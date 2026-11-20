Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, delivers a keynote address during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026.

Devotional messages, podcast clips and short videos posted to social media this week by leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints highlight themes of following the Savior and covenant relationships.

On Nov. 15, Church President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, posted a Christmas-themed video with President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency.

In the video of the First Presidency’s Christmas message, President Oaks said: “As we give thanks for Him, let this be a season of kindness and goodwill.”

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On Nov. 13, President Christofferson spoke at the Conference Center in Temple Square during the Friday-night performance of “Luz de las Naciones.” He posted a video clip from that event on his social media accounts on Nov. 19.

“This year’s theme, ‘Follow the Light,’ caused us to think about the source of light we are to follow: Jesus Christ — the light of the world.”

On Nov. 18, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video to his social media accounts from a tour with young adults of the temple baptistry in the renovated Salt Lake Temple. He spoke about the importance of baptisms for the dead.

“For this reason, our loving Heavenly Father has provided a way for you and me to offer this special gift to our ancestors through proxy baptism — also referred to as baptism for the dead — in holy temples throughout the world,” he said.

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On Nov. 15, the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, teaching about covenant blessings.

“I testify that the blessings of a covenant relationship with our Father in Heaven are priceless,” she said.

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Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently ministered in the Dominican Republic. While there, Elder Rasband visited Elder Peyton Love, the son of a missionary who served under Elder Rasband while he was mission president in New York.

On Nov. 19, Elder Rasband posted a heartwarming video clip of their reunion to his social media accounts. “Missionary work changes lives across generations,” Elder Rasband said.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke at a devotional for young single adults during the 2026 Utah Area YSA Conference about partnering with Jesus Christ. She shared a clip of the devotional to her social media accounts on Nov. 17.

“I can think of no greater comfort than to know that we can partner with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, through our covenants. He is our greatest Partner, Provider and Friend,” she wrote.

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On Nov. 19, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video to his social media accounts, where he addresses responses to the podcast, Hearing God’s Voice in an Age of AI.

“No one should be left alone feeling their only friend is an AI chatbot,” he wrote.

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Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on his experience speaking at a devotional for young adults in Argentina this week.

“When you stumble or falter, remember that the Savior is always ready, with open warm arms, to receive you, love you and help you. I testify that as you center your life on Jesus Christ, you will find peace, true joy and strength for the journey ahead,” he wrote in the Nov. 16 post.

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On Nov. 17, the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts posted a video clip of the Young Women general presidency, President Emily Belle Freeman and counselors Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, as they discuss the new Young Women’s emblems.

“The new youth emblems are physical reminders of a lifelong commitment to follow Jesus Christ, grow in faith, and become His disciples.”

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On Nov. 14, the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of the Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes and counselors Brother David J. Wunderli and Brother Sean R. Dixon — discussing “Become Statements” that are part of the youth lessons.

“Every ‘Become Statement’ starts with the same truth: ‘I’m a beloved son of God, and He has a work for me to do.’”