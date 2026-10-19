Exactly 42 years after the dedication of the Dallas Texas Temple — to the day — the First Presidency has announced the site location for the El Paso Texas Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Planned as a single-story building of approximately 22,300 square feet, the El Paso temple will be built on a 6.4-acre site at the northeast corner of Northern Pass Drive and Paseo del Norte Boulevard, in El Paso, Texas.

A site map was also published with the location in an Oct. 19 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On Oct. 6, 2024, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced this temple for El Paso, one of 17 temple locations he identified in the October 2024 general conference.

The location of El Paso in relation to the state of Texas. | Screenshot from Google Maps

The Church in Texas

In 1845, Elder Lyman Wight — then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — led a company of Latter-day Saints to central Texas. Missionaries preached in the state in the 1850s, until missionary work came to a halt before the Civil War, and nearly 1,000 converts immigrated to Utah from Texas.

Church membership in the Lone Star State has grown rapidly in recent decades — from 132,000 Latter-day Saints in 1985 to just over 210,000 in 2000.

Located in the Southern U.S., Texas is now home to nearly 400,000 Latter-day Saints in more than 750 wards and branches.

The state has 10 houses of the Lord dedicated, under construction or announced.

Five are operating: the Dallas (dedicated in 1984), Houston (2000), Lubbock (2002), San Antonio (2005) and McAllen (2023) temples.

The Fort Worth Texas Temple will be dedicated Jan. 10, 2027. Two other Texas temples are in construction phases — the Austin temple, under construction since August 2024, and the Fairview temple, since February 2026.

That leaves two temples in planning stages — the Fort Bend and El Paso temples, announced in April 2024 and October 2024, respectively.