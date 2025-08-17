Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

In case you missed it: In social media post, President Nelson ‘frames’ 6 ways to be confident in God; ground broken for second temple in Virginia

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of Aug. 10 to 16

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, writes on social media about having confidence before the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025; Elder Robert M. Daines, second counselor in the United States Northeast Area presidency, 10th from left; his wife, Sister Ruth Daines, 11th from left; and local Church and community members break ground for the Winchester Virginia Temple on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winchester, Virginia; Three Primary girls pose for a photo on the Aug. 2-3, 2025, weekend that the Minj Stake was created in Papua New Guinea; BYU student Jack Windsor stands in front of the hydroponics greenhouse designed and built by students for the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, Utah.
Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, writes on social media about having confidence before the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025; Elder Robert M. Daines, second counselor in the United States Northeast Area presidency, 10th from left; his wife, Sister Ruth Daines, 11th from left; and local Church and community members break ground for the Winchester Virginia Temple on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winchester, Virginia; Three Primary girls pose for a photo on the Aug. 2-3, 2025, weekend that the Minj Stake was created in Papua New Guinea; BYU student Jack Windsor stands in front of the hydroponics greenhouse designed and built by students for the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, Utah. Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from Facebook; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Screenshot from BYU video
Jackie Asher
By Jackie Asher

During the week of Aug. 10-16, the Church News reported on President Russell M. Nelson‘s social post that highlighted six ways one can have confidence in God.

Just two years after Virginia’s first house of the Lord was dedicated, ground has been broken for a second, and a sixth stake in New Guinea was created on the same weekend as 129 baptisms.

BYU students are participating in experiential learning by contributing to “gold standard” research projects. Plus, new community-facing ward pages make Church activities more accessible and easier to share.

The new global hymnbook includes selections from other Christian traditions and non-English hymnbooks, some of which have been sung previously by the Tabernacle Choir.

BYU-Pathway Worldwide celebrated 144 graduates in Ghana. Also, on this week’s Church News podcast Church News reporter Sydney Walker shares how her faith has helped her serve in a variety of roles. The Church and Collin County NAACP teamed up to host Freedom School, helping middle schoolers connect with Black History.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. In social media post, President Nelson ‘frames’ 6 ways to be confident in God

A slide shows President Russell M. Nelson's post from social media about having confidence before the Lord.
President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, writes on social media about having confidence before the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 | Screenshot from Facebook

Underscoring a theme from his April 2025 general conference message, President Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints highlighted six ways one can have confidence in God in a simple, six-frame post on his social media platforms Sunday, Aug. 10.

Read more about President Nelson’s post here.
Related Stories
President Nelson invites all to ‘grow in your confidence before the Lord’
Updated: Invitations President Nelson has given since he became President of the Church

2. Ground broken for 2nd temple in Virginia

Elder Robert M. Daines, second counselor in the United States Northeast Area presidency, 10th from left; his wife, Sister Ruth Daines, 11th from left; and local Church and community members break ground for the Winchester Virginia Temple. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Winchester, Virginia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hundreds of Latter-day Saints, civic leaders and community members witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Winchester Virginia Temple on Saturday, Aug. 9.

“Every temple is a sign of God’s hope for us and an invitation to live with and be like Him,” said Elder Robert M. Daines, General Authority Seventy, at the ceremony.

Read more about the Winchester temple groundbreaking here.
Related Stories
President Dallin H. Oaks dedicates the Richmond Virginia Temple, saying ‘Jesus Christ Himself is the chief cornerstone’
See more Church News temple coverage

3. 129 baptized during the same weekend as the creation of Papua New Guinea’s 4th stake in 14 months

Three Primary girls pose for a photo on the Aug. 2-3, 2025, weekend that the Minj Papua New Guinea Stake was created in Papua New Guinea.
Three Primary girls pose for a photo on the Aug. 2-3, 2025, weekend that the Minj Stake was created in Papua New Guinea. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Membership in Papua New Guinea is rapidly growing, as 129 individuals were baptized, and a fourth stake in 14 months was created.

