The Conference Center is lit up at dawn prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

In his closing remarks of the October 2026 general conference, Church President Dallin H. Oaks bore witness of gospel messages from the weekend.

“The great messages of this conference and the Spirit of the Lord have inspired all of us to concentrate our worship, focus our learning and unite our testimonies on the teachings of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Father’s plan for our eternal increase and joy,” he said.

Looking ahead, President Oaks added that “as the talks of this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain.”

To help individuals and families “act in faith on the principles” of the most recent general conference, the Church News is publishing resource articles on all 37 messages from the October 2026 general conference. These articles are intended to support study of general conference messages and invitations.

Resources for each message include:

An “About this talk” section

An outline

Reflection questions

Speaker quotes

Reference scriptures

Invitations and promises

Stories

Information from the footnotes

Additional resources

Recent conference talks on the topic

A short biography about the speaker

Quotes and outline sections also have video clips to hear the speaker’s teachings and to share quotes with others. It’s recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

Similar study resources have been created for general conference in October 2024, April 2025, October 2025 and April 2026.

This page will be updated as more articles are published.

Saturday morning session

Saturday afternoon session

More resources to come

Sunday morning session

Sunday afternoon session

More resources to come

Related Stories See study resources from April 2026 general conference

Conferengoers sing during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News