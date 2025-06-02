President Nelson to dedicate Syracuse Utah Temple

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The First Presidency has announced that President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will dedicate the Syracuse Utah Temple on Sunday, June 8.

The Prophet will be accompanied by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Taking place at 4 p.m. MDT, the single dedicatory session will be broadcast to meetinghouses within the temple district. It will also be rebroadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district at 7 p.m. the same day.

Information about next Sunday’s dedication was announced in a June 2 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The three-story temple of 90,526 square feet sits on a 12-acre site at 1098 S. 2500 West in Syracuse, Utah. It will be the first dedicated house of the Lord to have two baptismal fonts, to service the large number of youth in the area.

This dedication announcement comes two days after the conclusion of the temple’s three-week open house, which ran from May 10 to May 31.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson stand near the Church's 200th temple, the Deseret Peak Utah Temple, in Tooele on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church and temples in Utah

President Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse, Utah, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference.

The groundbreaking and site dedication were just over a year later, on June 12, 2021. The services were presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan — a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department — who grew up less than a mile and a half north of the temple site.

Utah is home to more than 2.2 million Latter-day Saints, residing in some 640 stakes, nearly 5,400 congregations, 13 missions and 32 total houses of the Lord.

Utah has 23 dedicated temples, with 21 operating and two closed — the Salt Lake Temple for ongoing renovations and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple for reconstruction. The Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 24th dedicated temple in the state, joining the operating Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Taylorsville and Vernal temples.

Four houses of the Lord in Utah — Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield — are under construction, with four more — Lehi, West Jordan, Price and Spanish Fork — in various stages of planning and design.

The Syracuse Utah Temple is pictured in Syracuse, Utah, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News