This week on social: Church leaders celebrate the life of President Nelson

This week on social media, Church leaders memorialized the late President Russell M. Nelson following his Oct. 7 funeral, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that one of Joseph Smith’s prophecies is being fulfilled today. Other Apostles shared clips from previous ministries and general conference talks, and Sister J. Anette Dennis explained what it takes to write a general conference talk.

President Dallin H. Oaks, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during President Nelson’s funeral service, sharing a memory that reflected the late prophet’s “great love of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” in an Oct. 8 reel.

He recalled how President Nelson would open the Book of Mormon to 3 Nephi 11 when meeting with visitors, reading aloud — with tears glistening in his eyes — several verses of the Resurrected Savior’s appearance to Nephites.

“He knew it was true,” President Oaks testified.

During the funeral, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson testified that she was able to feel Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ’s love for her through President Nelson.

In an Oct. 7 reel, she shared that “just as the Good Shepherd knows, names and numbers His sheep, President Russell M. Nelson always called me by name.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a YouTube short on Oct. 9 from his ministry to Ecuador last year.

During a devotional, he taught youth about the reality of the Atonement of Jesus Christ and what it can do for each person in attendance.

“You believe in Christ, but do you believe Him? The Atonement of Jesus Christ is for you. It applies to you,” he testified.

In an Oct. 10 YouTube short, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited Latter-day Saints to “keep your goals on eternal families and returning to God the Father and Jesus Christ.”

The video, originally recorded during his ministry to Japan last year, taught individuals to not allow modern idols to transcend the importance of family.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared what the process of writing a general conference talk looks like in an Oct. 6 Instagram reel.

“It has always taken weeks of thinking, praying, fasting and attending the temple while I’m writing and refining multiple drafts,” she said.

She added her gratitude “for the privilege of being an instrument in the Lord’s hands to share one of His inspired conference messages.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles bore testimony in an Oct. 8 YouTube short of the importance of temples in a day of “confusion and commotion.”

“I testify that the temple is the house of the Lord and will help preserve us, protect us and prepare us for the glorious day when our Savior returns in majesty, power and great glory,” he said in the clip taken from his April 2024 general conference address.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that Joseph Smith’s 1834 prophecy that the Church “will fill the world” is being fulfilled today.

“More than numbers, the spirit of the gathering is bringing souls to Jesus Christ and His gospel,” he said in an Oct. 8 reel.

In an Oct. 10 YouTube short, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared information about the Church’s new hymn book.

“Music is a language of the Spirit. It can deepen our love and appreciation for God and His Divine Son and the Restoration of the Lord’s Church in these latter days,” he said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about “holiness to the Lord” in an Oct. 9 YouTube short about his October 2024 general conference talk.

“We can feel His love as we center our daily lives in holiness to the Lord and His covenant belonging,” he said. “May we make holiness to the Lord ours each day, happy and forever in time and eternity.”

In an Oct. 10 YouTube video, Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a clip from his April 2025 general conference talk.

“When we place our burdens in the Lord’s hands, we can face even life’s hardest trials with peace, hope and the strength to endure to the end,” he said.