During the week of Sept. 7-13, President Russell M. Nelson celebrated his 101st birthday with his family, and Church leaders shared on social media what they have learned from him.
Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to missionaries in four Buenos Aires missions while ministering in Argentina, and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles ministered to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the West African country of Senegal.
The First Presidency of the Church issued a statement following the shooting of an American political commentator.
In temple news, the open house for the Grand Junction Colorado Temple has begun, and a rendering of the Osaka Japan Temple was released.
The presidents of Ensign College and BYU–Hawaii and their wives addressed their respective universities in the first devotionals of the semester, plus BYU kicked off its 150th year with a celebratory devotional.
On the week’s Church News podcast episode, co-directors of BYU’s American Families of Faith Project discuss their research on religiously active families. Also, 120 individuals were baptized in one day in Sierra Leone.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Nelson turns 101 years old
President Nelson celebrated his 101st birthday with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, and eight of his 10 children.
In honor of his birthday, Church leaders shared on social media thoughts about and lessons from President Nelson.
Read more about President Nelson’s birthday celebration here.
Read what Church leaders have learned from President Nelson here.
2. ‘We are instruments in His hands,’ Elder Cook tells missionaries serving in 4 Buenos Aires missions
Over the course of two days, Elder Cook spoke to missionaries in the Buenos Aires North, East, South and West missions about the growth of the Church in South America.
Read more about Elder Cook’s ministry here.
3. Elder Stevenson testifies of Jesus Christ and Zion in Senegal, Africa
Elder Stevenson spent 10 days in August meeting with Latter-day Saints throughout five West African countries, including Senegal.
”I found Zion in Senegal,” Elder Stevenson said.
Read more about Elder Stevenson’s ministry here.
4. First Presidency, Church issue statements following Charlie Kirk shooting
Following a Utah shooting of an American political commentator, the First Presidency released a statement Friday afternoon, Sept. 12, condemning violence and calling for peace, underscoring a need to build communities of greater love and peace.
Read the First Presidency statement here.
Earlier in the week, the Church had issued a statement condemning political violence.
“For members of the Church, we reaffirm that the Savior’s teaching and admonition is to love our neighbor,” Church spokesman Doug Andersen said in that statement.
Read the Church statement here.
5. Open house begins for Grand Junction Colorado Temple; rendering released for Osaka Japan Temple
The Grand Junction Colorado Temple opened for public tours on Sept. 11. This will be Colorado’s third house of the Lord.
Additionally, an exterior rendering was released for the Osaka Japan Temple on Sept. 8.
Learn more about the Grand Junction temple open house here.
See the Osaka temple rendering here.
6. Church school devotionals: Presidents of Ensign College and BYU–Hawaii address their universities
Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch spoke about increasing one’s understanding of the Atonement of Jesus Christ. His wife, Sister Alynda Kusch, gave four suggestions for staying close to Jesus Christ.
BYU–Hawaii President John S.K. Kauwe III and his wife, Sister Monica Kauwe, urged students to keep their covenants, be led by the Holy Ghost and exercise moral agency with purpose, consecration and excellence.
Read about President Kusch’s devotional here.
Read about President Kauwe’s devotional here.
7. A sneak peek into the activities, events and theme of BYU’s 150th anniversary
BYU kicked off a year of celebratory activities and events surrounding the school’s upcoming 150th anniversary with a devotional titled “Celebrating Gifts of Light.” University administrators, faculty, alumni and students shared messages and outlined upcoming events.
Read more about this story here.
8. Church News podcast episode 257: Co-directors of BYU’s American Families of Faith Project on interfaith research supporting ‘The Family Proclamation’
On the week’s Church News podcast episode, Loren Marks and David Dollahite, co-directors of Brigham Young University’s American Families of Faith Project, highlight their 25-year interfaith research on religiously active families.
Listen to the podcast here.
9. ‘A sacred sight’: 120 begin their covenant path on same day in Sierra Leone
On Aug. 23, 120 people from four branches in Sierra Leone were baptized in a combined service.
“This place is on fire,” Sierra Leone Bo Mission President Scott L. Wyatt said, adding: “I like to say this is the epicenter of the gathering of Israel.”