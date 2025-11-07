This week on social: Newly called Elder Caussé bears testimony of Christ, Apostles reflect on general conference messages

Elder Gérald Caussé and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, speak about his new call to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025.

This week on social media, newly called Apostle Elder Gérald Caussé shared his testimony of Jesus Christ in a Nov. 6 reel. It was the same day he was called and set apart as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“I know Jesus Christ lives. I know He is our Savior and Redeemer. What a wonderful thing it is to be called as an Apostle of Jesus Christ and witness of Him,” he wrote in the first post on his social accounts, which include Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube.

He and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared messages on social media this week.

As President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, thought about his responsibility to be a witness of the Savior’s name, he shared what he learned in a Nov. 3 reel.

“I have pondered deeply the question of what it means to be a witness of His name. It is a wonderful privilege with a variety of meanings,” he wrote.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed returned missionaries in a Nov. 2 reel. He reminded them that although they were released from their full-time missionary service, they were not released from their temple covenants or their continuing conversion to become more like the Savior.

“Don’t forget what your mission was like. I ask you to keep going — keep up your prayers and study and other spiritual habits taken from your mission,” he said.

He also expounded in a Nov. 5 reel how baptism for the dead “may be the greatest example we have of the Father’s love for all His children from the beginning.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in a Nov. 4 reel how his experience in a flight simulator was an important reminder that getting good at anything takes “consistent self-discipline and practice,” including becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ.

“The fire of yesterday’s testimony can warm us for only so long. It needs constant nourishment to keep burning brightly,” he said in the reel, which was a video clip from his message in October 2025 general conference.

In a Nov. 3 reel, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recounted the revelation restored to 14-year-old Joseph Smith in the Sacred Grove when God the Father and His Son, Jesus Christ, appeared to him.

“I testify that what occurred here was not imagined. It was not symbolic. It was real,” he said.

He also shared the history of the printing of the Book of Mormon in a Nov. 6 post, writing, “The Book of Mormon is the keystone of our religion, a witness of the divinity of Jesus Christ and a powerful tool for conversion.”

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, shared of the uncertainty she felt when she and her husband served as mission leaders to the Guayaquil Ecuador West Mission.

“Most of you will not have had any experience either as you consider major life decisions such as getting married and having children. But just as the Lord was with us in the details of our mission as we sought for His guidance, I promise you that He will also be with you in the details of your lives as you walk forward with faith and invite Him to walk with you,” she wrote in a Nov. 2 post.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles urged in a Nov. 3 reel that “we cannot be casual about our own discipleship.”

“The prophet and the temple point us to Jesus Christ. They are powerful blessings the Lord has given us to help separate good from evil, understand our true purpose in mortality and truly become His disciples,” he wrote.

He also testified in a Nov. 5 reel that “President Oaks is the Lord’s Prophet upon the earth.”

“President Oaks’ lifetime of testifying of the divinity of Jesus Christ inspires me to do the same. I, too, testify that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, the Savior and Redeemer of all mankind. It is through Him and His holy Atonement that death and sin are conquered,” he wrote.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles wrote in a Nov. 6 post about assigning a senior couple to serve in Seychelles, off the eastern Africa coast in the Indian Ocean.

“By divine design, just two weeks later, I was in Seychelles and set them apart as full-time missionaries. They are ready to launch forth the spreading of the gospel of Jesus Christ in this land,” he wrote. “I am grateful for all missionaries who diligently serve as the Lord’s emissaries around the world.”

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, with Tamara McFadden, of the Young Women general advisory council, spoke in a Nov. 3 video on Young Women Worldwide about serving as greeters.

“In those moments, we have the opportunity to prepare spiritually for the sacrament — maybe that’s through quiet prayer or pondering. And the tone for that preparation can be set by you,” they wrote.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded followers of his three-step peacemaker plan he shared in the October 2025 general conference.

“Our small efforts to publish peace don’t go unnoticed. As we take even tiny steps to follow the Savior’s example, we’re becoming more like Him,” he wrote in a Nov. 4 post.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, talked in a Nov. 4 reel on Young Men Worldwide about preregistering for For the Strength of Youth conferences, which is open in the U.S. and Canada.

“Come with questions. You’ll have an incredible, spiritual, powerful experience,” he said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in a Nov. 6 reel with Elder Saxon Baltzer about his decision to step away from surfing and serve a mission for the Lord.

“Not all of us may be national surfing champions, but we all have gifts and talents that can invite others to follow the Savior,” he wrote.

He also wrote in a Nov. 3 reel: “Sometimes we may miss a shot, lose a match, maybe get frustrated with our skills. But faith in Jesus Christ and repentance can always be our reset.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, shared a video on Nov. 6 looking behind the scenes of “Luz de las Naciones” this weekend.

She asked several dancers to share what country they were representing, and their answers included Bolivia, Argentina, Peru and Honduras.

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared 10 answers to the question: “How can we help the youth come to know and love the Book of Mormon for themselves?”

When he was 14, he was challenged to read the Book of Mormon from cover to cover for the first time. “I was not prepared for the profound impact that would have on my life.”

Brother Dixon invited people to share their ideas too.