Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency, seventh from left — and his wife, Sister Ruth Goury, sixth from left, stand with other local community members and leaders to break ground for the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria.

At the Saturday, Nov. 28, groundbreaking of the Eket Nigeria Temple, Elder D. Martin Goury said building a temple is not merely constructing an edifice.

“It represents the Lord’s desire to bless His people,” said the General Authority Seventy, who serves as a member of the Africa West Area presidency. “It demonstrates that heaven continues to reach toward earth and that Jesus Christ continues to guide His Church in these latter days.”

The groundbreaking was livestreamed, with additional photos posted Nov. 28 on the Church’s Africa West Area social media pages.

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency — speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For Elder Goury, the groundbreaking was an opportunity to reflect on “the remarkable growth of the Lord’s work in Nigeria. Over the years, Nigeria has become one of the great centers of faith in Africa.” He added that the temple will stand as a recognition of that faith.

“Temples provide a place of peace, revelation, worship and personal spiritual growth,” said Elder Goury. “In a world filled with uncertainty and noise, temples offer a refuge where individuals can draw closer to God and receive divine guidance.”

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency, center — interacts with attendees before the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Everything done in the temple points toward Jesus Christ, he said, and reminds disciples of the Savior’s teachings about love, forgiveness, compassion, charity, faith and peacemaking.

Said Elder Goury: “As individuals draw closer to Christ, families become stronger. As families become stronger, communities become stronger. As communities become stronger, nations prosper. The influence of a temple, therefore, extends far beyond physical walls. Its greatest impact is found in transformed lives.”

Elder Goury invited attendees to consider what kind of foundation they’re building in their own lives. “While construction crews will soon build a physical structure on this site, the Savior invites each of us to build spiritual foundations that can withstand the challenges of life.”

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency — speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his dedicatory prayer on the site and construction process, Elder Goury prayed that the site would be a place of spiritual protection and safety.

“We plead with Thee, Father, that this location will be hallowed, that it will be safeguarded and protected, and that it will be a place of great spiritual power. We pray that during the time of the construction of the temple, that there will be blessings poured out.”

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency, fourth from left — and his wife, Sister Ruth Goury, third from left, stand with other local community members and leaders to break ground for the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Eket temple and the Church in Nigeria

On Oct. 2, 2022, then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Eket, Nigeria, during the October 2022 general conference.

According to site plans, this house of the Lord will be built on a 7-acre site on Eket/Oron Road in Ikot Ibiok, Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. Plans call for a single-story structure of approximately 18,850 square feet, with a meetinghouse on the site.

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency, fifth from left — and his wife, Sister Ruth Goury, sixth from left, stand with attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ was officially established in Nigeria in 1978. Less than 10 years later, membership approached 10,000 in 1987. Elder Neal A. Maxwell of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles organized the Aba Nigeria Stake on May 15, 1988, the first in West Africa.

By the time of the Aba Nigeria Temple dedication in 2005, an estimated 70,000 Church members lived in the country. Today, more than 274,000 Latter-day Saints live in Nigeria and worship among the 880 congregations.

Sister Ruth Goury, left, hugs an attendee at the groundbreaking of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The country has seven total temples in various stages, but only one — in Aba — is dedicated and operating.

The Eket temple now joins two others in their construction phase in Nigeria — in Lagos and Benin City, both of which have been under construction since their May 2025 groundbreakings.

The Calabar temple will soon follow, after its groundbreaking next Saturday, Dec. 5.

That leaves two other Nigeria temples in the planning and design stage — for Abuja, announced in 2024, and Uyo, announced in 2025.

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency, left — interacts with an attendee at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder D. Martin Goury — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church's Africa West Area presidency — speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Eket Nigeria Temple on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, in Eket, Nigeria. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Exterior rendering of the Eket Nigeria Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints