Prophet, Apostles testify of Christ’s Atonement, Resurrection on Easter Sunday

A woman poses for a photo in front of the Christus during the Saturday afternoon session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

On Easter Sunday, President Dallin H. Oaks closed the Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference by speaking about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Resurrection — a core doctrine of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as taught in the Book of Mormon — refers to the reuniting of the spirit with the body after death into an immortal state. The Savior was the first person on earth to be resurrected.

“I wonder if we fully appreciate the enormous significance of our belief in a literal, universal resurrection,” President Oaks said. “The conviction that death is not the conclusion of our identity changes the whole perspective of our mortal life.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Oaks said knowledge of the resurrection provides strength and perspective to endure the challenges of mortality.

“It signifies that mortal deficiencies are only temporary. It also gives us the courage to face our own death or that of loved ones — even deaths we might call premature,” he said. “Our belief in the resurrection also encourages us to fulfill our family responsibilities in mortality. It helps us live together in love in this life in anticipation of joyful reunions and associations in the next.”

President Oaks also bore his prophetic witness in his Saturday morning introductory remarks: “At this Easter season, I reaffirm our testimony of the resurrected Lord and recognize that He is the head of this Church.”

The Prophet’s message on the Resurrection was among several centered on the theme of Easter during general conference weekend.

Encountering the empty tomb

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke about the life-changing experience of those who encountered the Savior’s empty tomb and what it means today.

“Because of what happened on that Sunday morning, we can speak of Jesus Christ in the present tense,” he said. “He lives. Today. At this moment. … The message of the risen Christ is that, with His strength, all obstacles can be overcome. Because Jesus Christ conquered death, surely, He can conquer any danger, confusion or doubt we face.”

The empty tomb is a symbol to many of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Like those who encountered the empty tomb, President Uchtdorf taught, “we must encounter the empty tomb, experience the reality of what it means and, in turn, share that witness with others.”

‘Special blessing’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said it was a “special blessing” to have general conference Sunday coincide with the day the Christian world celebrates Easter.

“Our emphasis at Easter encompasses the eternity-shaping events that occurred in the Garden of Gethsemane, on the cross at Calvary and in the Garden Tomb where Jesus Christ was resurrected,” he said.

“It is my witness that His Atonement accomplished His Father’s plan of salvation and provides the way for everyone who has ever lived to be free of death unconditionally and free of sin on condition of repentance. Therefore, the seminal doctrines of the Resurrection and the Atonement have been accomplished by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Cook noted that Easter Sunday coincides with Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery’s vision of the Savior that occurred in the Kirtland Temple in Kirtland, Ohio, on Easter Sunday 1836 — 190 years ago — one week after the Kirtland Temple was dedicated. After the Savior’s appearance, Joseph and Oliver also received visits from ancient prophets Moses, Elias and Elijah, committing essential keys to the Restoration of the Church in the latter days.

“That day, like today, was one of those times when Easter and the Passover season overlap,” Elder Cook said. “The role of Elijah in restoring the priesthood keys of the sealing power is crucial in our journey of returning to our Father as a covenant people.”

Elder Cook concluded his remarks with a promise.

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Desere

“I promise you on this Easter day that as you adhere to His ordinances, covenants and commandments, you will grow closer in your relationship with our Savior as well as your appreciation and gratitude for the sealing keys that have been restored in this dispensation,” he said.

“As an Apostle, I bear my sure and certain witness of Jesus Christ, the Savior of the world, who leads this Church. I testify of His Atonement and Resurrection and rejoice with you on this special Easter Sunday for all that the Savior has accomplished that we might have eternal life.”

‘He Is Risen’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles titled his remarks, delivered in the Sunday morning session, “He Is Risen.”

“This Easter Sunday, all Christians, brothers and sisters in the Lord, honor and celebrate the Resurrection of our Redeemer, Jesus Christ,” he said. “His Resurrection and His Atonement are the most powerful, far-reaching and sacred events in all human history.”

