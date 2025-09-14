Clockwise from top left: Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; Tess Crowley, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates his 101st birthday with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, and eight of his 10 children, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a missionary conference for the Argentina Buenos Aires South and West missions in the Buenos Aires Argentina Ramos Mejía Stake Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, greets Church members in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025; An exterior rendering of the Osaka Japan Temple.

During the week of Sept. 7-13, President Russell M. Nelson celebrated his 101st birthday with his family, and Church leaders shared on social media what they have learned from him.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to missionaries in four Buenos Aires missions while ministering in Argentina, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West African country of Senegal.

The First Presidency of the Church issued a statement following the shooting of an American political commentator.

In temple news, the open house for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple has begun, and a rendering of the Osaka Japan Temple was released.

The presidents of Ensign College and BYU–Hawaii and their wives addressed their respective universities in the first devotionals of the semester, plus BYU kicked off its 150th year with a celebratory devotional.

On the week’s Church News podcast episode, co-directors of BYU’s American Families of Faith Project discuss their research on religiously active families. Also, 120 individuals were baptized in one day in Sierra Leone.

1. President Nelson turns 101 years old

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson; and eight of his 10 children celebrate his 101st birthday, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Nelson celebrated his 101st birthday with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, and eight of his 10 children.

In honor of his birthday, Church leaders shared on social media thoughts about and lessons from President Nelson.

2. ‘We are instruments in His hands,’ Elder Cook tells missionaries serving in 4 Buenos Aires missions

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a missionary conference for the Argentina Buenos Aires South and West missions at the Buenos Aires Argentina Ramos Mejía Stake Center on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Over the course of two days, Elder Cook spoke to missionaries in the Buenos Aires North, East, South and West missions about the growth of the Church in South America.

3. Elder Stevenson testifies of Jesus Christ and Zion in Senegal, Africa

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, greets Church members in Dakar, Senegal, on Aug. 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Stevenson spent 10 days in August meeting with Latter-day Saints throughout five West African countries, including Senegal.

”I found Zion in Senegal,” Elder Stevenson said.

4. First Presidency, Church issue statements following Charlie Kirk shooting

Nations' flags are raised on the plaza at the Church Office Building and Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Following a Utah shooting of an American political commentator, the First Presidency released a statement Friday afternoon, Sept. 12, condemning violence and calling for peace, underscoring a need to build communities of greater love and peace.

Earlier in the week, the Church had issued a statement condemning political violence.

“For members of the Church, we reaffirm that the Savior’s teaching and admonition is to love our neighbor,” Church spokesman Doug Andersen said in that statement.

5. Open house begins for Grand Junction Colorado Temple; rendering released for Osaka Japan Temple

Left, exterior of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple, and right, an exterior rendering of the Osaka Japan Temple. | Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Grand Junction Colorado Temple opened for public tours on Sept. 11. This will be Colorado’s third house of the Lord.

Additionally, an exterior rendering was released for the Osaka Japan Temple on Sept. 8.

6. Church school devotionals: Presidents of Ensign College and BYU–Hawaii address their universities

From left, Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch delivers the first devotional of the semester in Salt Lake City, Sept. 9, 2025; BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, pose for a photo with students following a devotional on Sept. 9, 2025, in Laie, Hawaii. | From left, Ensign College; Kevin Tumaliuan, BYU–Hawaii

Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch spoke about increasing one’s understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. His wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, gave four suggestions for staying close to Jesus Christ.

BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, urged students to keep their covenants, be led by the Holy Ghost and exercise moral agency with purpose, consecration and excellence.

7. A sneak peek into the activities, events and theme of BYU’s 150th anniversary

Keith Vorkink, BYU advancement vice president, speaks during the BYU 150th anniversary kickoff, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU

BYU kicked off a year of celebratory activities and events surrounding the school’s upcoming 150th anniversary with a devotional titled “Celebrating Gifts of Light.” University administrators, faculty, alumni and students shared messages and outlined upcoming events.

8. Church News podcast episode 257: Co-directors of BYU’s American Families of Faith Project on interfaith research supporting ‘The Family Proclamation’

BYU professor David Dollahite with the American Families of Faith Project joins the Church News podcast with his co-director, Loren Marks, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Screenshot from YouTube

On the week’s Church News podcast episode, Loren Marks and David Dollahite, co-directors of Brigham Young University’s American Families of Faith Project, highlight their 25-year interfaith research on religiously active families.

9. ‘A sacred sight’: 120 begin their covenant path on same day in Sierra Leone

Soon-to-be-baptized individuals pose for a photo with missionaries and Church leaders prior to their baptisms on Aug. 23, 2025, in Moriba Town, Sierra Leone. | Provided by President Scott L. Wyatt

On Aug. 23, 120 people from four branches in Sierra Leone were baptized in a combined service.

“This place is on fire,” Sierra Leone Bo Mission President Scott L. Wyatt said, adding: “I like to say this is the epicenter of the gathering of Israel.”