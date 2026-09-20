In case you missed it: President Oaks’ historic address at Washington National Cathedral, Elder Bednar’s counsel to YSAs, plus 8 more stories

During the week of Sept. 13-19, President Dallin H. Oaks gave a historic address from the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., drawing upon his nearly 70 years of study of the U.S. Constitution.
In the concluding event of the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed several patterns in the scriptures that YSAs can apply individually and personally.
During a devotional address to Brigham Young University students, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged listeners to “settle” within their hearts definitively and conclusively their faith in Jesus Christ and devotion to the restored gospel.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with Haitian Latter-day Saint leaders, members and missionaries in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic.
Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; his wife, Sister Valérie Caussé; and the new Primary general presidency took part in the Friend to Friend broadcast titled “Friend to Friend: The Family Is of God.”
Featuring counsel from Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, the Church News published an article highlighting ways members and leaders can help prepare young women for Relief Society.
While ministering in five countries in the Africa South Area, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, invited youth and leaders to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.
In temple news, the First Presidency announced the dedication dates for the Knoxville Tennessee Temple and Smithfield Utah Temple; the groundbreaking dates were also announced for the Cincinnati Ohio Temple and La Paz Bolivia Temple.
The Church News published an article highlighting efforts of Latter-day Saints across the country as they served their communities for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, marking 25 years since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
The latest episode of the Church News podcast featured a conversation with Elizabeth and Giovanni Guanuna, the first couple sealed in the San Diego temple.
Read summaries and find links to these articles below.
1. President Oaks at the Washington National Cathedral
Following seven decades as a student of the U.S. Constitution, President Oaks stood in the Washington National Cathedral on Wednesday, Sept. 16, and declared the need for common ground in preserving religious freedom.
“I have always regarded the United States Constitution as a model for a diverse people to achieve self-government,” President Oaks said on the eve of Constitution Day in the United States.
Read more about President Oaks landmark address here.
2. Elder Bednar at Utah Area YSA Conference
In the concluding event of the 2026 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed several patterns in the scriptures that YSAs can apply individually and personally.
“The scriptures contain numerous, endless patterns that we can use as we strive to become devoted, lifelong disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said. “In the scriptures, seemingly ordinary events can help us see powerful patterns for our lives.”
Read more about Elder Bednar’s counsel to YSA
3. Elder Andersen: ‘Settle this in your hearts’
The Brigham Young University campus community filled the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, for the devotional with Elder Andersen. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen.
In his remarks, Elder Andersen discussed principles and issued promises associated with the process of “settling” faith in one’s heart.
As a special witness of Jesus Christ, he blessed listeners: “I bless you that your spiritual understanding will flourish, your spiritual gifts will multiply and your life will be filled with greater purpose and happiness.”
Read more about Elder Andersen’s devotional
4. Elder Rasband’s ‘heavenly experience’
Elder Rasband met with Haitian Latter-day Saint leaders, Church members and missionaries in the border city of Dajabón, Dominican Republic, Sept. 11-12, marking the first apostolic visit connected to Haiti since Elder David A. Bednar, also of the Quorum of the Twelve, dedicated the Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple in September 2019.
“We had a heavenly experience this week on the border of the Dominican Republic and Haiti,” Elder Rasband wrote in a social media post following the visit.
Find out more about Elder Rasband’s ministry in the Caribbean
5. ‘Friend to Friend: The Family is of God’
Through their words and interactions with the children in the new Friend to Friend episode, Elder and Sister Caussé and the Primary general presidency — President Rosemary K. Chibota; Sister Nina M. Garfield, first counselor; and Sister Theresa A. Collins, second counselor — taught and testified of families.
During the episode, Elder and Sister Caussé taught the young hosts, Millie Ferreira and Leki Uipi, how to make crêpes, which is a French dish and a Caussé family tradition. And they sang “Families Can Be Together Forever” from the “Children’s Songbook” in English and in French with a group of children and two of the Caussés’ grandchildren joining via video from France. Elder Caussé played the piano in accompaniment.
Read more about the Friend to Friend
6. Preparing young women for Relief Society
One of the experiences supported by the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing young women to join the global organization of sisterhood.
A young woman may join the Relief Society when she is 18. By age 19, each young woman should be fully participating in Relief Society (see General Handbook 11.4).
“We love having these young women every year join us in Relief Society,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson in a video on the Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts.
Learn more about the transition into Relief Society
7. Sister Spannaus ministers in Africa South Area
While ministering in five countries in the Africa South Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Spannaus invited youth and leaders to strengthen their faith in Jesus Christ.
While in Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Lesotho for 10 days in late August and early September, Sister Spannaus spoke in devotionals for youth, held leadership trainings, visited families and saw education and healthcare projects benefiting thousands of people in the area. Sister Spannaus was accompanied by her husband, Brother Alin Spannaus.
Learn more about her ministry to five countries
8. Temple dedications and groundbreakings announced
Temple dedications in Tennessee and Utah, with their coordinating open houses, were announced by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Knoxville Tennessee Temple will be dedicated Sunday, March 7, 2027, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
And the Smithfield Utah Temple will be dedicated Sunday, April 18, 2027, by Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
The First Presidency also announced two more temple groundbreakings for this November — the Cincinnati Ohio Temple and La Paz Bolivia Temple.
Find out more about the temple dedications
Learn more about the latest groundbreaking announcement
9. Christlike service in honor of 9/11
Twenty-five years after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, people across the United States gathered in remembrance through acts of service.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages members to serve others for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, with service opportunities listed in locations like JustServe.org and 911day.org. The Church and its members serve others year round and strive to follow the two great commandments: to love God and love one another.
Read a sampling of the efforts of Latter-day Saints to serve
10. Podcast: First couple sealed in San Diego temple
After the San Diego California Temple was originally dedicated in April 1993, Elizabeth and Giovanni Guanuna were the first couple to be married and sealed in the new temple. Three decades later, on the temple’s rededication weekend in August 2026, they met with Church News reporter Aimee Cobabe on the temple grounds.
On this episode of the Church News podcast, the Guanunas reflect on what their sealing means to them and what blessings they have seen as they have continued to build their faith in Jesus Christ and serve in the temple.