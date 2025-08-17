Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from Facebook; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from BYU video

During the week of Aug. 10-16, the Church News reported on President Russell M. Nelson‘s social post that highlighted six ways one can have confidence in God.

Just two years after Virginia’s first house of the Lord was dedicated, ground has been broken for a second, and a sixth stake in New Guinea was created on the same weekend as 129 baptisms.

BYU students are participating in experiential learning by contributing to “gold standard” research projects. Plus, new community-facing ward pages make Church activities more accessible and easier to share.

The new global hymnbook includes selections from other Christian traditions and non-English hymnbooks, some of which have been sung previously by the Tabernacle Choir.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide celebrated 144 graduates in Ghana. Also, on this week’s Church News podcast Church News reporter Sydney Walker shares how her faith has helped her serve in a variety of roles. The Church and Collin County NAACP teamed up to host Freedom School, helping middle schoolers connect with Black History.

1. In social media post, President Nelson ‘frames’ 6 ways to be confident in God

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, writes on social media about having confidence before the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 | Screenshot from Facebook

Underscoring a theme from his April 2025 general conference message, President Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints highlighted six ways one can have confidence in God in a simple, six-frame post on his social media platforms Sunday, Aug. 10.

2. Ground broken for 2nd temple in Virginia

Elder Robert M. Daines, second counselor in the United States Northeast Area presidency, 10th from left; his wife, Sister Ruth Daines, 11th from left; and local Church and community members break ground for the Winchester Virginia Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winchester, Virginia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hundreds of Latter-day Saints, civic leaders and community members witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Winchester Virginia Temple on Saturday, Aug. 9.

“Every temple is a sign of God’s hope for us and an invitation to live with and be like Him,” said Elder Robert M. Daines, General Authority Seventy, at the ceremony.

3. 129 baptized during the same weekend as the creation of Papua New Guinea’s 4th stake in 14 months

Three Primary girls pose for a photo on the Aug. 2-3, 2025, weekend that the Minj Stake was created in Papua New Guinea. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Membership in Papua New Guinea is rapidly growing, as 129 individuals were baptized, and a fourth stake in 14 months was created.

4. From space tech to diagnosing disease, here’s a look at the ‘gold standard’ experiences happening at BYU

BYU student Jack Windsor stands in front of the hydroponics greenhouse designed and built by students for the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, Utah. | Screenshot from BYU video

In an effort to enhance the student experience, BYU is encouraging more experiential learning among its student body. These projects are blessing students, faculty and the world.

5. New ward resources available to help Church members ‘love, share and invite’

A graphic from the Activity Sharing page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows the recommended steps for sharing existing ward activities. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recently implemented community-targeted ward pages and Activity Sharing resources are helping members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints love, share and invite in new and simple ways by making Church activities more accessible and easier to share.

6. Learn about the new hymns from other Christian traditions

Youth sing together during a Santo Domingo East session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Hymnbook Committee have been working on the new global hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church,” they have carefully considered many selections, including existing songs from other Christian traditions and the current non-English Church hymnbooks, some of which have been sung previously by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

7. BYU–Pathway Worldwide celebrates 144 graduates in Ghana

Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, awards graduation certificates to students on July 30, 2025, in Ashaiman, Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A celebration was held in honor of 144 Ghanaian BYU–Pathway Worldwide graduates in July who completed the PathwayConnect program.

Osmani Saed, international area director for BYU–Pathway Worldwide, said the program prepares “disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their churches, families and communities.”

8. Episode 253: Church News reporter Sydney Walker on embracing life’s challenges as opportunities

Church News reporter Sydney Walker joins the Church News podcast to talk about embracing life's challenges as opportunities on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In this episode of the Church News podcast, Church News reporter Sydney Walker discusses how faith in a loving Heavenly Father and in the Savior, Jesus Christ, has helped her embrace opportunities to serve in various roles and places as a journalist, wife, mother and disciple of Christ.

9. Church, NAACP help youth connect to Black history through Freedom School

Members of the Collin County NAACP and Plano Stake leadership snap a picture at the conclusion of Freedom School — an event teaching middle schoolers about Black history — on July 26, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The Collin Country NAACP organized the event with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Matt Hayes

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Collin County NAACP hosted the second annual Freedom School in Plano, Texas, July 21-25 to help middle schoolers learn about and connect with Black history.

”The Church’s support of the Freedom School underscores its commitment to strengthening families and communities through meaningful partnerships,” said Larry Lewis, the Church’s regional African heritage and cultural awareness program specialist.