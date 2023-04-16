SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple open house beginning this weekend is “the beginning of a cascade for temples in the Utah area.”
Speaking at the media day, April 10, preceding the open house, Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Utah Area presidency, said: “So, over the course of the next four or five years, you’ll see the number of operating temples double, beginning with the Saratoga Springs temple. And it’s a marvelous explosion of opportunity to worship in the temple.”
The Saratoga Springs temple dedication on Sunday, Aug. 13, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will be the first of 14 temple dedications and rededications that will likely occur in Utah.
The other 13 comprise three pioneer temples under renovation and 10 new temples under construction.
Elder Schmutz noted that with the increased number of temples — not just in Utah but worldwide — comes a correlating increase in the frequency that members of the Church attend the temple and participate in temple ordinances. “As the temples come closer to us, we attend more frequently — that’s been demonstrated again and again.”
14 dedicated and operating temples
- Logan Utah Temple, dedicated in 1884 and rededicated in 1979.
- Ogden Utah Temple, dedicated in 1972 and rededicated in 2014.
- Provo Utah Temple, dedicated in 1972 and scheduled for reconstruction.
- Jordan River Utah Temple, dedicated in 1981 and rededicated in 2018.
- Bountiful Utah Temple, dedicated in 1995.
- Mount Timpanogos Temple, dedicated in 1996.
- Vernal Utah Temple, dedicated in 1997.
- Monticello Utah Temple, dedicated in 1998 and rededicated in 2002.
- Draper Utah Temple, dedicated in 2009.
- Oquirrh Mountain Temple, dedicated in 2009.
- Brigham City Utah Temple, dedicated in 2012.
- Payson Utah Temple, dedicated in 2015.
- Provo City Center Temple, dedicated in 2016.
- Cedar City Utah Temple, dedicated in 2017.
3 pioneer-era temples under renovation
- St. George Utah Temple, dedicated in 1877 and closed for renovations in November 2019.
- Manti Utah Temple, dedicated in 1888 and closed for renovations in October 2021.
- Salt Lake Temple, dedicated in 1893 and closed for renovations in December 2019.
1 temple scheduled for dedication
- Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, to be dedicated Aug. 13 by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.
10 temples under construction
In chronological order of their groundbreaking dates:
- Layton Utah Temple, May 23, 2020.
- Orem Utah Temple, Sept. 5, 2020.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple, Oct. 31, 2020.
- Red Cliffs Utah Temple, Nov. 7, 2020.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple, May 25, 2021.
- Syracuse Utah Temple, June 12, 2021.
- Lindon Utah Temple, April 23, 2022.
- Smithfield Utah Temple, June 18, 2022.
- Ephraim Utah Temple, Aug. 27, 2022.
- Heber Valley Utah Temple, Oct. 8, 2022.