a two-story structure of approximately 45,300 square feet, measuring 172 feet to the top of the spire. Its steel frame is clad in Bianco Sardo granite, fabricated in Millcreek, Utah. The 10.12-acre site, approximately half a mile southwest of the Snake River, is surrounded by a black Ameristar Montage Plus Majestic fence.

Design motifs draw from the local landscapes, including the sugar beet and potato fields that Idaho’s Magic Valley is known for. Art-glass patterns inside the temple highlight the blossoms and leaves of the potato plant. The color palette ties to the local farmland and open skies, with hues of blue, gold, amber, cream, orange, peach and green.

An art-glass window inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Soft gold broadloom carpets appear in general areas of the temple, with creamy white carpet in the celestial and sealing rooms. Flooring is primarily composed of Botticino Classico marble, accented with Jerusalem Gold, Verde Guatemala and yellow-gold stones from Italy. In the brides’ room, celestial room and sealing rooms, crystal chandeliers and fixtures hang with antique brass finishes.

Millwork throughout the temple is made of quarter-sawn sapele wood, with the interior doors also using sapele. The doors’ hardware features a potato blossom design with a rubbed bronze finish.

The baptistry inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This temple and the Church in Idaho

On April 4, 2021, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Burley, Idaho. It was one of 20 locations he identified in April 2021 general conference, including temples for five neighboring states.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held June 4, 2022, to commence the Burley temple’s construction phase. The event was presided over by Elder Brent H. Nielson — a Burley native and then of the Presidency of the Seventy — who later received emeritus status in 2024.

“Soon the temple will be your home,” he said at the groundbreaking, “and I hope that as you feel that and understand that, this will become a wonderful place for you to find solace and peace and joy and happiness.”

A sealing room inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Burley temple is one of Idaho’s 11 houses of the Lord in various stages of operation, construction or planning.

Six of those temples are operating — in Idaho Falls (dedicated in 1945), Boise (1984), Rexburg (2008), Twin Falls (2008), Meridian (2017) and Pocatello (2021).

Two houses of the Lord are under construction in Idaho: the Montpelier Idaho Temple, since June 2023, and the Teton River Idaho Temple, since June 2024. The latter will be Rexburg’s second temple.

A final two temples are in planning stages: the Coeur d’Alene Idaho Temple, announced October 2024, and the Caldwell Idaho Temple, announced April 2025.

The recommend desk inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1855, early pioneers of the Church first settled in Idaho at Fort Lemhi, then part of the Oregon Territory. Fourteen years later, the Bear Lake Stake — Idaho’s first — was organized in 1869. Church presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter were born in Idaho.

Today, Idaho is home to almost 500,000 Latter-day Saints in around 1,300 congregations.

Burley Idaho Temple

Address: 40 S. 150 East, Burley, Idaho 83318

Announced: April 4, 2021, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: June 4, 2022, presided over by Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy

Public open house: Nov. 6 through Nov. 22, 2025, excluding Sundays

To be dedicated: Jan. 11, 2026

Property size: 10.12 acres

Building size: 45,300 square feet

Building height: 172 feet (including the spire)

A chandelier inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The brides' room inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chapel inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A hallway inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A staircase inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An instruction room inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptistry inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The entryway of the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting area inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The baptismal font inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sealing room inside the Burley Idaho Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints