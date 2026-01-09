This week on social: Apostles highlight the Savior’s role in new beginnings

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, emphasizes that Christ refines individuals as they diligently follow Him, writing, "It is our part to turn away from sin, turn toward the Savior, and walk in His way, one step at a time," in a Jan. 7, 2026, social media post.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints emphasized the character of Jesus Christ and His commitment to offering new beginnings throughout His mortal life.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, encouraged family prayer, family scripture study and sharing testimonies in sacrament as easy and effective ways to help young children “grow their testimony in Jesus Christ.”

“The Holy Ghost can bring all things to their remembrance, but the words of scriptures and hymns will last the longest. When trials come, those memories will be a source of strength throughout their life,” he wrote in a Jan. 5 post.

Related Story Resources for teaching children the gospel at home and at church in 2026

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, invited individuals to join him in a worldwide discussion about the 2026 theme for Latter-day Saint youth on Sunday, Jan. 18.

“This annual theme offers a meaningful opportunity for each of us to unite in faith across the globe to deepen our conversion to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and to walk with Him,” he wrote in a Jan. 4 post.

Related Story What to know about the Jan. 18 worldwide discussion for youth with President Christofferson

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said that God’s expectations for His children’s stewardship are high, but “He doesn’t expect us to take some grand, heroic, or superhuman leap to get there” because the Savior did the “superhuman part” when He atoned for the sins of the world.

“Remember, it is Jesus Christ who already did the superhuman part when He conquered death and sin. Our part is to follow the Christ. It is our part to turn away from sin, turn toward the Savior, and walk in His way, one step at a time,” he wrote in a Jan. 7 post.

Related Story President Dieter F. Uchtdorf named as acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that young men and women worldwide choose to serve missions at their own expense because “they love God, they love His children, and they know the gospel of Jesus Christ is true.”

“They do this because they love. They love this message. They know how important it is in their own lives, and all they want to do is share it with people,” he said in a Jan. 4 reel.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared that the list of things she wanted to get accomplished quickly when she was called as the Relief Society general president went slower than she anticipated.

“The Lord’s timing, however, is perfect. Don’t get discouraged when your plans and dreams don’t come together as fast as you hoped,” she wrote in a Jan. 4 post.

In a video featuring Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the late President Jeffrey R. Holland, President Holland shared insights about the importance of prayer when he “teetered between life and death a few months before,” which was to “pray more than you pray.”

Speaking of President Holland’s words and legacy, Elder Andersen added in his Jan. 6 post: “It is a message for all of us, and is shared in his open and transparent way of speaking. I will never forget his profound influence upon me and I look forward with great anticipation to our reunion in the years ahead.”

Related Story Elder and Sister Andersen were joined by President Holland during their Family Discovery Day keynote at RootsTech 2025

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared memories of President Holland, recalling a notable experience on Mars’ Hill in Athens, Greece, where he shared that sitting next to a modern Apostle of the Savior “stirred his soul.” He noted that in the following decades, “that same spirit burned bright” regardless of where he was with President Holland.

“Like the Apostle Paul, President Holland was one of the greatest defenders and advocates for Jesus Christ ever to walk this earth. I will dearly miss my friend and mentor,” he wrote in a Jan. 3 post.

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, wrote that, despite the difficult trials faced during mortality, individuals will be “eternally grateful” they endured until the end.

“How important it is, starting even today, that you keep a vision in your minds of that future day when you will arrive at your heavenly home surrounded by loved ones and friends — angels — who cheered you on and helped you from both sides of the veil,” she wrote in a Jan. 6 post.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of the Savior’s devotion to goodness during His mortal life, saying that “fresh starts are the mission of the Son.”

“Everything He said and did provided a new beginning for each of those He healed, blessed, taught, and relieved of sin. He didn’t withdraw from them, and He certainly won’t withdraw from you,” he said in a Jan. 4 reel.

Related Story Elder and Sister Kearon to give young adult devotional in February

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared the story of the woman in Luke 8, writing that although she was “socially ostracized and excluded from the synagogue and the temple” as a result of her disease, she demonstrated perseverance and faith that the Savior could heal her.

“We learn from the woman who persevered that when we seek Jesus Christ with all diligence and full purpose of heart, He can make us whole — physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” she wrote in a Jan. 6 post.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized that the “final and most challenging dispensation,” which is preparing for the Second Coming of the Savior, is receiving unprecedented revelation from God. He shared that God’s promise is clear — and He will answer “soul-searching questions” expediently.

“We can have complete confidence that the Lord will give us everything we need for our eternal progress — for bringing us safely home to Him,” he said in a Jan. 4 post.

Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, spoke of an experience he had with two young men from “humble circumstances” in West Africa. He shared that hearing one of the young men say that the Savior has given him relief “spoke volumes” to him of the love the Savior has for all His children.

“Their faith is an example to all of us of how in the gospel of Jesus Christ, youth are learning of Him, of His love, His relief, His power, and His way. They are becoming lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” he wrote in a Jan. 7 post on Young Men Worldwide.