Elder Rasband taught that Jesus Christ and His Resurrection are “at the very core” of Church doctrine. After three days in the tomb, the Savior broke the bands of death imposed by the Fall and secured salvation from physical death for all of God’s children throughout the ages.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Those glorious words, ‘He is risen,’ have sparked religious ceremony, gratitude, faith in Jesus Christ and His promises for centuries,” Elder Rasband said. “This scene of Him resurrected, reaching out with hands once nailed to a cross, touches me deeply.”

Elder Rasband spoke of his grandson Paxton, who was born with a rare chromosomal deletion and lived only three years. He testified of the joyful future day when Paxton is resurrected.

“All who live or ever have lived, who come unto Christ and live His gospel, will feel joy beyond any earthly expression as we reunite, resurrected, with our Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ, our parents, grandparents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and ancestors,” he said.

“May we feel to our very souls these stirring words: ‘He is risen! He is risen! Tell it out with joyful voice’ and ‘Let the whole wide earth rejoice’ (‘He Is Risen!’ Hymns, No. 199).”

‘Tis Eastertide’

In the Sunday afternoon session, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about Easter.

“As Easter Sabbath general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints draws to a close, we, like the disciples on the road to Emmaus, long for our Savior to abide with us, for ‘tis Eastertide,” he said.

Elder Gong invited Latter-day Saints to place themselves in the Luke 24 story of the two disciples on the road to Emmaus who are joined by the Savior. He taught that the account reveals a covenant pattern.

Actors portray Jesus Christ communing with two disciples after having met them on the road to Emmaus in the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Sometimes, on our dusty roads to Emmaus, we feel alone, misunderstood, burdened, unseen. But He ‘talks with us by the way’ (Luke 24:32), His words in scripture can cause our hearts to burn,” he said. “He breaks and blesses the sacramental bread, His ordinances and covenants can help us know Him. As we walk by faith with Him, abiding in Him, and Him in us, we come to know He lives. His Easter promises are real.”

Elder Gong testified that Christ’s Atonement “changes everything.”

“It brings literal resurrection. It can enable our return to the presence of God and the eternal uniting of families. We can heal, reconcile, abide in covenant belonging,” he said.

He concluded: “Let us see and walk together in His love so He can abide with and in us, and us in Him, at this Eastertide and each day.”

Easter testimonies

Several Church leaders concluded their talks with testimonies of the Savior.

In the Sunday afternoon session, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, testified: “On this joyful Easter Sunday, I bear testimony of the resurrected, living Jesus Christ. He is the head of this, His Church.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught, “Jesus Christ conquered death; He literally rose from the tomb. Because of Him, resurrection is a universal and unconditional gift for everyone who comes to earth.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bearing his witness of the Savior, Elder Renlund concluded: “Celebrate the joyous message of Easter every day by reflecting every day on the blessings you receive because of Him”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles bore his witness of the Savior “in this sacred Easter season” at the end of the Saturday afternoon session.

“In this sacred Easter season, I solemnly testify that Jesus Christ is the True Vine. He lives. He rose from the dead, and His redeeming power is real.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman testified: “His story has a garden, a stone rolled away, and an empty tomb. Because of Him, no matter how bad things are right now, your best days are ahead.”

Two General Authority Seventies testified of Jesus Christ during the Sunday morning session.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman holds a copy of "For the Strength of Youth" as she speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Said Elder Pedro X. Larreal: “On this Easter Sunday, as we celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, I want to invite you, with all my strength and with all my love, to leave today determined to elevate your spiritual preparation and reverence as you partake of the sacrament. It is vital.”

Said Elder Edward B. Rowe: “This Easter morning, may we all accept Christ’s invitation to be our guide and walk with Him.”

In the Sunday afternoon session, Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, testified, “Easter Sunday is the ultimate celebration of Jesus Christ’s redeeming mission, especially His Resurrection. The Easter season invites disciples of Jesus Christ not only to rejoice but also to remember our Savior.

He continued: “Let us remember, remember our Savior, especially in this Easter season. He is resurrected. He wants us to come unto Him.”

Elder Aaron T. Hall, a General Seventy, wished everyone “Happy Easter, He is Risen.”

“On this Easter Sunday, and always, I invite us to glory in Jesus Christ.”