Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
In the News
In the Almanac
Temples

Utah and its 28 temples

State will have 14 temple dedications or rededications over the next few years.

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Scott Taylor

By Scott Taylor

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple open house beginning this weekend is “the beginning of a cascade for temples in the Utah area.”

Map of Utah, showing status of 28 temples.
Status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temples in Utah. | Church News graphic

Speaking at the media day, April 10, preceding the open house, Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Utah Area presidency, said: “So, over the course of the next four or five years, you’ll see the number of operating temples double, beginning with the Saratoga Springs temple. And it’s a marvelous explosion of opportunity to worship in the temple.”

The Saratoga Springs temple dedication on Sunday, Aug. 13, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will be the first of 14 temple dedications and rededications that will likely occur in Utah.

The other 13 comprise three pioneer temples under renovation and 10 new temples under construction.

Elder Schmutz noted that with the increased number of temples — not just in Utah but worldwide — comes a correlating increase in the frequency that members of the Church attend the temple and participate in temple ordinances. “As the temples come closer to us, we attend more frequently — that’s been demonstrated again and again.”

14 dedicated and operating temples

3 pioneer-era temples under renovation

1 temple scheduled for dedication

10 temples under construction

In chronological order of their groundbreaking dates:

Related Stories
A look at Latter-day Saint temples in Utah — 28 total, and going strong
See the locations of the Church’s 300 temples across 6 maps
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed