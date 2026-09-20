In case you missed it: President Oaks’ historic address at Washington National Cathedral, Elder Bednar’s counsel to YSAs, plus 8 more stories

Clockwise from upper left: President Dallin H. Oaks speaks in the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.; Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets students following a BYU devotional; Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, make crêpes with child hosts during the filming of Friend to Friend broadcast; and a young volunteer helps clean headstones at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Billings, Montana.

During the week of Sept. 13-19, President Dallin H. Oaks gave a historic address from the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., drawing upon his nearly 70 years of study of the U.S. Constitution.

In the concluding event of the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed several patterns in the scriptures that YSAs can apply individually and personally.

During a devotional address to Brigham Young University students, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged listeners to “settle” within their hearts definitively and conclusively their faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to the restored gospel.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Haitian Latter-day Saint leaders, members and missionaries in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé; and the new Primary general presidency took part in the Friend to Friend broadcast titled “Friend to Friend: The Family Is of God.”

Featuring counsel from Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, the Church News published an article highlighting ways members and leaders can help prepare young women for Relief Society.

While ministering in five countries in the Africa South Area, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, invited youth and leaders to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.

In temple news, the First Presidency announced the dedication dates for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and Smithfield Utah Temple; the groundbreaking dates were also announced for the Cincinnati Ohio Temple and La Paz Bolivia Temple.

The Church News published an article highlighting efforts of Latter-day Saints across the country as they served their communities for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, marking 25 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The latest episode of the Church News podcast featured a conversation with Elizabeth and Giovanni Guanuna, the first couple sealed in the San Diego temple.

Read summaries and find links to these articles below.

1. President Oaks at the Washington National Cathedral

President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivers the keynote address at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington DC on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Following seven decades as a student of the U.S. Constitution, President Oaks stood in the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and declared the need for common ground in preserving religious freedom.

“I have always regarded the United States Constitution as a model for a diverse people to achieve self-government,” President Oaks said on the eve of Constitution Day in the United States.

2. Elder Bednar at Utah Area YSA Conference

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, smiles with Junni Tau from American Fork, Utah, during the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference devotional in the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, Sept. 13. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

In the concluding event of the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed several patterns in the scriptures that YSAs can apply individually and personally.

“The scriptures contain numerous, endless patterns that we can use as we strive to become devoted, lifelong disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “In the scriptures, seemingly ordinary events can help us see powerful patterns for our lives.”

3. Elder Andersen: ‘Settle this in your hearts’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with attendees after speaking at a devotional at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Brigham Young University campus community filled the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for the devotional with Elder Andersen. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen.

In his remarks, Elder Andersen discussed principles and issued promises associated with the process of “settling” faith in one’s heart.

As a special witness of Jesus Christ, he blessed listeners: “I bless you that your spiritual understanding will flourish, your spiritual gifts will multiply and your life will be filled with greater purpose and happiness.”

Related Stories Set aside obvious realities and trust the Lord, Elder Alliaud tells Ensign College students

4. Elder Rasband’s ‘heavenly experience’

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles holds up copy of the Book of Mormon he received at the start of his own missionary service more than 55 years ago while speaking to missionaries from the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission during a meeting in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 11, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband met with Haitian Latter-day Saint leaders, Church members and missionaries in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, Sept. 11-12, marking the first apostolic visit connected to Haiti since Elder David A. Bednar, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, dedicated the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple in September 2019.

“We had a heavenly experience this week on the border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” Elder Rasband wrote in a social media post following the visit.

5. ‘Friend to Friend: The Family is of God’

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé, make crêpes with child hosts Leki Uipi and Millie Ferreira during the filming of the September 2026 Friend to Friend broadcast. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Through their words and interactions with the children in the new Friend to Friend episode, Elder and Sister Caussé and the Primary general presidency — President Rosemary K. Chibota; Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — taught and testified of families.

During the episode, Elder and Sister Caussé taught the young hosts, Millie Ferreira and Leki Uipi, how to make crêpes, which is a French dish and a Caussé family tradition. And they sang “Families Can Be Together Forever” from the “Children’s Songbook” in English and in French with a group of children and two of the Caussés’ grandchildren joining via video from France. Elder Caussé played the piano in accompaniment.

6. Preparing young women for Relief Society

Some of the newest members of Relief Society speak about moving to Relief Society from the Young Women organization in videos posted on the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in September 2026. | Screenshots from Relief Society Worldwide

One of the experiences supported by the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing young women to join the global organization of sisterhood.

A young woman may join the Relief Society when she is 18. By age 19, each young woman should be fully participating in Relief Society (see General Handbook 11.4).

“We love having these young women every year join us in Relief Society,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson in a video on the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts.

7. Sister Spannaus ministers in Africa South Area

Young Women presidencies meet with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, center, in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept 2, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

While ministering in five countries in the Africa South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Spannaus invited youth and leaders to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.

While in Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Lesotho for 10 days in late August and early September, Sister Spannaus spoke in devotionals for youth, held leadership trainings, visited families and saw education and healthcare projects benefiting thousands of people in the area. Sister Spannaus was accompanied by her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus.

8. Temple dedications and groundbreakings announced

Architectural renderings of the Knoxville Tennessee Temple, left, and Smithfield Utah Temple, right. | Images by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temple dedications in Tennessee and Utah, with their coordinating open houses, were announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be dedicated Sunday, March 7, 2027, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

And the Smithfield Utah Temple will be dedicated Sunday, April 18, 2027, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

The First Presidency also announced two more temple groundbreakings for this November — the Cincinnati Ohio Temple and La Paz Bolivia Temple.

Related Story Read more Church News coverage of temple news

9. Christlike service in honor of 9/11

A young volunteer helps clean headstones at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Billings, Montana, on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026, as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance. | Thomas Chapman

Twenty-five years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, people across the United States gathered in remembrance through acts of service.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages members to serve others for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, with service opportunities listed in locations like JustServe.org and 911day.org. The Church and its members serve others year round and strive to follow the two great commandments: to love God and love one another.

10. Podcast: First couple sealed in San Diego temple

Elizabeth and Giovanni Guanuna, the first couple to be sealed in the San Diego California Temple, speak to Church News reporter Aimee Cobabe on the grounds of the temple on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026. | Rex Warner, Deseret News

After the San Diego California Temple was originally dedicated in April 1993, Elizabeth and Giovanni Guanuna were the first couple to be married and sealed in the new temple. Three decades later, on the temple’s rededication weekend in August 2026, they met with Church News reporter Aimee Cobabe on the temple grounds.

On this episode of the Church News podcast, the Guanunas reflect on what their sealing means to them and what blessings they have seen as they have continued to build their faith in Jesus Christ and serve in the temple.