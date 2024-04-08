This conference on social: Apostolic messages at a glance

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church, records a message that was shown during the Sunday afternoon session of the 194th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 7, 2024.

This weekend on social media, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared summaries and excerpts from their April 2024 general conference messages, many which focused on the blessings that come through temple ordinances and covenants.

Before announcing 15 new temple locations, Church President Russell M. Nelson put great emphasis on the blessings that have come through the restoration of priesthood keys, including temple ordinances.

“Nothing will help you more to hold fast to the iron rod than worshipping in the temple as regularly as your circumstances permit,” President Nelson said.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, said that the Church of Jesus Christ is known for how it emphasizes making covenants with God. Those who live their covenants faithfully may inherit eternal life. He said the purpose of temples is “to bless the covenant children of God with temple worship and with the sacred responsibilities and powers and unique blessings of being bound to Christ they receive by covenant.”

Related Story President Oaks teaches why temples and covenants matter

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, said that the Holy Ghost will strengthen and purify those who obey their covenants.

“There is nothing more important than honoring the covenants you have made or will make in the temple,” President Eyring said.

Related Story How President and Sister Eyring found peace in temple covenants during the Teton Dam collapse

In the midst of a life-threatening illness that sent him in and out of consciousness, President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, said he received an admonition to return to his apostolic ministry “with more urgency, more consecration, more focus on the Savior, more faith in His word.” He urged members to prepare for the return of the Savior by becoming “thoroughly committed disciples.”

In his message, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that happiness comes by following the Savior.

“The peace He gives us is not like what the world gives,” Elder Uchtdorf said. “It’s better. It’s higher and holier.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said that Jesus Christ is the rock upon which individuals should — through ordinances and covenants — build their personal spiritual foundation.

Referring to the Book of Mormon’s message that all are invited to partake of the Lord’s goodness, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said Latter-day Saints should place less emphasis on their differences and more on their united love for Christ.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of what it means to be “valiant in the testimony of Jesus.”

“A testimony of Jesus is the witness of the Holy Spirit that He is the divine Son of God and Redeemer and that there is no other name whereby salvation can be attained,” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that the Lord is directing His prophets to bring temples closer to His children because He has promised protection from the turmoil and temptations of the world.

“Words matter,” is the message Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles gave in his conference address.

“I promise that if we ‘feast upon the words of Christ’ (2 Nephi 32:3) that lead to salvation, our Prophet’s words that guide and encourage us, and our own words that speak of who we are and what we hold dear,” Elder Rasband said, “the powers of heaven will pour down upon us.”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared a video reviewing what he discussed in conference that afternoon saying “there is an important interdependency between loving the Lord and loving one another.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on how individuals can remain spiritually secure as they “row” toward the Savior with spiritual momentum.

“We become vulnerable when we slow down and especially when we stop,” Elder Renlund said.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of the blessings that can come through personal trials.

In his post he said: “But His miraculous promise is that in time and eternity ‘all things work together for good to them that love God.’ (Romans 8:28)”

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke on the blessings that come by keeping covenants made in the temple.

“When the Lord sees even a spark of desire or a flicker of righteous effort in our willingness to center our lives on Him, and on the ordinances and covenants we make in His house, He will bless us in His perfect way,” Elder Soares said.

In his first conference address as an Apostle, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve taught that God’s purpose is to offer His children the opportunity to return to Him.

“God is in relentless pursuit of you,” Elder Kearon said in his talk. “He wants all of His children to choose to return to Him, and He employs every possible measure to bring you back.”