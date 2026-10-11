During the week of Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, President Dallin H. Oaks and other leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared gospel messages during the October 2026 general conference. This week’s podcast episode shares excerpts from each address.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught at a two-day training seminar with Church-endorsed chaplains, focusing on ministering. He also spoke at a 25th anniversary event at BYU–Idaho later in the week.
The Church News reported on Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota’s first international assignment in the Philippines and recent devotionals by Church leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center and for BYU–Pathway students.
In temple news, preliminary work on the Yuma Arizona Temple will be underway soon.
In France, local leaders attended an interfaith gathering with Pope Leo XIV. The first Pohnpeian-speaking ward outside Micronesia was created in the U.S.
Read summaries and find links to these nine articles below.
1. Church leaders at October 2026 general conference
President Oaks spoke in both Sunday sessions of the October 2026 general conference, inviting listeners to come unto Jesus Christ and be active members of the Church. Conference speakers included members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, general authorities and general Church officers. The Tabernacle Choir was joined by 13 international members of the Church during thee Saturday morning session and the Sunday morning and afternoon sessions.
Check out President Oaks’ message here.
Click here for general conference talk summaries and updates.
2. Church News podcast, Episode 315: October 2026 general conference — The gospel of Jesus Christ is for all
This special conference edition of the Church News podcast features excerpts from each of the conference addresses and covers topics such as overcoming through the Savior, finding comfort, believing God, temple covenants, peacemaking, commandments and truth.
Listen to the podcast here.
3. Church-endorsed chaplains feel loved, ‘seen’ by Church leaders at annual seminar
When Elder Bednar told Church-endorsed chaplains at the 2026 Chaplain Training Seminar that the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve pray for them, they said they found great comfort in his words.
Read more about the 2026 Chaplain Training Seminar here.
3. Elder and Sister Bednar return to BYU–Idaho for its 25th anniversary
On Thursday evening, Oct. 8, Elder and Sister Susan Bednar — who served as the president and first lady of Rick’s College when it transitioned from a two-year college to a four-year university — sat down with BYU–Idaho’s current leader, President Alvin F. Meredith III, and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on the rostrum of the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, and answered questions, shared experiences and offered counsel to the school’s current cohort of students.
Read more about the 25th anniversary of BYU–Idaho.
4. President Chibota ministers in Philippines
In her first international assignment since becoming the Primary general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Chibota ministered in the Church’s Philippines Area in September.
Read more about President Chibota’s ministry in the Philippines.
5. Sister Runia testifies to missionaries
In a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke about God’s love, prayer and Jesus Christ’s Atonement.
Read about Sister Runia’s recent devotional at the Provo MTC.
6. Elder Larreal shares 3 principles to help ‘receive divine help, strength, direction, and peace’
During a BYU–Pathway devotional, Elder Pedro X. Larreal, a General Authority Seventy, shared three principles to help individuals move forward with confidence, achieve righteous goals and fulfill their divine potential.
Read about Elder Larreal’s recent BYU-Pathway devotional.
7. Preparatory site work to begin on Yuma Arizona Temple
With approvals from the city of Yuma, Arizona, preparatory utility and infrastructure work will soon begin on the Yuma Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The preliminary work includes land grading and installing underground utility infrastructure like water, sewer and electrical service connections to the city’s existing systems.
See the latest updates on the Yuma Arizona Temple.
8. Stake president joins interfaith event during Pope Leo XIV’s visit to France
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was among the faiths represented in Metz, France, during a Monday, Sept. 28, interfaith gathering on the final day of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to that Western Europe country. President Michael Ulrich, president of the Nancy France Stake, participated in the interreligious gathering at the Robert Schuman Conference Centre.
Read more about the interreligious gathering in Metz, France.
9. First Pohnpeian-speaking ward outside Micronesia created in U.S.
The first Pohnpeian-speaking ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints outside of Micronesia has been created in the United States. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Hendersonville 2nd Branch (Pohnpeian) in the Asheville North Carolina Stake officially became the Hendersonville 2nd Ward (Pohnpeian).
Micronesia is a series of many islands, including the island of Pohnpei, located in the western Pacific Ocean.