In case you missed it: President Oaks to speak at BYU, Elder Rasband testifies the Lord is hastening His work

During the week of Jan. 25 to 31, Church President Dallin H. Oaks was scheduled to speak at one of Brigham Young University’s weekly campus devotionals next month, while Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke at the Provo Missionary Training Center about how the Lord is hastening His work. Also, the site for the Puerto Montt Chile temple was announced.
In this week’s episode of the Church News podcast, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman discuss the Savior’s invitation to “Walk with me.”
The first English-speaking branch of the Church in Cape Verde was created, and FamilySearch International announced that it is collaborating with America250 to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary. Plus, the first female active-duty Navy chaplain endorsed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke of her journey.
Ward and stake disability specialists shared how that calling can bless wards, stakes and families, and Church members in Singapore and Kenya participated in humanitarian projects to serve their communities.
1. President Oaks to speak at BYU devotional in February
President Oaks will speak at BYU’s weekly campus devotional in February, according to the school’s events calendar. This will be one of his first addresses as Prophet.
Learn more about this story here.
2. ‘A remarkable time to serve’: At MTC, Elder Rasband testifies the Lord is hastening His work
Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, spoke at the Provo MTC on Jan. 27. Their remarks were broadcast to MTCs around the world.
Elder Rasband countered six false narratives about the growing Church to illustrate the Lord’s hastening of His work.
Read more about Elder Rasband’s address here.
3. Site announced for Puerto Montt Chile Temple
A site map was released for the Puerto Montt Chile Temple, one of six houses of the Lord in various stages for the South American country.
Read more about the Puerto Montt Chile Temple location here.
4. Church News podcast Episode 278: The 2026 youth theme ‘Walk with me’ with President Freeman and President Farnes
The week’s Church News podcast episode features Young Men General President Farnes and Young Women General President Freeman as they discuss how this year’s study can help youth have transformative experiences as they accept Christ’s invitation to “Walk with me.”
Listen to the podcast here.
5. New English branch formed in Cape Verde
On Sunday, Jan. 25, the first English-speaking branch of the Church in Cape Verde was created in the capital city of Praia. The branch was created to meet the needs of immigrants to the Portuguese-speaking island country off the coast of West Africa.
Read more about the new English branch here.
6. How FamilySearch is helping America commemorate its upcoming 250th anniversary
FamilySearch International announced Thursday, Jan. 29, that it is collaborating with America250 — the official nonpartisan initiative established by Congress to commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary.
Throughout 2026, select FamilySearch centers and affiliate libraries across the U.S. will offer America250-themed experiences, including:
- Assisted discovery of ancestors who lived through significant historical eras of American history
- Access to free genealogical records (immigration, military, census and local histories)
- Activities for youth groups, schools and community organizations
- Hands-on help adding stories, photos and memories to FamilySearch family trees
- Free, personalized guidance from trained volunteers.
Read more about this story here.
7. One Latter-day Saint woman’s journey to become the Church’s first female Navy chaplain
In November 2025, Lt. j.g. Stacie Powell completed the U.S. Navy’s Naval Chaplaincy School Basic Leadership Course at Naval Station Newport in Newport, Rhode Island. By doing so, the 49-year-old wife, mother and grandmother became the first female active-duty Navy chaplain endorsed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read Stacie Powell’s story here.
8. How disability specialists can bless wards, stakes and families
Ward and stake disability specialists minister to, counsel with and advocate for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers. Although the calling was added to the Church’s General Handbook in 2010, only 4% of wards and 14% of stakes currently have a designated specialist, according to Katie Edna Steed, the Church’s disability specialist manager.
Learn more about this calling here.
9. The Church contributes to humanitarian work in Singapore, Kenya
Members of the Singapore Stake and community leaders collaborated to provide over 100 ration bags with essential items and groceries to families in need in their community.
The Church donated a new learning center to the Kibos Special Secondary School for visually impaired students in Kenya. The donation also included 20 Braille Bibles and 300 Braille storybooks.