In case you missed it: Embracing new Sunday format, Institute’s 100th anniversary, plus 7 more stories

The week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, the Church News wrote about a 100th anniversary celebration of Institutes of Religion in Moscow, Idaho, and people around the world reacted to the new Sunday schedule of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The week included the one-year mark of a violent, targeted attack on the Grand Blanc Ward in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and the groundbreaking of a new stake center to replace the one that burned.
The Church News also took an in-depth look at the building of the new Anchorage Alaska Temple, right next to the operating Anchorage Alaska Temple, plus featured other temple news.
An article featured the Church’s disability activity program in four U.S. states, while another reported on the Church’s $7 million donation to the American Red Cross.
And finally, the 196th Semiannual General Conference began on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Find summaries and links to these stories below.
1. October 2026 general conference begins
The October 2026 general conference began on Saturday, Oct. 3. A new Area Seventy was sustained in the Oct. 1 leadership meeting. And the Church News provided a September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers.
See coverage of October 2026 general conference here.
Learn about the new Area Seventy here.
Download the chart here.
2. Church members embrace new Sunday format
Church members say the new Sunday format is helping them focus on Jesus Christ, strengthen learning at home and increase belonging and connection at Church.
See what people said around the world.
3. Institute’s 100th anniversary celebration
Institute celebrated its 100th anniversary on the date and place where it all began. What started as a fledgling class in Moscow, Idaho, has grown into a thriving global program.
Read about the event here.
4. Grand Blanc Ward members recall 1-year mark of violent attack
One year after the deadly shooting and fire at the Grand Blanc Ward in Michigan, healing remains hard work. Meanwhile, a groundbreaking occurred for a new stake center, and the stake president thanked all those who have given support and prayers on the Church News podcast.
Read the reporting from Michigan here.
Listen or watch the podcast episode here.
5. 2 temples in Anchorage
The original Anchorage Alaska Temple continues operations as a new temple is being reconstructed next door. After the new one is dedicated, the old one will be demolished.
See the two temples together and learn about the construction.
6. Temple news
A location has been set for the Otavalo Ecuador Temple — the first temple announced outside the United States since President Dallin H. Oaks became Prophet. And the groundbreaking date has been set for the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple.
See the Otavalo temple location.
Learn about the Cuernavaca temple groundbreaking.
7. Brother Nichols at BYU–Hawaii
Those who wonder or doubt can learn for themselves and become “a witness for the truth,” said Brother Luke J. Nichols of the Young Men general advisory council in a BYU–Hawaii devotional.
Watch the devotional here.
8. Disability activity program ministers to the one
The disability activity program — found in the Church’s General Handbook — helps those with disabilities have a place of belonging. Stake leadership, disability activity leaders and youth counselors help the Church’s disability activity program run successfully.
See how the disability activity program is working in Ohio, Nevada, Arizona and Utah.
9. Church donates additional $7 million to American Red Cross
The latest donation from the Church to the Red Cross will buy medical equipment, help people living with sickle cell disease and increase disaster response capacity.