Read more about Papua New Guinea’s new stakes here.
Related Stories
Waters of baptism, walls of stone: 107 baptisms and a temple-focused people in Papua New Guinea
Elder Soares testifies of Jesus Christ during ministry in the Pacific

4. From space tech to diagnosing disease, here’s a look at the ‘gold standard’ experiences happening at BYU

BYU student Jack Windsor stands in front of the hydroponics greenhouse designed and built by students for the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, Utah.
BYU student Jack Windsor stands in front of the hydroponics greenhouse designed and built by students for the Food & Care Coalition in Provo, Utah. | Screenshot from BYU video

In an effort to enhance the student experience, BYU is encouraging more experiential learning among its student body. These projects are blessing students, faculty and the world.

Learn more about BYU’s research here.
Related Stories
How recent research out of BYU shows its scholarship is both ‘wide and deep’
BYU research finds link between temple attendance and improved mental health in youth

5. New ward resources available to help Church members ‘love, share and invite’

A graphic from the Activity Sharing page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows the recommended steps for sharing existing ward activities.
A graphic from the Activity Sharing page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows the recommended steps for sharing existing ward activities. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recently implemented community-targeted ward pages and Activity Sharing resources are helping members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints love, share and invite in new and simple ways by making Church activities more accessible and easier to share.

Read more about Activity Sharing resources here.
Related Stories
Video: Simple ways to ‘Love, Share and Invite’
11-question online quiz asks, ‘What’s Your Sharing Style?’

6. Learn about the new hymns from other Christian traditions

Youth sing together during a Santo Domingo East session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025.
Youth sing together during a Santo Domingo East session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Hymnbook Committee have been working on the new global hymnbook, “Hymns — For Home and Church,” they have carefully considered many selections, including existing songs from other Christian traditions and the current non-English Church hymnbooks, some of which have been sung previously by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Read about the new hymns here.
Read about the new hymns sung by the Tabernacle Choir.
Related Stories
How wards and stakes are learning about and using the new hymns
Singing new hymns enhances worship experience in Hayden Ward, Hayden Lake Idaho Stake

7. BYU–Pathway Worldwide celebrates 144 graduates in Ghana

Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, awards graduation certificates to students on July 30, 2025, in Ghana.
Elder Adeyinka Ojediran, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, awards graduation certificates to students on July 30, 2025, in Ashaiman, Ghana. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A celebration was held in honor of 144 Ghanaian BYU–Pathway Worldwide graduates in July who completed the PathwayConnect program.

Osmani Saed, international area director for BYU–Pathway Worldwide, said the program prepares “disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their churches, families and communities.”

Read more about the graduates here.
Related Stories
BYU–Pathway Worldwide to adults in Kiribati: ‘You will have a future here’
BYU–Pathway Worldwide expands across Africa, now reaching students in Ethiopia

8. Episode 253: Church News reporter Sydney Walker on embracing life’s challenges as opportunities

Church News reporter Sydney Walker joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025.
Church News reporter Sydney Walker joins the Church News podcast to talk about embracing life's challenges as opportunities on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

In this episode of the Church News podcast, Church News reporter Sydney Walker discusses how faith in a loving Heavenly Father and in the Savior, Jesus Christ, has helped her embrace opportunities to serve in various roles and places as a journalist, wife, mother and disciple of Christ.

Listen to the podcast here.
Related Stories
Sydney Walker: How the Church’s new hymns are strengthening my faith in Jesus Christ
See more Church News podcast episodes

9. Church, NAACP help youth connect to Black history through Freedom School

Members of the Collin County NAACP and Plano Stake leadership snap a picture at the conclusion of Freedom School — an event teaching middle schoolers about Black history — on July 26, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The Collin Country NAACP organized the event with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Members of the Collin County NAACP and Plano Stake leadership snap a picture at the conclusion of Freedom School — an event teaching middle schoolers about Black history — on July 26, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The Collin Country NAACP organized the event with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Matt Hayes

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Collin County NAACP hosted the second annual Freedom School in Plano, Texas, July 21-25 to help middle schoolers learn about and connect with Black history.

”The Church’s support of the Freedom School underscores its commitment to strengthening families and communities through meaningful partnerships,” said Larry Lewis, the Church’s regional African heritage and cultural awareness program specialist.

Read more about the Freedom School here.
Related Stories
Church members in Texas help honor African American community leaders during Black History Month
New documentary follows young adults during Latter-day Saint and NAACP fellowship to Ghana
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed