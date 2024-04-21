Clockwise from top left: The Rome Italy Temple is reflected in the window of the Rome Temple Visitor's Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019; Church leaders sustain the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024; Highlighted selections from exterior renderings of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, left, and the Mendoza Argentina; Church News Podcast Episode 184: Church News editor Ryan Jensen on finding purpose in gospel principles amid life’s ups and downs.

During the week of April 14-20, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared updated temple recommend questions and a statement on the wearing of the temple garment. The First Presidency announced the Church’s 2024-2025 area leadership assignments. Watch a video about the Manti Utah Temple open house and the insights of Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

Nearly four years after ground was broken in a small service, the Layton Utah Temple began receiving open house guests. Ground breaking, open house and dedication dates set for the Cleveland Ohio, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania and Mendoza Argentina temples. Also, the site location for the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple was announced.

The Church’s Member Tools app launched version 5.0. Elder Michael T. Ringwood, General Authority Seventy, gave an address at the BYU-Hawaii graduation. This week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured Church News editor Ryan Jensen to discuss working with prophets and apostles and his family’s struggles with Huntington’s disease.

The Joseph Smith Papers’ newly released ebook, “Legal Records: Case Introductions,” was announced at a media event at the Church History Library on Tuesday, April 17. Brigham Young University introduced Kevin Young as its new men’s basketball head coach at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Read summaries and find links to these 10 stories below.

1. Emphasizing covenants, First Presidency updates temple recommend interview questions, shares statement on the wearing of the temple garment

Emphasizing the importance of the garment of the holy priesthood, the First Presidency of the Church informed general and local Church leaders worldwide of changes to the temple recommend interview questions and the statement on the wearing of the temple garment.

“The garment of the holy priesthood is a sacred symbol of Jesus Christ and is a reminder of our covenant relationship with Him and Heavenly Father,” wrote President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

“As endowed members keep the covenants they have made, including the sacred privilege to wear the garment, they will have greater access to the Savior’s mercy, protection, strength, and power.” With a subject title of “The Garment of the Holy Priesthood,” the Friday, April 12, letter was sent to general authorities and general officers; Area Seventies; stake mission and temple presidents; and bishops and branch presidents.

2. Area leadership assignments for 2024-25 announced

Church leaders sustain the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during general conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The area presidency changes will become effective Aug. 1. The Church has 23 administrative areas — six that cover the United States and Canada and the remaining 17 outside of those two North American countries. The First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles preside over all affairs of the Church.

For each administrative area, a member of the Seventy is assigned by the First Presidency to serve as area president. Area presidencies work under the direction of assigned members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Presidency of the Seventy.

3. Video: A ‘beautiful reminder’ in the Manti Utah Temple of the ‘Lamb of God’

Church News video titled "The Lamb of God" features Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson on the grounds of the Manti Utah Temple. | Screenshot from YouTube

In the entry of the Manti Utah Temple, a painting depicts Jesus Christ as the Shepherd, holding a lamb and surrounded by sheep in a landscape reminiscent of Utah’s Sanpete Valley. Sheep and lambs are common in Sanpete County, one of the top sheep-producing counties in Utah.

The painting is “a beautiful reminder of why we’re here in the house of the Lord, to make covenants with God,” said President Johnson in this Church News video, titled “Lamb of God.”

“Through the ordinances that are performed here, [we] have the opportunity to return to our heavenly home because of our Savior,” President Johnson said during April 11 media day interviews held during the Manti Utah Temple open house. The Manti Utah Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, April 21, after being closed for renovation and art restoration since October 2021.

4. Church opens doors to Layton temple — the 2nd open house to start in past week

Media representatives get a chance to tour the Layton Temple on Monday, April 15, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A cool spring rain welcomed media and other guests to the Layton Utah Temple on Monday, April 15, ahead of the official opening of the temple’s public open house Friday.

Prior to entering the house of the Lord for a tour, media representatives heard welcome messages from Elder Christophe G. Giraud-Carrier, a General Authority Seventy and an assistant in the Utah Area presidency; Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and the executive director of the Temple Department; and Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency. Elder Giraud-Carrier was accompanied by his wife, Sister Isabelle Giraud-Carrier. Elder Duncan was accompanied by his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan.

Related Story An inside look at the Layton Utah Temple

5. Updates for the Cleveland Ohio, Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo and Mendoza Argentina temples

Highlighted selections from exterior renderings of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, left, and the Mendoza Arg | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint

The First Presidency of the Church has announced a June 1 groundbreaking date for the Cleveland Ohio Temple. Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s North America Northeast Area presidency, will preside at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple in two sessions on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. EDT. Prior to the dedication, a series of open-house tours will be conducted, beginning with a media day on Monday, Aug. 12, with invited-guest tours following through Thursday, Aug. 15. The public open house begins Friday, Aug. 16, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 31, excluding Sundays.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Mendoza Argentina Temple in two sessions on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. UTC. Before the dedication, the Mendoza temple will be available for a series of open-house tours, beginning with a media day on Monday, Aug. 19, followed by invited-guest tours through Wednesday, Aug. 21. The public open house begins Thursday, Aug. 22, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 7. The sessions for both the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple and the Mendoza Argentina Temple will be broadcast to meetinghouses in the temple district.

