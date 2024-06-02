In case you missed it: Remembering Korean War soldiers, 3 Apostles preach around the world, 5 other stories

During the week of May 26-June 1, the Church News reported on how President Dallin H Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and President Jefferey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, contributed their thoughts to an 11-minute-long documentary based on the experiences of Latter-day Saint soldiers serving in the Korean War. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to a group of BYU–Pathway Worldwide students at a devotional, encouraging them to continue forward to determine their own individual destinies. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to Church members in Fiji and Kiribati, reminding them of the importance of peace and unity.
Meanwhile, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles continued his ministry in Africa, expressing the importance of keeping covenants made with God. This week’s Church News podcast discussed the 13 hymns that were announced as part of the new hymnbook the Church has been developing over the past six years. The Relief Society general presidency spoke in a Church News video about the importance of providing help and support to those who need it across the world.
The Deseret News named Church News Executive Editor Sarah Jane Weaver as its new editor, the first female editor since the newspaper’s founding in 1850. Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy and president of the Middle East/Africa North Area, spoke with officials in Bahrain while Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area presidency, spoke at an international panel in Qatar. In temple news, the dedication and open house dates for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple were announced.
Read summaries and find links to these nine stories below.
1. Church leaders speak about Korean War, other wartime experiences
President Oaks and President Holland contributed to the making of “The Miracle at Gapyeong.” The 11-minute film tells the true story about a Utah National Guard artillery unit of 240 soldiers standing alone against 4,000 enemy Chinese and North Korean soldiers. Surrounded and outmanned, the small band fought valiantly and won the battle without the loss of a single soldier.
Read more here about the film.
2. ‘Lift off and fly on to new horizons,’ Elder Uchtdorf tells BYU–Pathway students
In a BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional message — prerecorded in front of three passenger jets in a hangar at Utah’s Provo Airport and broadcast on Tuesday, May 28 — Elder Uchtdorf used his well-known fondness for aviation to encourage his student listeners to embrace their opportunities and continue their individual journeys to discover their own destinies. He reminded them that dreams can become a reality by trusting in the Lord and allowing BYU–Pathway programs and personnel to guide and help.
Read the full article here.
3. Elder Cook teaches Church members in the Pacific Area
While ministering in the Pacific Area, Elder Cook spoke at Church College Fiji, teaching the school’s nearly 450 students about being a light to others and finding unity with each other. He told the students the Book of Mormon starts with a reference to Nephi’s “goodly parents” and told them that regardless of the situations they were born into, they should work on becoming goodly parents themselves.
Read the full article here.
4. Elder Christofferson speaks in Africa about covenants
Elder Christofferson traveled to three countries in Africa, ministering to members of the Church and teaching about the importance of keeping their covenants. While speaking in South Africa, Elder Christofferson taught: “The covenants of the gospel of Jesus Christ bring strength for all aspects of life, to deal with both the physical and the spiritual. I believe that the Saints here truly respond to what President Russell M. Nelson talks about often — the power of covenants.”
Read more about Elder Christofferson’s visits to Angola, Mozambique and South Africa
5. Church News Podcast: First batch of new hymns released
Leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have released the first batch of additional hymns in four languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese and French. On this episode of the Church News podcast, Elder Isaac K. Morrison, a General Authority Seventy; Primary General President Susan H. Porter; and Hymnbook Committee Secretary Brooke Hirst talk about this sacred ongoing project. They are joined by Church News Editor Ryan Jensen, who leads a discussion about the 13 new hymns released on Thursday, May 30. They discuss how sacred music helps members better worship Heavenly Father and the Savior Jesus Christ.
Listen to the Church News podcast here.
6. Video: How the Relief Society helps bring relief globally
In this Church News video, titled “Jesus Christ Is Relief,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors in the Relief Society general presidency, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, spoke about offering relief to a global community.
“We have the blessing because of our service in the Relief Society presidency to look at needs on a global basis,” said President Johnson. “But we know that the way that they are satisfied is one by one.”
Watch the Church News video here.
7. Leadership changes announced for Church News
Sarah Jane Weaver, the Church News executive editor, was announced as the new editor of the Deseret News on Tuesday, May 21. Weaver, who has been editor of the Church News since 2017, becomes the first female editor of the Deseret News since its founding in June 1850.
The announcement was made during a staff meeting at the Triad Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 21, by Sheri Dew, executive vice president and chief content officer of Deseret Management Corp., the parent company of the Deseret News. The Church News is jointly published by the Deseret News and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Read the full article here.
8. General Authority Seventies speak in Middle Eastern countries
Elder Perkins and his wife, Sister Christine Perkins, met with His Excellency Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain to discuss potential interfaith projects and initiatives. Elder a Parrella testified of the sacredness of marriage and family at the 15th Doha Conference for Interfaith Dialogue in Doha, Qatar.
Read more here about their experiences in Bahrain and Qatar.
9. Dedication, open house dates set for San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dedication and open house dates for the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — the second house of the Lord in the Central American nation — on Sunday, Oct. 13. The two sessions — scheduled for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time — will be broadcast to all units throughout the temple district.
Prior to the dedication, a public open house is planned to run from Thursday, Sept. 12, through Saturday, Sept. 28, excluding Sundays. A media day will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, with invited guests touring the Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 10 and 11.