This week on social: Temple blessings, ministering and lesson tips

Facebook post by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, featuring Elder Rasband and other's at the dedication of the Ephraim Utah Temple on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

This week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted about their experiences with temple dedications and blessings, ministering, teaching lessons and being missionaries in everyday life.

Following the October 2026 general conference, Church President Dallin H. Oaks was able to spend time with available family members. He expressed his gratitude for the blessing of having an eternal family to his social media accounts on Oct. 13.

“Few truths bring greater hope, comfort, and joy than the knowledge that families can be together forever.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, posted a video on Oct. 14 and taught of faith and perseverance.

He wrote: “As you exercise faith and hope in Jesus Christ, you will be blessed with His power, suited to your circumstance. You will experience miracles according to His will.”

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video about his time spent at BYU-Idaho.

Looking forward, he wrote: “While we appreciate the past, let us also embrace the future as disciples of Jesus Christ and witnesses of the kingdom of God rolling forth in all the world.”

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On Oct. 11, the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts posted a video of Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson inviting women to follow the example of Jesus Christ and minister to the one.

“When we follow the perfect example of Jesus Christ, we identify the needs of the one,” she said.

On Sunday, Oct. 11, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Ephraim Utah Temple. In a post to his social media accounts later that day, Elder Rasband wrote of his experience at the dedication and his personal connection to the area.

“Those who make and keep covenants in the house of the Lord receive greater access to His power to become more Christlike, more kind, forgiving, patient and holy.”

Also on Oct. 11, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple.

In a social media post, he wrote: “When we enter the sacred space within the Lord’s house, we are invited to leave the world behind and elevate our thoughts to a higher and holier plane.”

This week, the Young Women Worldwide social media accounts posted a Q&A with the Young Women general presidency: President Emily Belle Freeman, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor; and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor. They answered questions about how to increase involvement during lessons.

“Remember, no matter the setup, we encourage the adult leaders to come prepared with knowledge of the lesson and materials being covered,” they wrote in the post.

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Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in the recent 2026 Forum on Faith in New York City. On Oct. 15, he shared a clip of his address on his social media accounts.

He said: “We are united by our divine origin and by our shared need for love, safety, purpose and belonging.”

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Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, was included in a post by the social media accounts for Temple Square. The post shares a video clip from a bonus scene of “Dedicate,” a new series about temples for young adults.

In the video, Sister Spannaus shares her experiences of joy of having temples in Brazil, where her family was sealed, and in her home country of Argentina. “These two temples — São Paulo [Brazil Temple] and Buenos Aires [Argentina Temple] — are very precious in my heart and in my life.”

In a social media post on Oct. 14, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reflected on an experience he had while guiding visitors of different faiths on a tour during the Paris France Temple open house. On the tour, someone commented that while members of his religion didn’t believe in a premortal existence or in anything after, “Latter-day Saints seem to understand eternity.”

In his post, Elder Caussé wrote: “The knowledge of God’s plan of salvation and exaltation is one of the truths restored through the Prophet Joseph Smith. It is a gift of direction, hope, purpose, and understanding in our lives.”

Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared examples of what children can do to prepare to serve missions, in a video on the Primary Worldwide social media accounts on Oct. 11.

“You don’t have to be perfect, but connecting the simple things you do now to your future service helps you grow. Heavenly Father loves your effort, and He loves you,” she said.