Plans for the site for the Kananga Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple call for a one-story temple of approximately 11,000 square feet to be built on a 1.6-acre site located at Avenue Ilunga and N1 in Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Patron housing and arrival facilities will be onsite as well.

6. Church’s Member Tools app launches version 5.0

Screenshot of both light and dark modes in version 5.0 of the Member Tools app of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What started out as a basic ward directory app for members of the Church in 2010 has now become a full-fledged toolbox to help individuals minister more effectively at home, in classes and across wards and stakes. Over the last three months, the Church has been rolling out a major update to its Member Tools app for iOS and Android device users. And additional changes are coming to the Leader and Clerk Resources section of the Church’s website.

App users will now be able to locate the temple nearest to their location in addition to seeing which temple district they are in. The temples’ ordinances schedule will also be displayed. The app will also allow users to submit names to the temple prayer roll straight from their phone or other device.

New missionary options in the Member Tools app will make missionary contact information available for both the missionaries assigned to a user’s ward and serving from a user’s ward and stake. Users can also connect friends with the missionaries nearest them.

7. BYU-Hawaii graduation: ‘A miracle’ graduates must spread throughout the world

BYU–Hawaii graduates celebrate outside the Cannon Activities Center following commencement exercises held on the Laie, Hawaii, campus on Friday, April 19, 2024. | Monique Saenz, BYU–Hawaii

On a warm but overcast morning in Laie, Hawaii, Brigham Young University–Hawaii awarded degrees to 380 graduates from 23 countries during commencement exercises on April 19.

In his remarks, Elder Michael T. Ringwood, a General Authority Seventy, acknowledged the many nations represented by the graduating class: from Australia to Mongolia, China to Samoa, India to South Korea.

“When people lament the polarization of modern society — the bitterness and racism and tribalism — I wish they could come spend a day at BYU–Hawaii,” Elder Ringwood said. “You are a miracle that simply must spread throughout the world.”

8. Episode 184: Church News editor Ryan Jensen on finding purpose in gospel principles amid life’s ups and downs

From time to time, members of the Church News staff join the Church News podcast to talk about creating “a living record of the Restoration.” This podcast episode features Church News editor J. Ryan Jensen sharing his observations of prophets and apostles, what he has learned about messaging to Latter-day Saint youth, and his personal life — which includes his family’s struggles with Huntington’s disease.

Before joining the Church News, Ryan worked for the Priesthood and Family Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with responsibility for the youth magazine and other projects, and as a working broadcast journalist.

9. Joseph Smith Papers: What the Prophet’s ‘Legal Records’ reveal about his life

Attendees watch a presentation at the Church History Department during a press conference in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The Joseph Smith Papers is releasing an ebook featuring 200 cases involving Joseph Smith as a plaintiff, defendant, witness or judge. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In the spring of 1844, a Black man only identified in legal records as “Chism” was suspected of a crime, seized and whipped by a mob of drunken men in Nauvoo, Illinois. Following the assault, the man sought safety in the office of Joseph Smith, who then served as the city’s mayor and justice of the peace.

At a time when wrongs against Black individuals were not prosecuted, Joseph did his best in his legal capacity as justice of the peace to bring the perpetrators to justice, said Jeffrey Mahas, a historian with the Joseph Smith Papers. “It’s a great example that shows Joseph’s commitment in his role to try and bring justice to all the citizens in Nauvoo,” he said.

The lesser-known legal case is found in the Joseph Smith Papers newly released ebook, “Legal Records: Case Introductions,” a historical study aid that contextualizes nearly 200 legal cases in which Joseph Smith was a plaintiff/complainant, defendant, witness or judge between the years of 1819 to 1844.

10. BYU names Kevin Young as new men’s basketball coach

BYU’s new men’s head basketball coach Kevin Young steps to the microphone during an announcement event in the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Brigham Young University introduced Kevin Young as its new men’s basketball head coach at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 17. Working as the associate head coach for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns when he accepted the position at BYU, the 42-year-old Young was hired to replace Mark Pope, who recently left to become the new head coach at the University of Kentucky.

Young, a member of the Church, has coached with the Suns since 2021 and also spent time on the Philadelphia 76ers’ staff. Outside of the NBA, Young has served as head coach for three G-League teams from 2010-16 and was an assistant at both Utah Valley University and Oxford College. He began his coaching career in Ireland’s Superleague in 2006.