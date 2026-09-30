October 2026 World Report shows Church leaders and members in action around the world

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, leave the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple after its dedication in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the October 2026 World Report video on Wednesday, Sept. 30, as members of the Church prepare for the upcoming October 2026 general conference.

Every six months, the World Report — on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Church’s YouTube channel — recaps recent events of the Church. This most recent edition features Church President Dallin H. Oaks’ address in the Washington National Cathedral, the latest updates to the Salt Lake Temple renovation and the Church’s efforts to care for those in need through food donations to all 50 states, and donations to support women and children.

President Oaks in the National Cathedral and Brazil

Following seven decades as a student of the U.S. Constitution, President Oaks stood in the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and declared the need for common ground in preserving religious freedom.

A month earlier, President Oaks dedicated the Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple on Sunday, Aug. 16.

“We rejoice in the growth and maturity of the restored Church in this great nation,” said President Oaks.

Ministering around the globe

Also in the last six months, Church leaders, including members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, have ministered around the world to Latter-day Saints.

For example, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of Jesus Christ, the ongoing Restoration, home-centered gospel learning and the transformative power of the gospel in Chile and Argentina.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered in four Pacific nations and territories — Australia, New Caledonia, Samoa and American Samoa — in May.

In August, Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, met with members, young adults, missionaries and friends of the Church in the Europe Central Area — Germany, Austria, Cyprus and Spain.

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during a women’s devotional in Offenbach, Germany, on Aug. 29, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church provided its first look inside the new 39,800-square-foot Temple Square Visitors’ Center on Monday, April 13.

The visitors’ center includes a new, guided 30-minute tour which allows visitors to visit full-scale replicas of rooms included in many temples. These include a replica welcome desk, baptistry, instruction room, sealing room and celestial room. Each is generic in nature and not a replica of rooms inside the Salt Lake Temple.

Also in the last six months, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, announced the theme for the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration on the same day reservations were made available for open house tickets, new visitor experiences were announced for Temple Square, volunteer sign ups began, new statues of Christ were installed and the historic temple doors were rehung.

In May, President Oaks visited Salt Lake City’s historic house of the Lord with his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — as well as Sister Kristen M. Oaks and Sister Kathy Christofferson.

250 food bank deliveries

Deseret Transportation driver Dustin Walker poses for a portrait during the 57th JustServe Truck Donation event at Cornerstones Food Pantry on March 18, 2026, in Sterling, Va. Cornerstones received over 36,000 pounds of food for its pantry from donations through a joint initiative between JustServe.Org and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | Tim Nwachukwu for the Deseret Ne

As part of the America250 commemoration in 2026, the Church is making 250 food donations to food banks across the United States.

In May, the Church marked a milestone with 100 deliveries, and in June, deliveries were made to food banks in Alaska and Hawaii.

“As excited as we are that we’ve delivered to all 50 states, we have more to do,” said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services. “We have 250 deliveries. And so we’ll be doing it throughout the year.”

Related Stories The Church and JustServe volunteers are working as the Savior would to feed the hungry

Blessing women and children

The Church has continued to invest in the well-being of women and children through numerous donations to global humanitarian organizations — including a $25 million donation to UNICEF to support child nutrition in May — and through the Church’s initiative to help women and children.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson announced an additional $65 million in donation funding on Friday, Aug. 7, to the Church’s initiative to help women and children. This brings the Church’s total investment in this unique project to $184 million over three years. Last year, the Church announced a $63 million donation.