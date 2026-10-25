Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Provided by the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship

Clockwise from top left: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, stands in front of the Montpelier Idaho Temple with other Church leaders; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to attendees after the Managua Nicaragua Temple dedication; Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about artificial intelligence at the 2026 G20 Interfaith Forum, all during the week of Oct. 18-24, 2026.

During the week of Oct. 18-24, President Henry B. Eyring dedicated the Church’s 225th temple, in Montpelier, Idaho, and Elder Ronald A. Rasband dedicated the first temple in Nicaragua.

The Church News reported on Elder Dale G. Renlund speaking at the the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship on eternity and the Atonement of Jesus Christ. At the G20 Interfaith Forum, Elder Gerrit W. Gong offered a counterpoint to Humanity’s Last Exam on artificial intelligence.

Bishop L. Todd Budge spoke during a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, explaining the purpose and effects of tithing. There were temple updates in Austria, Mexico and Texas. A two-day Church History Symposium explored how Latter-day Saints delve into the past.

In light of the 55 new missions in 2026, Church News explored how missionaries are called, service missions, senior missionary service and other aspects of missionary word.

This week’s podcast episode has historian and biographer Richard E. Turley Jr. discussing President Dallin H. Oaks’ first year as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The latest updates in the Church’s General Handbook include revisions to sections about Sunday meetings, Young Women, teacher council meetings, sealings, disability specialists and military relations.

1. President Eyring dedicates Montpelier Idaho Temple

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, stands in front of the Montpelier Idaho Temple between Elder Steven R. Bangerter, left, and Elder Ricardo P. Giménez, right, both General Authority Seventies, and their wives, Sister Susan A. Bangerter and Sister Catherine Giménez, respectively, in Montpelier, Idaho, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

When President Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, dedicated the Montpelier Idaho Temple on Sunday, Oct. 18, he did so with a hope and a promise to those who would serve in it and any other house of the Lord.

2. Elder Rasband dedicates Managua Nicaragua Temple, the country’s first

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to attendees after the Managua Nicaragua Temple dedication in Managua, Nicaragua, on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Managua Nicaragua Temple on Sunday, Oct. 18, bringing the Central American country its first house of the Lord. Local Saints and former missionaries gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Related Story Read Elder Rasband's blessing upon Nicaragua in Managua temple dedicatory prayer

3. Elder Renlund on infinity, eternity and the power of Christ’s Atonement

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Provided by the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University

Elder Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about the Savior’s Atonement and the concept of infinity at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

4. Elder Gong proposes a new test for AI: Humanity’s First Exam

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks about artificial intelligence at the 2026 G20 Interfaith Forum in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Humanity’s Last Exam provides a challenging deductive reasoning test for AI models, with 2,500 questions ranging from math and physics to chemistry, humanities and more. Nearly two years after its release, Elder Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is calling for an equally powerful new way to test AI models on their moral reasoning.

5. Bishop Budge on the use of tithing funds

Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, speaks during a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. | Ellie Alder, BYU Photo

Bishop Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, listed some of the Church’s temporal concerns: humanitarian efforts, building meetinghouses, printing scriptures and producing temple garments.

6. Church memorials should point to Jesus Christ, Elder McKay says at Church History Symposium

Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the Church historian and recorder, visits with an attendee prior to the Church History Symposium in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A Church History Symposium explored the theme “Memorials and Commemoration: How the Saints Remember and Celebrate History” at BYU in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, Oct. 22 and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Oct. 23. “In all your remembering, always remember Him,” said Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the Church historian and recorder.

7. The latest in temple news

Elder Michael Cziesla — a General Authority Seventy and member of the Church’s Europe Central Area presidency, third from right — and his wife, Sister Margret Cziesla, fourth from right, join others to ceremonially turn the soil to mark the beginning of construction for the Vienna Austria Temple in Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 17, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In other temple news, the Vienna Austria Temple’s progress is in motion after its groundbreaking on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Torreón Mexico Temple open house is well underway, and the location for the El Paso Texas Temple has been announced.

8. A look at missions for the Church of Jesus Christ

Missionaries point to their assigned missions on a world map during the filming of a new video at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, in November 2025. | Screenshot from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' YouTube channel

With the addition of 55 new missions in 2026, Church News takes an inside look at how missionaries are called, what young service missionaries are up to and the ins and outs of senior missionary service.

Related Stories Digital and online developments in missionary work

9. Church News podcast, Episode 317: President Oaks’ leadership after 1 year as Church President

Historian and biographer Richard E. Turley Jr. right, joins Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen on the Church News podcast, released Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, to talk about President Dallin H. Oaks' first anniversary as Prophet and President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

The first year of President Oaks as the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints showed both members of the Church and friends of the faith the type of individual he is. It also showed the hope that he has for the future of the Church and the world. In this episode of the Church News podcast, Rick Turley speaks with Church News editor Jon Ryan Jensen about what he saw over the past year.

The digital cover of General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The latest updates to General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints include guidance about the new Sunday meeting schedule and teacher council meetings, adding the Young Women age-group names, giving clarification about certain sealings, providing more information about disability specialists, and revisions about military relations and chaplains.