In case you missed it: President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple, Elder Cook ministers in England, plus 7 more stories

The First Presidency announced that President Russell M. Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple, Elder Quentin L. Cook met with religious leaders to discuss religious freedom and toured a food redistribution organization while in England, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke on a well-known radio show while in Mexico.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband met with the Ivory Coast prime minister while ministering in West Africa, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson addressed the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025.
Philanthropic leaders met with Church leaders to discuss a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke with government and religious leaders in Indonesia.
On the week’s Church News podcast, Steve Schank shared an update on the new hymnbook. Also, hundreds of Church members volunteered to provide relief after a destructive tornado in St. Louis, Missouri.
1. President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple
In a June 2 news release, the First Presidency announced that President Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8. The Syracuse temple will be the 24th house of the Lord in Utah.
Read more about this story here.
2. Elder Cook promotes freedom to believe, tours food distribution charity in England
While on a ministry assignment in England, Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with religious and educational leaders to discuss the importance of religious freedom.
He also toured a depot of The Felix Project, a food redistribution charity supported in part through donations at Light the World machines in 2024.
Read more about Elder Cook’s meeting on religious freedom here.
Read more about The Felix Project here.
3. Elder Christofferson testifies of God’s ‘divine support’ during radio broadcast in Mexico
As part of his ministry in Mexico, Elder Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in an interview with a well-known radio host and testified of God’s “divine support.” He also visited with members and government officials while there.
Read more about Elder Christofferson’s Mexico ministry here.
4. Elder Rasband meeting with Ivory Coast prime minister strengthens Church’s relationship with Ivorian government
Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented the Ivory Coast prime minister with a Book of Mormon in a meeting that underscored the growing relationship between the Ivorian government and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Learn more about Elder Rasband’s meeting with the prime minister here.
5. Elder Stevenson addresses Latter-day Saint U.S. Air Force Academy graduates at uplifting baccalaureate service
On Sunday, May 25, Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service.
He said that he will report back to President Nelson after his visit and say: “I felt their [cadets’] strength, their power. I feel I have come from Zion to Zion.”
Read more about Elder Stevenson’s address here.
6. ‘A visionary project’: Millions blessed by Church’s global initiative collaboration
A consortium of philanthropic leaders from eight nonprofit organizations met with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, June 5, to discuss results and future plans of a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, including an increase from the Church’s $55.8 million donation made last year.
Read about the global initiative’s results and future plans here.
7. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministers in Indonesia, Sri Lanka
While in Asia, President Johnson spoke with various leaders about the Relief Society’s global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children. She also ministered to local members in Indonesia and Sri Lanka.
Read more about President Johnson’s ministry in Asia.
8. Podcast episode 243: The Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, on new hymns and joyful singing
On this Church News podcast episode, Church News reporter Mary Richards is joined by the Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, music author and composer Steve Schank to discuss an update on the size, scope and timing of the new hymnbook.
Listen to the podcast here.
Read more about the new hymnbook here.
9. Hundreds of Church members in St. Louis, Missouri, serve after destructive tornadoes
Church members saw tender mercies as they donated time and resources to help people affected by the May 16 tornado in St. Louis, Missouri, which caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damages.