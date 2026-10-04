In case you missed it: Embracing new Sunday format, Institute’s 100th anniversary, plus 7 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Rex Warner, Deseret News; Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News; Jeff Sorensen; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the predawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference; Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks with young adults prior to a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026; A disability activity program participant and youth counselor decorate cookies in a group activity in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2026; A woman participates in a Sunday School class.

The week of Sept. 27-Oct. 3, the Church News wrote about a 100th anniversary celebration of Institutes of Religion in Moscow, Idaho, and people around the world reacted to the new Sunday schedule of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The week included the one-year mark of a violent, targeted attack on the Grand Blanc Ward in Grand Blanc, Michigan, and the groundbreaking of a new stake center to replace the one that burned.

The Church News also took an in-depth look at the building of the new Anchorage Alaska Temple, right next to the operating Anchorage Alaska Temple, plus featured other temple news.

An article featured the Church’s disability activity program in four U.S. states, while another reported on the Church’s $7 million donation to the American Red Cross.

And finally, the 196th Semiannual General Conference began on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Find summaries and links to these stories below.

1. October 2026 general conference begins

The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the predawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

The October 2026 general conference began on Saturday, Oct. 3. A new Area Seventy was sustained in the Oct. 1 leadership meeting. And the Church News provided a September 2026 chart of general authorities and general officers.

Related Stories October 2026 World Report shows Church leaders and members in action around the world

2. Church members embrace new Sunday format

A woman participates in a Sunday School class. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members say the new Sunday format is helping them focus on Jesus Christ, strengthen learning at home and increase belonging and connection at Church.

3. Institute’s 100th anniversary celebration

Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks with young adults prior to a "100 years of institute" commemorative devotional held in the ICCU Arena on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | Brooke Weidauer, for the Church News

Institute celebrated its 100th anniversary on the date and place where it all began. What started as a fledgling class in Moscow, Idaho, has grown into a thriving global program.

4. Grand Blanc Ward members recall 1-year mark of violent attack

A shovel is placed for the Grand Blanc Michigan Stake Center groundbreaking on the one-year anniversary of the attack on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 28, 2026, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. | Emily Econin, for the Deseret News

One year after the deadly shooting and fire at the Grand Blanc Ward in Michigan, healing remains hard work. Meanwhile, a groundbreaking occurred for a new stake center, and the stake president thanked all those who have given support and prayers on the Church News podcast.

5. 2 temples in Anchorage

The steeple and angel Moroni statue of the original and operating Anchorage Alaska Temple, left, overlook the newer, under-reconstruction Anchorage temple in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The original Anchorage Alaska Temple continues operations as a new temple is being reconstructed next door. After the new one is dedicated, the old one will be demolished.

6. Temple news

The exterior rendering of the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A location has been set for the Otavalo Ecuador Temple — the first temple announced outside the United States since President Dallin H. Oaks became Prophet. And the groundbreaking date has been set for the Cuernavaca Mexico Temple.

7. Brother Nichols at BYU–Hawaii

Brother Luke J. Nichols, a member of the Young Men general advisory council, sits on the stand with BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III prior to speaking in the campus devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center in Laie, Hawaii, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

Those who wonder or doubt can learn for themselves and become “a witness for the truth,” said Brother Luke J. Nichols of the Young Men general advisory council in a BYU–Hawaii devotional.

8. Disability activity program ministers to the one

A disability activity program participant and youth counselor decorate cookies in a group activity in Las Vegas, Nevada, in February 2026. | Jeff Sorensen

The disability activity program — found in the Church’s General Handbook — helps those with disabilities have a place of belonging. Stake leadership, disability activity leaders and youth counselors help the Church’s disability activity program run successfully.

9. Church donates additional $7 million to American Red Cross

Kennah Schooley, blood component lab technician, scans blood units during processing at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center and Lab in Murray, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The latest donation from the Church to the Red Cross will buy medical equipment, help people living with sickle cell disease and increase disaster response capacity.