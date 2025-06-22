Menu
Living Faith

In case you missed it: Church leaders’ posts honor fathers, new mission leaders receive counsel, plus 7 more stories

Here are 9 stories from the Church News the week of June 15 to 21

Four photo collage of 1. A photo of Church President Russell M. Nelson surrounded by loved ones, from a social media post he uploaded on Father's Day, June 15, 2025; 2. A sign saying “Peacemakers wanted” hangs in a window; 3. Young adults listening during a devotional; 4. Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders.
Clockwise from top left: A photo of Church President Russell M. Nelson surrounded by loved ones, from a social media post he uploaded on Father's Day, June 15, 2025; a sign saying “Peacemakers wanted” hangs in a window; young adults listen at a devotional with Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Lima, Peru, on May 28, 2025; members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gather at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, for the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 19, 2025. The seminar includes four days of instruction for newly called mission leaders, June 19-22, 2025. Clockwise from top left: Screenshot from President Russell M. Nelson's Facebook page; Screenshot from President Russell M. Nelson’s Facebook page; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Lynnette McConkie
By Lynnette McConkie

President Russell M. Nelson and other Church leaders shared their gratitude for fathers on Father’s Day, and the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave counsel and instruction to new mission leaders this week.

Readers can learn more about being a peacemaker from a compilation of 130+ quotes from every prophet of this dispensation and other Church leaders.

More than 1,200 young adults gathered on May 28 in Lima, Peru, to hear counsel from Elder Neil L. Andersen, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson dedicated the Antofagasta Chile Temple on Sunday, June 15.

While ministering in Asia, Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson saw members “ministering in a higher and holier way,” and religious educators at a conference held in Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah, were instructed to teach “with the end in mind.”

A groundbreaking date was announced for Virginia’s second house of the Lord, and three Strive to Be artists joined this week’s Church News podcast to talk about how music can enrich testimony.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. This Father’s Day on social: Gratitude for peacemaking fathers

A black-and-white photo of Church President Russell M. Nelson surrounded by children.
A photo of Church President Russell M. Nelson surrounded by loved ones, from a social media post he uploaded on Father's Day, June 15, 2025. He first gave the quote in his April 1994 general conference talk, “Teach Us Tolerance and Love.” | Screenshot from President Russell M. Nelson's Facebook page

Through social media posts on Father’s Day, June 15, President Russell M. Nelson and other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints honored fathers who lovingly protect and lead righteously. President Nelson specifically expressed gratitude for peacemaking fathers, saying they “can literally thwart the influence of the adversary.”

Learn what Church leaders posted honoring fathers.
2. Read summaries, see photos from the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders

New mission leader couples participate in a class as part of the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 19-22, 2025.
New mission leader couples participate in a class on Thursday, June 19, 2025, as part of the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, June 19-22, 2025. The mission leader couples will report to their mission assignments in July. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New mission leaders gathered at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, in preparation for beginning their service in missions around the world.

At the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held June 19-22, they received counsel and instruction from the First Presidency and all members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Find links to each of the summaries of their counsel here.
3. More than 130 quotes from Church leaders and scriptures about being peacemakers

A sign saying “Peacemakers wanted” hangs in a window. | Screenshot from President Russell M. Nelson’s Facebook page

Church leaders have continually invited people to be peacemakers. The Church News has compiled more than 130 quotes about what it means to be a peacemaker from each of the standard works, all 17 presidents of the Church since Joseph Smith and each living Apostle.

”The Savior’s message is clear: His true disciples build, lift, encourage, persuade and inspire — no matter how difficult the situation. True disciples of Jesus Christ are peacemakers,” President Nelson has said.

Read more quotes about peacemaking here.
4. Elder Andersen teaches young adults in Peru of the eternal reward of small decisions

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to young adults at a devotional in Lima, Peru on May 28, 2025.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves to young adults at a devotional in Lima, Peru, on May 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of a ministry to Peru, Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, invited young adults gathered for a May 28 devotional to “be not weary in well-doing” (Doctrine and Covenants 64:33) and keep an eternal perspective when making decisions, big and small.

“Your life has an important purpose,” declared Elder Andersen, urging listeners to prioritize that which is truly important.

Learn more about what Elder Andersen taught here.
5. Elder Stevenson dedicates Antofagasta Chile Temple: Part of Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness

Elder Gary E. Stevenson waves to attendees at the Antofagasta Chile Temple.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — accompanied by his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson — waves to attendees at the Antofagasta Chile Temple after its dedication on Sunday, June 15, 2025. | Niko Serey, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15, Elder Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the third house of the Lord in Chile.

In his dedicatory prayer on the Antofagasta Chile Temple, the Apostle blessed the country’s citizens and leaders to have the Spirit of the Lord with them and their hearts and minds drawn to God, “allowing principles of freedom and human dignity to flourish.”

Learn more about the Antofagasta temple dedication here.
Read the dedicatory prayer here.
6. President Johnson speaks at women’s conference in Thailand and sees humanitarian efforts in Nepal, Sri Lanka

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson visits with school children in uniforms in Sri Lanka.
Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson visited Sri Lanka to see the effects of funding from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is having on women and children in the South Asian nation. Her visit, which lasted from May 19 to May 22, 2025, included tours of local nutrition and education initiatives led by UNICEF. | Provided by UNICEF

President Johnson ministered to and with women and children during a recent 18-day ministry to four countries in Asia.

“More beautiful than the flowers I saw were the faces of these women,” President Johnson said of the women who gathered, some having made great sacrifices to be there.

The Relief Society general president also met with nongovernmental officials to collaborate on humanitarian efforts.

Read about President Johnson’s Asia Area ministry here.
7. The mission, purpose and responsibility of religious educators in the worldwide Church

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, Kaylee Merrill, John Hilton III, Jenet Erickson and Nathan Peterson sit together on stage during the Religious Communicators Conference at BYU.
From left, forum members Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and Church commissioner of education; Kaylee Merrill, a seminary principal; John Hilton III, a BYU professor of ancient scripture; Jenet Erickson, a BYU associate professor of Church history and doctrine; and Nathan Peterson, a BYU–Idaho religious education faculty member; share a laugh during the Religious Educators Conference at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Friday, June 13, 2025. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy and the Church commissioner of education; BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III; and other leaders taught religious educators the importance of fostering diligent learning through active student preparation and participation.

Religious educators gathered to receive this instruction at the second annual Religious Educators Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held June 12-13 in Salt Lake City and Provo, Utah.

Read more about this story here.
8. Groundbreaking date set for Winchester temple

Exterior rendering of the Winchester Virginia Temple.
An exterior rendering of the Winchester Virginia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced the groundbreaking date for the Winchester Virginia Temple, the second of four total temples — dedicated or in planning — in the state.

Find out more about the groundbreaking here.
9. Episode 245: Strive to Be artists on strengthening testimonies through music and upcoming ‘Festival 2025: A Youth Concert’

Sister Ellie Barry, a service missionary in Utah and Strive to Be singer, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.
Sister Ellie Barry, a service missionary in Utah and Strive to Be singer, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

Three Strive to Be song artists — Pearce Morris, Ashley Hess and Sister Ellie Barry, who is currently a service missionary — talk about celebrating faith and worshipping Christ through good, wholesome music. As performers in the upcoming “Festival 2025: A Youth Concert” and other concerts, they discuss how youth and young adults find the music inspires, uplifts and strengthens their testimonies of the Savior and His gospel.

Listen to the podcast episode here.
