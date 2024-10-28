Photos by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An exterior rendering of the Auckland New Zealand Temple, left, and the Toronto Ontario Temple.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the dedication and open house dates for the Auckland New Zealand Temple. Also announced were open house and rededication of the Toronto Ontario Temple.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will rededicate the Toronto temple on March 23, 2025. The single rededication session at 10 a.m. EDT will also be broadcast to all units in the temple district.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Auckland temple on April 13, 2025. The single dedicatory session at 10 a.m. local time will be broadcast to all units within the temple district.

More details on these dedications and open houses will be announced later. These dates were first published Monday, Oct. 28, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Toronto Ontario Temple

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will rededicate the Toronto Ontario Canada Temple on March 23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leading up to its March 23, 2025, rededication, the Toronto temple will be open to the public for tours from Feb. 13 to March 8, 2025, excluding Sundays. A media day will also be held Feb. 10, and invited guests will tour the edifice Feb. 11-12, 2025.

Dedicated in August 1990 by President Gordon B. Hinckley, the Toronto temple was the Church’s second house of the Lord in Canada, following the Cardston Alberta Temple’s dedication in 1923.

The Toronto temple is one of nine dedicated houses of the Lord in Canada, including the Calgary Alberta, Cardston Alberta, Edmonton Alberta, Halifax Nova Scotia, Montreal Quebec, Regina Saskatchewan, Victoria British Columbia and Winnipeg Manitoba temples.

President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, announced the Toronto temple on April 7, 1984. Ground was later broken on Oct. 10, 1987, with President Thomas S. Monson, then second counselor in the First Presidency, presiding.

The Toronto temple was closed for renovations on Oct. 23, 2023.

Missionary work in Canada began with Joseph Smith Sr. and his son, Don Carlos — the father and brother, respectively, of Joseph Smith Jr. They preached in several Canadian towns and hamlets north of the St. Lawrence River in September 1830.

Today, Canada is home to more than 203,000 Latter-day Saints in 489 congregations. About 54,000 Saints reside in 91 congregations in Ontario.

Auckland New Zealand Temple

A rendering of the Auckland New Zealand Temple, to be dedicated April 13, 2025, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Prior to its April 13, 2025, dedication, the Auckland temple will be open to the public for tours from Thursday, Feb. 27, to Saturday, March 22, 2025, excluding Sundays. A media day will also be held Feb. 24, and invited guests will tour the building Feb. 25-26, 2025.

The Auckland temple will be the Church’s second dedicated house of the Lord in New Zealand, with the Hamilton New Zealand Temple — the first built in the southern hemisphere — dedicated in 1958. A third, the Wellington New Zealand Temple, was also announced in 2022, with an exterior rendering released June 2024.

Announced on Oct. 7, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson, the Auckland temple was among 12 new temples identified in the closing session of the October 2018 general conference.

Construction on this temple began with its groundbreaking on June 13, 2020. Elder Ian S. Ardern, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Pacific Area, presided at the event and offered a prayer on the site and the construction process.

It is located next to the New Zealand Missionary Training Center, the only Oceanian MTC currently in operation. The closest house of the Lord to Auckland is currently the Hamilton New Zealand Temple, approximately 60 miles south.

Around 118,000 Church members in more than 226 congregations reside in the South Pacific island nation, with the first Latter-day Saint baptized in New Zealand in 1854. Many Maori recognized the efforts of Latter-day Saint missionaries as the fulfillment of earlier prophecies by Maori prophets, and they embraced the restored gospel of Jesus Christ.