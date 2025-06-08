In case you missed it: President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple, Elder Cook ministers in England, plus 7 more stories

Clockwise from top left: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Simon D. Jones, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Catholic Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, left, listen as Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos talks about his church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, before an interfaith meeting in London, England; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Latter-day Saints at the close of his 10-day ministry in Mexico on June 1, 2025; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French-language copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 24, 2025.

The First Presidency announced that President Russell M. Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple, Elder Quentin L. Cook met with religious leaders to discuss religious freedom and toured a food redistribution organization while in England, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke on a well-known radio show while in Mexico.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband met with the Ivory Coast prime minister while ministering in West Africa, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson addressed the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025.

Philanthropic leaders met with Church leaders to discuss a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke with government and religious leaders in Indonesia.

On the week’s Church News podcast, Steve Schank shared an update on the new hymnbook. Also, hundreds of Church members volunteered to provide relief after a destructive tornado in St. Louis, Missouri.

1. President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In a June 2 news release, the First Presidency announced that President Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8. The Syracuse temple will be the 24th house of the Lord in Utah.

2. Elder Cook promotes freedom to believe, tours food distribution charity in England

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Catholic Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, left, listen as Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos talks about his church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, before an interfaith meeting in London, England. | Simon D. Jones, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While on a ministry assignment in England, Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with religious and educational leaders to discuss the importance of religious freedom.

He also toured a depot of The Felix Project, a food redistribution charity supported in part through donations at Light the World machines in 2024.

3. Elder Christofferson testifies of God’s ‘divine support’ during radio broadcast in Mexico

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Latter-day Saints at the close of his 10-day ministry in Mexico on June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of his ministry in Mexico, Elder Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in an interview with a well-known radio host and testified of God’s “divine support.” He also visited with members and government officials while there.

4. Elder Rasband meeting with Ivory Coast prime minister strengthens Church’s relationship with Ivorian government

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French-language copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented the Ivory Coast prime minister with a Book of Mormon in a meeting that underscored the growing relationship between the Ivorian government and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

5. Elder Stevenson addresses Latter-day Saint U.S. Air Force Academy graduates at uplifting baccalaureate service

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reads the names of Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, on May 25, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

On Sunday, May 25, Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service.

He said that he will report back to President Nelson after his visit and say: “I felt their [cadets’] strength, their power. I feel I have come from Zion to Zion.”

6. ‘A visionary project’: Millions blessed by Church’s global initiative collaboration

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, answers a question during a panel discussion with Church leaders and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the Church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A consortium of philanthropic leaders from eight nonprofit organizations met with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, June 5, to discuss results and future plans of a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, including an increase from the Church’s $55.8 million donation made last year.

7. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministers in Indonesia, Sri Lanka

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson visits with a mother and her children in their home while ministering in Indonesia, May 23-27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Asia, President Johnson spoke with various leaders about the Relief Society’s global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children. She also ministered to local members in Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

8. Podcast episode 243: The Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, on new hymns and joyful singing

The Church's Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, to discuss one year of the new hymnbook project and its size, scope and timing. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this Church News podcast episode, Church News reporter Mary Richards is joined by the Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, music author and composer Steve Schank to discuss an update on the size, scope and timing of the new hymnbook.

9. Hundreds of Church members in St. Louis, Missouri, serve after destructive tornadoes

Volunteers at the Hot Meals USA truck in May 2025 help the St. Louis community recover from the May 16 tornado by serving hot meals. | Tom Blair

Church members saw tender mercies as they donated time and resources to help people affected by the May 16 tornado in St. Louis, Missouri, which caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damages.