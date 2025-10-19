Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Laura Seitz, Deseret News; Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Dallin H. Oaks, center, was announced as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 14, in Salt Lake City — President Henry B. Eyring, left, and President D. Todd Christofferson, right, were called to serve with him as first and second counselors in the First Presidency; Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson, center, leave the Elko Nevada Temple following the dedication ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 12; Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman hugs Sister Isabella Blalock after speaking at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 14; Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, far left, with Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center left, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center right, take a picture with women from four stakes at a devotional in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20.

During the week of Oct. 12 to 18, President Dallin H. Oaks was announced as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and named his counselors during a live broadcast from Salt Lake City. Members of the newly organized First Presidency expressed hope for the future and their desire to serve Heavenly Father and His children in their first interview as a presidency.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Elko Nevada Temple on Sunday, Oct. 12, under unique circumstances.

The week’s Church News podcast episode features quotes from past and present Church leaders about “The Family: A Proclamation to the World” in honor of the proclamation’s 30th anniversary. Plus, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman testified of living prophets and continuing revelation during a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Three general officers representing the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies of the Church ministered in Cancún, Mexico, in late September. Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, spoke at a Cornell University campus forum and young single adult devotional while in New York.

Public tours of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple began Oct. 16. Also, a Brigham Young University time capsule from 1975 was opened.

1. President Dallin H. Oaks announced as 18th President of the Church, names counselors

President Dallin H. Oaks, center, was announced as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, Oct. 14, in Salt Lake City. President Henry B. Eyring, left, and President D. Todd Christofferson, right, were called to serve with him as first and second counselors in the First Presidency. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Oaks was announced as the 18th President of the Church n Tuesday, Oct. 14. In a live broadcast that same day, he named President Henry B. Eyring as first counselor and President D. Todd Christofferson as second counselor in the newly reorganized First Presidency.

2. ‘Jesus Christ is the way,’ President Oaks says in first interview as Church President

Members of the new First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — President Dallin H. Oaks, center; President Henry B. Eyring, left, first counselor; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor — speak with Jane Clayson Johnson in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a video interview published Thursday, Oct. 16, President Oaks answered questions from journalist Jane Clayson Johnson about his new role as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, also added their testimonies of the Savior.

3. Elder Stevenson dedicates Elko Nevada Temple during apostolic interregnum

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Lesa Stevenson, center, leave the Elko Nevada Temple following the dedication ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Elder Stevenson dedicated the Elko Nevada Temple on Sunday, Oct. 12, making this the first time a temple has been dedicated during a period of apostolic interregnum since 1888.

4. Podcast episode 262: Church leaders on ‘The Family Proclamation,’ Part 2: All are part of God’s family

A young family walks together outside, with the father holding a child. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Family: A Proclamation to the World,” the week’s episode of the Church News podcast features quotes from Church leaders who testify that all are a part of God’s great family and that He has a plan of happiness for His children.

5. ‘We have a prophet of God,’ President Freeman testifies in missionary devotional

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman hugs Sister Isabella Blalock after speaking at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

The day that a new First Presidency was announced, President Freeman addressed the need for a living prophet in today’s world during a devotional at the Provo MTC, Tuesday, Oct. 14.

6. General officers of the Church minister in Cancún, Mexico

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, far left; Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, center left; and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, center right; take a picture with women from four stakes at a devotional in Cancún, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, met with government representatives and Church members in Cancún, Mexico, to train and minister one-on-one.

7. ‘Join a cause that builds,’ Sister Wright invites Cornell University students

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, center, visits with Cornell University students after her campus forum in Ithaca, New York, Oct. 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Wright spoke to Cornell University students during a campus forum Oct. 8, encouraging them to build instead of tear down.

“If we are wise and turn outward instead of inward, out of every tragedy, every trial, every heartache, every single disappointment comes an opportunity for priceless education and spiritual growth. An opportunity to build,” Sister Wright said.

8. Open-house tours begin for Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

The exterior of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple opened to the public for tours Oct. 16. Once dedicated, it will be the fifth house of the Lord in Argentina. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the sacred edifice Sunday, Nov. 23.

9. BYU reveals time-capsule treasures during Founder’s Day event. See what was inside

BYU President C. Shane Reese and BYU librarian Rick Anderson open a time capsule on Founder's Day, Oct. 16, 2025, on Brigham Square in Provo, Utah. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU

On Brigham Young University Founder’s Day, Thursday, Oct. 16 — exactly 150 years after the deed of trust was signed for the founding of Brigham Young Academy — administrators, alumni, faculty and students gathered at Brigham Square on the Provo, Utah, campus to open a time capsule made in 1975.