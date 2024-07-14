Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from YouTube; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

During the week of July 7-14, the Church News podcast reviewed highlights from the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, including messages from President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his two First Presidency counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented pedigree charts to 12 United States state governors at the National Governors Association meetings in Utah. The First Presidency released updates on the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple and the João Pessoa Brazil Temple.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke to a group of community leaders in San Diego, California, about how they can work together to best help their community. Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace taught at the Provo Missionary Training Center about the importance of prayer in the missionaries’ personal lives and in the lives of those they teach. Elder Alexander Dushku presented at the 2024 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Indiana, discussing the importance of a just and livable peace regarding people with different religious beliefs.

The Church News reported on a Minerva Teichert painting that had been dropped off at a Deseret Industries store in Mesa, Arizona. A family shared their experiences in organizing a donation drive to provide gifts for teenagers battling cancer in the hospital that their son was treated in after he was diagnosed with cancer. The Church News also reported on members of the Church who provided service in the Church’s Central America and Caribbean Areas.

1. Excerpts from the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders focus on missionary purpose of inviting others to come unto Christ

This week’s Church News podcast shared excerpts from the 2024 Seminar for New Mission Leaders for the Church that took place June 20-23. During the four-day seminar, every member of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke, as did the general authorities and general officers serving on the Missionary Executive Council. The excerpts focus on the purpose of missionary service — as stated in “Preach My Gospel” — to “invite others to come unto Christ.”

2. Elder Stevenson presents 12 U.S. governors with their pedigree charts

Elder Stevenson and Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy delivered personalized pedigree charts to the 12 governors of U.S. states that came to a National Governors Association meeting held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. In his remarks to the governors, Elder Stevenson underscored the importance of community service, families and family history. “Family history and genealogy and the ability to be able to find our roots ... strengthens communities and societies and states in a nation,” he said.

3. Updates regarding three upcoming temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced an Aug. 31, 2024, groundbreaking date for the Cagayan de Oro Philippines Temple, one of 13 total houses of the Lord that are dedicated, under construction or in planning for the Southeast Asian island nation. The Casper Wyoming Temple public open house will be Thursday, Aug. 29, through Saturday, Sept. 14, excluding Sundays, and no reservations are required. The free tours are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mountain Time. The First Presidency of the Church released a rendering of the João Pessoa Brazil Temple exterior.

4. President Johnson shares global initiative for women and children with San Diego leaders

President Johnson spoke with around 40 representatives from different community groups around San Diego, California, to discuss ways to better serve their community. These leaders met at La Jolla Institute of Religion to share details of the Church’s global initiative for women and children. By collaborating with eight international nonprofit organizations, the effort is expected to reach 12 million children under age 5 and 2.7 million expectant and new mothers.

5. ‘Prayers draw us close to the Savior,’ President Pace teaches at Provo MTC

“Prayer is essential in the conversion process for us and our friends,” taught Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace at the Provo Missionary Training Center on Tuesday night, July 9. The weekly devotional gathered about 1,800 training missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to listen to President Pace and his wife, Sister Anne Marie Pace, discuss prayer and the joys of missionary service.

6. What 1 General Authority Seventy learned after California’s Prop. 8 about peacemaking

While taking part in the 2024 Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit in Notre Dame, Indiana, on Thursday, July 11, Elder Dushku reflected on “Religious Liberty in a Polarized Age” and shared what he learned about building respect and friendship with people of different beliefs in the aftermath of Proposition 8 in California’s 2008 election. The story details his behind-the-scenes discussions with religious and LGBT leaders as they created the “2015 Utah Compromise” and their attempt to pass the Fairness for All Act.

7. When a Minerva Teichert painting was dropped off at DI and ended up in a museum

Minerva Teichert (1888-1976), a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, painted stories of the Savior, the Restoration of the gospel, Old Testament themes, Book of Mormon narratives and stories of the western United States. Her works have been displayed in Latter-day Saint meetinghouses and in other church buildings — but were also given to individuals, schools and organizations. The painting had been dropped off at a Deseret Industries store in 2009, prompting store employees to deliver it to Utah for restoration work.

8. Healing through service: The Glenn family’s mission of giving

After learning that their son had cancer, the Glenns grew to love and appreciate the small pediatric unit and the selfless staff dedicated to helping their son. Now, two years later, the Peoria, Arizona family regularly visits the hospital where he was successfully treated to bring donations from their community. They got JustServe involved and spread the word through their ward and community through social media, resulting in over 100 people contributing to donations for the hospital, and the teenagers battling cancer inside.

9. How Latter-day Saints are serving others in El Salvador, Honduras and the Dominican Republic

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are providing compassionate service in a variety of ways in countries across the Church’s Central America and Caribbean Areas. In El Salvador, Latter-day Saints donned yellow Helping Hands vests and teamed up with others in the community for a day of cleaning. In the Dominican Republic, Church members worked with local officials to distribute food and beds to families affected by severe weather. In Honduras, Latter-day Saints were honored for their dedicated involvement in blood donation efforts.