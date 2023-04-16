Saratoga Springs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The Saratoga Springs Utah Temple open house beginning this weekend is “the beginning of a cascade for temples in the Utah area.”

Status of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temples in Utah. | Church News graphic

Speaking at the media day, April 10, preceding the open house, Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Utah Area presidency, said: “So, over the course of the next four or five years, you’ll see the number of operating temples double, beginning with the Saratoga Springs temple. And it’s a marvelous explosion of opportunity to worship in the temple.”

The Saratoga Springs temple dedication on Sunday, Aug. 13, by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will be the first of 14 temple dedications and rededications that will likely occur in Utah.

The other 13 comprise three pioneer temples under renovation and 10 new temples under construction.

Elder Schmutz noted that with the increased number of temples — not just in Utah but worldwide — comes a correlating increase in the frequency that members of the Church attend the temple and participate in temple ordinances. “As the temples come closer to us, we attend more frequently — that’s been demonstrated again and again.”

14 dedicated and operating temples

3 pioneer-era temples under renovation

St. George Utah Temple, dedicated in 1877 and closed for renovations in November 2019.

Manti Utah Temple, dedicated in 1888 and closed for renovations in October 2021.

Salt Lake Temple, dedicated in 1893 and closed for renovations in December 2019.

1 temple scheduled for dedication

Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, to be dedicated Aug. 13 by President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency.

10 temples under construction

In chronological order of their groundbreaking dates: