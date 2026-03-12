New presidents, matrons of 11 temples — from California to Cape Verde

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Jay Bair and Trina Bair, who will serve as president and matron of the Moses Lake Washington Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jay Dee Bair and Trina Joy Walter Bair, Ephrata 3rd Ward, Ephrata Washington Stake, called as president and matron of the Moses Lake Washington Temple, succeeding President Paul Bergeson and Sister Debra Bergeson. Brother Bair is a temple worker and former bishop, high councilor and Primary music leader. He was born in Ephrata, Washington, to Dean Ross Bair and Dorothy Arlene Bair.

Sister Bair is a temple worker and former stake Young Women president, stake Primary secretary, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Provo, Utah, to LaVarre Johnson Walter Sr. and Fern Elaine Walter.

Duran Elkins and Alicia Elkins, who will serve as president and matron of the McAllen Texas Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Arnold Duran Elkins and Maria Alicia Rivera Elkins, Harlingen 1st Ward, Harlingen Texas Stake, called as president and matron of the McAllen Texas Temple, succeeding President Carlos Villarreal and Sister Myrna Villarreal. Brother Elkins is a military relations missionary and former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and temple worker. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Cecil Eugene Elkins and Delila W. Elkins.

Sister Elkins is a military relations missionary and former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and temple worker. She was born in Weslaco, Texas, to Pedro Rivera and Celia Reyes.

Bruce E. Ghent and Kathryn Ghent, who will serve as president and matron of the Los Angeles California Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bruce Edward Ghent and Kathryn Spencer Ghent, Manhattan Beach Ward, Torrance California North Stake, called as president and matron of the Los Angeles California Temple, succeeding President Gary K. Wilde and Sister Cheryl Wilde. Brother Ghent is an area communications specialist and former Area Seventy, Ecuador Quito Mission president, stake president, bishop and temple worker. He was born in Torrance, California, to Robert Maynard Ghent and Dorothy Frances Sharpnack.

Sister Ghent is a stake Primary president and former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor and temple worker. She was born in Torrance, California, to Donald Jay Spencer and Beverly Carmen.

Dell E. Jemmett and Donna Jemmett, who will serve as president and matron of the Meridian Idaho Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dell Elliott Jemmett and Donna Jean Winegar Jemmett, Parma 3rd Ward, Nyssa Oregon Stake, called as president and matron of the Meridian Idaho Temple, succeeding President Bruce E. Hobbs and Sister Julia D. Hobbs. Brother Jemmett is a Primary teacher and temple sealer and former temple presidency counselor, stake president and bishop. He was born in Nampa, Idaho, to Dale Edmond Jemmett and Joyce Bernice Jemmett.

Sister Jemmett is a ward temple and family history consultant and temple worker and former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Ontario, Oregon, to Charles Ray Winegar and Norma Winegar.

Richard E. Lamprecht and Barbara Lamprecht, who will serve as president and matron of the Newport Beach California Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richard Elmer Lamprecht and Barbara Roberts Lamprecht, Laguna Niguel Ward, Laguna Niguel California Stake, called as president and matron of the Newport Beach California Temple, succeeding President Larry Boberg and Sister Jeanne Boberg. Brother Lamprecht is an Area Seventy executive secretary and former Guyana Georgetown Mission president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor and temple worker. He was born in Salt Lake City to Elmer Lamprecht and Bette Rae Lamprecht.

Sister Lamprecht is a stake communication specialist and former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and temple worker. She was born in Sacramento, California, to Connell Bolton Roberts and Annis Emelia Roberts.

Austelino Silva Moreira and Emilia de Jesus Andrade Fonseca Moreira, who will serve as president and matron of the Praia Cape Verde Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Austelino Silva Moreira and Emilia de Jesus Andrade Fonseca Moreira, Praia 2nd Ward, Assomada Cape Verde Stake, called as president and matron of the Praia Cape Verde Temple, succeeding President Adriano F. Lopes and Sister Teresinha C. Lopes. Brother Moreira is a patriarch and temple sealer and former bishopric counselor. He was born in Santiago, Cape Verde, to Félix Silva Moreira and Idalina Pereira Furtado.

Sister Moreira is a Primary teacher and temple worker and former ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Praia, Cape Verde, to Aponino de Jesus da Silva Fonseca and Emilia Jose Costa Andrade.

Martin A. Müller and Ruth Müller, who will serve as president and matron of the Bern Switzerland Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Martin Andreas Müller and Ruth Schmid Müller, St Gallen Ward, St Gallen Switzerland Stake, called as president and matron of the Bern Switzerland Temple, succeeding President Franz R. Gaag and Sister Fabiola D. Gaag. Brother Müller is a temple presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Arbon, Switzerland, to Irin Guido Müller and Olga Müller.

Sister Müller is an assistant to the matron and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Wädenswil, Switzerland, to Urban Schmid and Liliane Ruth Schmid.

Tsukasa Nagamine and Sae Nagamine, who will serve as president and matron of the Okinawa Japan Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tsukasa Nagamine and Sae Nakaima Nagamine, Itoman Ward, Okinawa Japan Stake, called as president and matron of the Okinawa Japan Temple, succeeding President Hiroshi Kinjo and Sister Takako Kinjo. Brother Nagamine is a temple presidency counselor and Primary teacher and former bishop. He was born in Naha City, Japan, to Tetsuo Nagamine and Yoshiko Kinjo.

Sister Nagamine is an assistant to the matron and Primary teacher and former stake Relief Society president. She was born in Naha City, Japan, to Jyouken Nakaima and Yoshie Moromikawa.

Tony Osborne and Erina Osborne, who will serve as president and matron of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Anthony Paul Osborne and Erina Dee Elkington Osborne, Deseret Ward, Temple View New Zealand Stake, called as president and matron of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple, succeeding President Lindsay T. Dil and Sister Tina Dil. Brother Osborne is a Church service missionary and temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Paul Trevor Osborne and Joy Ronda Osborne.

Sister Osborne is a Church service missionary and temple worker and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Paraparaumu, New Zealand, to Marangai Angus Kinongia Elkington and Ria Pirihira Elkington.

John P. Porter and Connie W. Porter, who will serve as president and matron of the Ogden Utah Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John Palmer Porter and Connie Raye Wilmot Porter, Morgan 5th Ward, Morgan Utah Stake, called as president and matron of the Ogden Utah Temple, succeeding President Kent J. Arrington and Sister Michele Arrington. Brother Porter is a patriarch and temple sealer and former Ohio Cincinnati Mission president, stake president and bishop. He was born in Boise, Idaho, to Lloyd Aldin Porter and Shirley Faye Porter.

Sister Porter is a temple worker and former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, to George Albert Wilmot and Barbara Jean Wilmot.

Michael S. Wilstead and Denise Wilstead, who will serve as president and matron of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael Scott Wilstead and Denise Bergener Wilstead, Springs Park Ward, St George Utah Washington Fields Stake, called as president and matron of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple, succeeding President John Kevin Ence and Sister Debbie Ence. Brother Wilstead is a temple sealer and former Area Seventy, Bulgaria Sofia Mission president, patriarch, stake presidency counselor, branch president and high councilor. He was born in Tucson, Arizona, to Robert Henry Wilstead and Shirlee Dawn Wilstead.

Sister Wilstead is a temple worker and Gospel Doctrine teacher and former mission president companion, patriarch scribe, stake Relief Society presidency secretary, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Burley, Idaho, to Arthur Bryan Bergener and Vivian C Bergener.