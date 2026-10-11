Erin Hooley, Deseret News; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Clockwise from top left: President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit together for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City; Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy D. Homer, left, join Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar in a discussion at the Joseph Smith Memorial building in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the 2026 Annual Chaplains' Training Seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026; Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota hugs a child in Tacloban City, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026; Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to missionaries during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026.

During the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, President Dallin H. Oaks and other leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared gospel messages during the October 2026 general conference. This week’s podcast episode shares excerpts from each address.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught at a two-day training seminar with Church-endorsed chaplains, focusing on ministering. He also spoke at a 25th anniversary event at BYU–Idaho later in the week.

The Church News reported on Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota’s first international assignment in the Philippines and recent devotionals by Church leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center and for BYU–Pathway students.

In temple news, preliminary work on the Yuma Arizona Temple will be underway soon.

In France, local leaders attended an interfaith gathering with Pope Leo XIV. The first Pohnpeian-speaking ward outside Micronesia was created in the U.S.

Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.

1. Church leaders at October 2026 general conference

President Dallin H. Oaks waves to the audience members as he enters the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

President Oaks spoke in both Sunday sessions of the October 2026 general conference, inviting listeners to come unto Jesus Christ and be active members of the Church. Conference speakers included members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities and general Church officers. The Tabernacle Choir was joined by 13 international members of the Church during thee Saturday morning session and the Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.

2. Church News podcast, Episode 315: October 2026 general conference — The gospel of Jesus Christ is for all

From left, President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, sit together for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Erin Hooley, Deseret News

This special conference edition of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each of the conference addresses and covers topics such as overcoming through the Savior , finding comfort , believing God, temple covenants, peacemaking, commandments and truth.

3. Church-endorsed chaplains feel loved, ‘seen’ by Church leaders at annual seminar

Elder David P. Homer, a General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Nancy D. Homer, left, join Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar in a discussion at the Joseph Smith Memorial building in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the 2026 Annual Chaplains' Training Seminar on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

When Elder Bednar told Church-endorsed chaplains at the 2026 Chaplain Training Seminar that the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve pray for them, they said they found great comfort in his words.

3. Elder and Sister Bednar return to BYU–Idaho for its 25th anniversary

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, speak during a devotional held in the BYU-Idaho Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

On Thursday evening, Oct. 8, Elder and Sister Susan Bednar — who served as the president and first lady of Rick’s College when it transitioned from a two-year college to a four-year university — sat down with BYU–Idaho’s current leader, President Alvin F. Meredith III, and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on the rostrum of the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, and answered questions, shared experiences and offered counsel to the school’s current cohort of students.

4. President Chibota ministers in Philippines

Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota hugs a child in Tacloban City, Philippines, Sept. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In her first international assignment since becoming the Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Chibota ministered in the Church’s Philippines Area in September.

Related Story Children learn about families in September Friend to Friend with Elder Caussé, Primary general presidency

5. Sister Runia testifies to missionaries

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks to missionaries during the Tuesday Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

In a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke about God’s love, prayer and Jesus Christ’s Atonement.

6. Elder Larreal shares 3 principles to help ‘receive divine help, strength, direction, and peace’

Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026. | Screenshot, BYUPathway.edu

During a BYU–Pathway devotional, Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, shared three principles to help individuals move forward with confidence, achieve righteous goals and fulfill their divine potential.

Related Story Institute celebrates its 100th anniversary on the date and at the place where it all began

7. Preparatory site work to begin on Yuma Arizona Temple

An exterior rendering of the future Yuma Arizona Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With approvals from the city of Yuma, Arizona, preparatory utility and infrastructure work will soon begin on the Yuma Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The preliminary work includes land grading and installing underground utility infrastructure like water, sewer and electrical service connections to the city’s existing systems.

8. Stake president joins interfaith event during Pope Leo XIV’s visit to France

From left, Christian Krieger, president of the Protestant Federation of France, Bishop Dimitrios (Ploumis), the Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of France, Haïm Korsia, Chief Rabbi of France, Pope Leo XIV, President of the French Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline, Chems-eddine Hafiz, rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, and Anthony Boussemart, representing French Buddhists, attend an interreligious meeting at the Robert Schuman Convention Centre, Monday, Sept. 28, 2026, in Metz, France. | Gregorio Borgia, Associated Press

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was among the faiths represented in Metz, France, during a Monday, Sept. 28, interfaith gathering on the final day of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to that Western Europe country. President Michael Ulrich, president of the Nancy France Stake, participated in the interreligious gathering at the Robert Schuman Conference Centre.

9. First Pohnpeian-speaking ward outside Micronesia created in U.S.

Bishop Warney Alati, center, takes a picture with his counselors, Mac Larry Fredrick, left, and Misiwo Damian, right, on the day the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian) was made into a ward from a branch in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | Kim Garner, Asheville North Carolina Stake

The first Pohnpeian-speaking ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints outside of Micronesia has been created in the United States. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Hendersonville 2nd Branch (Pohnpeian) in the Asheville North Carolina Stake officially became the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian).

Micronesia is a series of many islands, including the island of Pohnpei, located in the western Pacific Ocean.