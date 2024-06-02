In case you missed it: Remembering Korean War soldiers, 3 Apostles preach around the world, 5 other stories

Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from BYU–Pathway Worldwide; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Clockwise from top left: Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a prerecorded BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast Tuesday, May 28, 2024; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, and Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, visit with students at Church College Fiji on Wednesday, May 22, 2024; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets young single adults at the Braam Institute of Religion in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, May 27, 2024; members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sing hymns as part of worship. Thirteen hymns that will be included in the a hymnbook were released digitally on May 30, 2024.

During the week of May 26-June 1, the Church News reported on how President Dallin H Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President Jefferey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, contributed their thoughts to an 11-minute-long documentary based on the experiences of Latter-day Saint soldiers serving in the Korean War. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to a group of BYU–Pathway Worldwide students at a devotional, encouraging them to continue forward to determine their own individual destinies. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to Church members in Fiji and Kiribati, reminding them of the importance of peace and unity.

Meanwhile, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continued his ministry in Africa, expressing the importance of keeping covenants made with God. This week’s Church News podcast discussed the 13 hymns that were announced as part of the new hymnbook the Church has been developing over the past six years. The Relief Society general presidency spoke in a Church News video about the importance of providing help and support to those who need it across the world.

The Deseret News named Church News Executive Editor Sarah Jane Weaver as its new editor, the first female editor since the newspaper’s founding in 1850. Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy and president of the Middle East/Africa North Area, spoke with officials in Bahrain while Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area presidency, spoke at an international panel in Qatar. In temple news, the dedication and open house dates for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple were announced.

Read summaries and find links to these nine stories below.

1. Church leaders speak about Korean War, other wartime experiences

Members of the 213th Artillery Battalion from southern Utah fight during a Korean War engagement. | Courtesy of families of the 213th Artillery Battalion

President Oaks and President Holland contributed to the making of “The Miracle at Gapyeong.” The 11-minute film tells the true story about a Utah National Guard artillery unit of 240 soldiers standing alone against 4,000 enemy Chinese and North Korean soldiers. Surrounded and outmanned, the small band fought valiantly and won the battle without the loss of a single soldier.

2. ‘Lift off and fly on to new horizons,’ Elder Uchtdorf tells BYU–Pathway students

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks in a prerecorded BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional broadcast Tuesday, May 28, 2024. | Screenshot from BYU–Pathway Worldwide

In a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional message — prerecorded in front of three passenger jets in a hangar at Utah’s Provo Airport and broadcast on Tuesday, May 28 — Elder Uchtdorf used his well-known fondness for aviation to encourage his student listeners to embrace their opportunities and continue their individual journeys to discover their own destinies. He reminded them that dreams can become a reality by trusting in the Lord and allowing BYU–Pathway programs and personnel to guide and help.

3. Elder Cook teaches Church members in the Pacific Area

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, left, and Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, center left, visit with students at Church College Fiji on Wednesday, May 22. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

While ministering in the Pacific Area, Elder Cook spoke at Church College Fiji, teaching the school’s nearly 450 students about being a light to others and finding unity with each other. He told the students the Book of Mormon starts with a reference to Nephi’s “goodly parents” and told them that regardless of the situations they were born into, they should work on becoming goodly parents themselves.

Related Story As the tiny island nation of Kiribati prepares for a temple, Elder Cook teaches principles of peace and unity

4. Elder Christofferson speaks in Africa about covenants

Elder D. Todd Christofferson meets young single adults at the Baam Institute of Religion in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, May 27, 2024. | Denzel Alpha

Elder Christofferson traveled to three countries in Africa, ministering to members of the Church and teaching about the importance of keeping their covenants. While speaking in South Africa, Elder Christofferson taught: “The covenants of the gospel of Jesus Christ bring strength for all aspects of life, to deal with both the physical and the spiritual. I believe that the Saints here truly respond to what President Russell M. Nelson talks about often — the power of covenants.”

Read more about Elder Christofferson’s visits to Angola, Mozambique and South Africa

Related Story Bringing smiles and support to a South African school

5. Church News Podcast: First batch of new hymns released

In Episode 190 of the Church News podcast, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy, and Primary General President Susan H. Porter talk about the release of the first batch of songs for the new hymnbook. | Screenshot YouTube

Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released the first batch of additional hymns in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. On this episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; and Hymnbook Committee Secretary Brooke Hirst talk about this sacred ongoing project. They are joined by Church News Editor Ryan Jensen, who leads a discussion about the 13 new hymns released on Thursday, May 30. They discuss how sacred music helps members better worship Heavenly Father and the Savior Jesus Christ.

Related Story First 13 songs released for new hymnbook

6. Video: How the Relief Society helps bring relief globally

Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, tour the Bishops’ Storehouse with Peter L. Nielson, Welfare Square Bishops’ Storehouse and Home Storage Center manager, at Welfare Square in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

In this Church News video, titled “Jesus Christ Is Relief,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors in the Relief Society general presidency, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, spoke about offering relief to a global community.

“We have the blessing because of our service in the Relief Society presidency to look at needs on a global basis,” said President Johnson. “But we know that the way that they are satisfied is one by one.”

7. Leadership changes announced for Church News

Sarah Jane Weaver smiles after being named editor of the Deseret News, at the Deseret News office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Sarah Jane Weaver, the Church News executive editor, was announced as the new editor of the Deseret News on Tuesday, May 21. Weaver, who has been editor of the Church News since 2017, becomes the first female editor of the Deseret News since its founding in June 1850.

The announcement was made during a staff meeting at the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, by Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corp., the parent company of the Deseret News. The Church News is jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

8. General Authority Seventies speak in Middle Eastern countries

Left, Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella speaks at the 15th Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue in Doha, Qatar, on May 8, 2024. Right, In this screenshot of a post from the official account of the King Hamad Global Center for Peaceful Coexistence on May 6, 2024, Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Sister Christine Perkins, meet with His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa. | Left, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; right, screenshot from Instagram

Elder Perkins and his wife, Sister Christine Perkins, met with His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss potential interfaith projects and initiatives. Elder a Parrella testified of the sacredness of marriage and family at the 15th Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue in Doha, Qatar.

Read more here about their experiences in Bahrain and Qatar.

9. Dedication, open house dates set for San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple

Exterior rendering of the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dedication and open house dates for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — the second house of the Lord in the Central American nation — on Sunday, Oct. 13. The two sessions — scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time — will be broadcast to all units throughout the temple district.

Prior to the dedication, a public open house is planned to run from Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 28, excluding Sundays. A media day will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, with invited guests touring the Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 10 and 11.