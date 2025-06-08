Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

In case you missed it: President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple, Elder Cook ministers in England, plus 7 more stories

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of June 1-7

Clockwise from top left: The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Catholic Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, left, listen as Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos talks about his church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, before an interfaith meeting in London, England; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Latter-day Saints at the close of his 10-day ministry in Mexico on June 1, 2025; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May, 24 2025.
Clockwise from top left: The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Catholic Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, left, listen as Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos talks about his church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, before an interfaith meeting in London, England; Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Latter-day Saints at the close of his 10-day ministry in Mexico on June 1, 2025; Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French-language copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 24, 2025. Clockwise from top left: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News; Simon D. Jones, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Jackie Asher
By Jackie Asher

The First Presidency announced that President Russell M. Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple, Elder Quentin L. Cook met with religious leaders to discuss religious freedom and toured a food redistribution organization while in England, and Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke on a well-known radio show while in Mexico.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband met with the Ivory Coast prime minister while ministering in West Africa, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson addressed the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025.

Philanthropic leaders met with Church leaders to discuss a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson spoke with government and religious leaders in Indonesia.

On the week’s Church News podcast, Steve Schank shared an update on the new hymnbook. Also, hundreds of Church members volunteered to provide relief after a destructive tornado in St. Louis, Missouri.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In a June 2 news release, the First Presidency announced that President Nelson will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8. The Syracuse temple will be the 24th house of the Lord in Utah.

Read more about this story here.
Related Stories
Syracuse Utah Temple opens doors to media, invited guests, public
What the newly built Syracuse Utah Temple’s 2 baptistries will mean for youth

2. Elder Cook promotes freedom to believe, tours food distribution charity in England

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Archbishop Buendía, left, listen as Archbishop Angaelos talks about his church on Friday, May 29, 2025, before an interfaith meeting in London.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Catholic Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, left, listen as Coptic Orthodox Archbishop Angaelos talks about his church on Thursday, May 29, 2025, before an interfaith meeting in London, England. | Simon D. Jones, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While on a ministry assignment in England, Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with religious and educational leaders to discuss the importance of religious freedom.

He also toured a depot of The Felix Project, a food redistribution charity supported in part through donations at Light the World machines in 2024.

Read more about Elder Cook’s meeting on religious freedom here.
Read more about The Felix Project here.
Related Stories
‘The Savior accomplished everything we need,’ Elder Cook tells Saints in Birmingham, England
During visit to Oxford, Elder Cook talks about the ‘precious precursors’ to documents that ensure religious liberty

3. Elder Christofferson testifies of God’s ‘divine support’ during radio broadcast in Mexico

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shaking hands with Latter-day Saints at the close of his 10-day ministry in Mexico on June 1, 2025.
Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Latter-day Saints at the close of his 10-day ministry in Mexico on June 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of his ministry in Mexico, Elder Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles participated in an interview with a well-known radio host and testified of God’s “divine support.” He also visited with members and government officials while there.

Read more about Elder Christofferson’s Mexico ministry here.
Related Stories
To share and invite is a ‘natural fruit of the pure love of Christ,’ teaches Elder Christofferson
Elder Christofferson emphasizes the power of covenants in South Africa

4. Elder Rasband meeting with Ivory Coast prime minister strengthens Church’s relationship with Ivorian government

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 24, 2025.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gives Côte d'Ivoire Prime Minister Robert Beugré Mambé a personalized French-language copy of the Book of Mormon while visiting in his home in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on May 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented the Ivory Coast prime minister with a Book of Mormon in a meeting that underscored the growing relationship between the Ivorian government and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Learn more about Elder Rasband’s meeting with the prime minister here.
Related Stories
Answered prayers: Saints prepare for historic dedication of Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple as Church grows in west Africa
‘A gathering oasis’: Elder Rasband dedicates the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple

5. Elder Stevenson addresses Latter-day Saint U.S. Air Force Academy graduates at uplifting baccalaureate service

Elder Gary E. Stevenson reads the names of Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 in a chapel in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reads the names of Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sunday, on May 25, 2025. | Peggy Kinnaird

On Sunday, May 25, Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to the Latter-day Saint graduates in the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 2025 at the annual baccalaureate service.

He said that he will report back to President Nelson after his visit and say: “I felt their [cadets’] strength, their power. I feel I have come from Zion to Zion.”

Read more about Elder Stevenson’s address here.
Related Stories
President Cordon addresses Latter-day Saint cadets at U.S. Air Force Academy
From 2021: What Latter-day Saint cadets learned from Elder Andersen’s visit to the U.S. Air Force Academy

6. ‘A visionary project’: Millions blessed by Church’s global initiative collaboration

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, answers a question during a panel discussion with Church leaders and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the Church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A consortium of philanthropic leaders from eight nonprofit organizations met with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, June 5, to discuss results and future plans of a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, including an increase from the Church’s $55.8 million donation made last year.

Read about the global initiative’s results and future plans here.
Related Stories
Relief Society global initiative for women and children seeks to provide the Savior’s relief
25 ways to participate in the Church’s global initiative for women and children

7. Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson ministers in Indonesia, Sri Lanka

President Camille N. Johnson crouches down to talk to children in Indonesia during a visit in May 2025.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson visits with a mother and her children in their home while ministering in Indonesia, May 23-27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While in Asia, President Johnson spoke with various leaders about the Relief Society’s global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children. She also ministered to local members in Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

Read more about President Johnson’s ministry in Asia.
Related Stories
The Savior’s relief in Indonesia: Child nutrition effort strives to improve health and well-being
The Church’s global effort to nourish children and mothers

8. Podcast episode 243: The Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, on new hymns and joyful singing

The Church's Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, joins the Church News podcast
The Church's Hymnbook Committee chair, Steve Schank, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, to discuss one year of the new hymnbook project and its size, scope and timing. | Screenshot from YouTube

On this Church News podcast episode, Church News reporter Mary Richards is joined by the Church’s Hymnbook Committee chair, music author and composer Steve Schank to discuss an update on the size, scope and timing of the new hymnbook.

Listen to the podcast here.
Read more about the new hymnbook here.
Related Stories
Listen to more episodes of the Church News podcast
New music features in the Gospel Library app

9. Hundreds of Church members in St. Louis, Missouri, serve after destructive tornadoes

A group of volunteers made up of families, missionaries and others pose for a picture with St. Louis community members after serving them a hot meal with Hot Meals USA. This was done to provide relief for those affected by the May 16 tornado.
Volunteers at the Hot Meals USA truck in May 2025 help the St. Louis community recover from the May 16 tornado by serving hot meals. | Tom Blair

Church members saw tender mercies as they donated time and resources to help people affected by the May 16 tornado in St. Louis, Missouri, which caused an estimated $1.5 billion in damages.

Read more about Church members’ volunteer efforts in St. Louis here.
Related Stories
JustServe aids relief after storms hit Houston, Texas
See 7 recent humanitarian efforts in Brazil, from helping flood victims to a pediatric ICU and neonatal CPR classes
See the Church News week in review each Sunday
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed